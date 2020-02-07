TURBOTVILLE — It was Senior Night at Warrior Run, but the Lady Defenders got a big effort from a sophomore to earn a come-from-behind victory against visiting Mount Carmel.
Emily McKee exploded for a game-high 23 points to lead Warrior Run to a 53-47 Heartland Athletic Conference Division II victory over the Red Tornadoes on Thursday.
Warrior Run (13-7) trailed 24-16 at the half, but a big fourth quarter where the Defenders out-scored the Red Tornadoes 18-7 proved to be the difference.
In addition to McKee, Jordan Hartman added 11 points and Gracy Beachel had eight for Warrior Run, which next hosts Towanda for a nonleague matchup at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Warrior Run 53, Mount Carmel 47
at Warrior Run
Mt. Carmel 6 18 16 7 — 47Warrior Run 11 5 19 18 — 53Mount Carmel (16-5) 47
Lauren Ayres 0 0-0 0; Mia Chapman 4 2-2 10; Jenna Pizzoli 1 0-0 3; Caroline Fletcher 0 0-0 0; Lauren Shedleski 4 0-0 10; Brooke Bernini 0 1-2 1; Rachel Witkoski 0 0-0 0; Dani Rae Renno 5 7-10 17; Alyssa Reisinger 2 2-2 6.
Totals:
16 13-16 47.
3-point goals:
Shedleski 2, Pizzoli.
Warrior Run (13-7) 53
Sydney Hoffman 1 3-4 5; Lauren Watson 1 0-0 2; Gracy Beachel 2 2-2 8; Katie Watkins 0 0-0 0; Jordan Hartman 4 0-0 11; Marissa Pick 2 0-0 4; Emily McKee 9 5-6 23.
Totals:
19 10-12 53.
3-point goals:
Hartman 3, Beachel 2.
JV score: MC, 50-32. High scorers:
MC, Jenna Pizzoli, 13; WR, Holly Hollenbach, 9.
Lewisburg 55
Selinsgrove 44
SELINSGROVE — The Green Dragons continued to make late-season strides as they cruised to the non-league victory over the Seals.
Jamie Fedorjaka led Lewisburg (7-13) with 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. In addition, Sophie Kilbride added 12 points, six assists and five steals, Roz Noone chipped in 12 points as well and Regan Llanso pulled down a team-high 12 rebounds.
Lewisburg next plays at Hughesville at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Lewisburg 55, Selinsgrove 44
at Selinsgrove
Lewisburg 22 12 20 7 — 55Selinsgrove 11 16 8 9 — 44Lewisburg (7-13) 55
Sophie Kilbride 5 2-4 12; Maddie Still 0 0-0 0; Roz Noone 4 1-2 12; Jamie Fedorjaka 5 4-6 15; Regan Llanso 3 0-1 6; Lauren Gross 12 0-0 2; Hope Drumm 3 0-0 8.
Totals:
24 7-13 55.
3-point goals:
Noone 3, Drumm 2, Fedorjaka.
Selinsgrove (9-12) 44
Lexy Gabrielson 2 0-0 5; Alyssa Latsha 4 0-0 8; Avery Defazio 3 2-4 9; Lizzy Diehl 1 1-2 3; Kaitlin Shaffer 3 0-0 6; Cierra Adams 2 4-4 8; Veronica Stanford 2 0-0 5.
Totals:
17 7-10 44.
3-point goals:
Gabrielson, Defazio, Stanford.
JV score: Lewisburg, 42-34. High scorer:
Lewisburg, Anna Baker, 15.
Meadowbrook Chr. 44
Juniata Mennonite 25
MILTON — Masy Devlin scored 13 points to lead the way in Meadowbrook’s 44-25 Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win over Juniata Mennonite on Wednesday evening.
Emily Baney added nine points and Emily Toland had seven for Meadowbrook (14-5, 9-1 ACAA), which will play at Northumberland Christian at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, in a matchup of the top two teams in the ACAA-East.
Meadowbrook Chr. 44, Juniata Mennonite 25
at Meadowbrook Christian School
Juniata Mennonite 4 1 7 13 — 25Meadowbrook 8 5 16 15 — 44Juniata Mennonite (10-6) 25
Rachael Delancey 0 0-0 0; Grace Sheaffer 3 1-5 8; Anna Taylor 0 0-0 0; Naomi Sorentino 0 0-0 0; Lindsey Glick 1 1-4 3; Emily Sheaffer 2 0-1 4; Rachel Sheaffer 0 0-0 0; Olivia Tusing 2 0-2 6; Annika Martin 1 0-0 2; Erin Sheaffer 1 0-1 2.
Totals:
10-2-13 25.
3-point goals:
Tusing 2, G. Sheaffer.
Meadowbrook (14-5) 44
Masy Devlin 4 5-6 13; Jackie Stokes 2 2-3 6; Shelby Hartman 1 0-1 2; Emily Toland 2 3-6 7; Emily Baney 4 1-6 9; Madison McNeal 1 2-2 5; Ellie Sweigard 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
15 13-24 44.
3-point goals:
McNeal.
JH score: Meadowbrook Christian, 27-21. High scorers:
MC, Kailey Devlin, 14; JM, Annika Martin and Erin Sheaffer, 8.
Boys basketball
Meadowbrook Chr. 54
Juniata Mennonite 42
MILTON — The Lions are back to .500 on the season after Ashton Canelo and Dillon Stokes combined for 31 points in the ACAA win.
Canelo scored 10 of his team-high 16 points in the second, and Stokes added eight of his 15, to help Meadowbrook (10-10, 7-3 ACAA) pull away.
Meadowbrook next goes to Northumberland Christian at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in another matchup of the top two teams in the ACAA-East.
Meadowbrook Chr. 54, Juniata Mennonite 42
at Meadowbrook Christian School
Juniata Menn. 13 5 8 16 — 42Meadowbrook 4 19 18 13 — 54Juniata Mennonite (5-10) 42
Luke Sheaffer 8 0-0 16; Trey Tusing 1 0-0 2; Nevin Yorks 2 12-14 16; Matt Hoover 0 0-2 0; Clayton Martin 0 2-2 2; Owen Yorks 2 0-0 6.
Totals:
13 14-18 42.
3-point goals:
O. Yorks 2.
Meadowbrook (10-10) 54
CJ Carrier 3 0-4 6; Dillon Stokes 5 3-6 15; Ashton Canelo 7 2-4 16; Noah Smith 1 0-0 2; Jacob Reed 2 3-4 8; Nevin Carrier 3 0-2 6; Peter Ramirez 0 1-2 1.
Totals:
21 9-22 54.
3-point goals:
Stokes 2, Reed.
Girls swimmingMount Carmel 84
Milton 51
MOUNT CARMEL — Although they didn’t have any winners in Thursday’s HAC meet against the Red Tornadoes, the Black Panthers did have a number of runner-ups to lead Milton on the night.
Finishing second for Milton were Haylee Carl in the 200 free (2:46.06), Sara Dewyer in the 50 free (33.51), Jessica Morgan in the 100 butterfly (1:41.31) and Faith Mensch in the 100 breaststroke (2:22.20).
The Black Panthers’ 200 medley and 200 free relays also came in second. Dewyer swam legs on both relay teams for Milton.
Mount Carmel 84, Milton 51
at Mount Carmel
200 medley relay: 1. Mount Carmel (Addison Odorizzi, Lindsey Schuck, Kaylee Kane, Isabel Parker) 2:20.08; 2. Milton (Kayli Johnson, Kenzie Lynd, Jamie Dreese, Sara Dewyer) 2:45.21. 200 free: 1. Cloey Heim, MCA, 2:44.05; 2. Haylee Carl, M, 2:46.06; 3. Faith Mensch, M, 3:29.60. 200 IM: 1. Lindsey Schuck, MCA, 2:56.26. 50 free: 1. Isabel Parker, MCA, 28.82; 2. Sara Dewyer, M, 33.51; T-3. Kiara Blocker, MCA, 33.77; T-3. Riley Godown, M, 33.77. 100 butterfly: 1. Kaylee Kane, MCA, 1:20.01; 2. Jessica Morgan, M, 1:41.31. 100 free: 1. Addison Odorizzi, MCA, 1:04.40; 2. Isabel Parker, MCA, 1:06.79; 3. Haylee Carl, M, 1:16.38. 500 free: 1. Cloey Heim, MCA, 7:20.71; 2. Mackenzie Zerbe, MCA, 10:25.84. 200 free relay: 1. Mount Carmel (Isabel Parker, Addison Odorizzi, Lindsey Schuck, Kaylee Kane) 2:00.41; 2. Milton (Jamie Dreese, Kayli Johnson, Ashley Shamblen, Sara Dewyer) 2:12.80. 100 backstroke: 1. Addison Odorizzi, MCA, 1:14.99; 2. Lindsey Schuck, MCA, 1:18.11; 3. Kayli Johnson, M, 1:27.03. 100 breststroke: 1. Kiara Blocker, MCA, 1:30.11; 2. Faith Mensch, M, 2:22.20.
