MILTON — In a region rich with football talent, several local players were named to the 2019 Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference Coaches All-Star teams on Monday.
Three area teams — Warrior Run, Lewisburg and Mifflinburg — qualified for the District 4 Class 3A playoffs this season and a multitude of players from those teams were recognized by the conference’s coaches.
The Defenders advanced to the District 4 Class 3A semifinals where they fell to eventual District 4 champion Montoursville. Lewisburg fell to Warrior Run in the quarterfinals and Mifflinburg lost to district runner-up Loyalsock, also in the quarterfinals.
Warrior Run
The Defenders’ victory over the Green Dragons was the first playoff victory in the 61-year history of the program. From that senior-laden squad, wide receiver Riley Daubert was named to the HAC-II first team. Daubert had a tremendous year on the field for Warrior Run and in the playoff win over Lewisburg, Daubert set school records for career receiving yards and career touchdown catches.
In total, Daubert finished the 2019 season as one of the most productive wide receivers in the area as he hauled in 47 receptions for 1,033 yards and 10 touchdowns. Daubert was quarterback Remington Corderman’s favorite target and he averaged a whopping 21.9 yards per catch on the year.
Corderman was named an honorable mention after completing 98-for-183 passing attempts for 1,642 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Daubert did double duty as he was also named to the first team as a defensive back. Teammate Jackson Welliver was named to the first team as an inside linebacker and to the second team as an offensive lineman. Offensive lineman Kenny Newman was named to the second team and was also recognized as an honorable mention defensive tackle. Running back Denver Beachel was named second team punter and honorable mention at running back.
Other Defenders who were honored on Monday include offensive linemen Braden Snyder (second team) and Garrick Grady (honorable mention), tight end Tyler Pick (honorable mention), defensive ends Ahmahd Keyes (second team) and Pete Reasner (honorable mention), defensive back Nathan Michael (honorable mention) and inside linebacker David Gearhart (honorable mention).
Mifflinburg
Mifflinburg senior running back Mason Breed grabbed first team honors after a strong campaign which saw him fight through numerous injuries to put together an extremely productive year in the Wildcats’ backfield. Breed rushed 161 times for 913 yards and 14 touchdowns and was also named an honorable mention at inside linebacker. Joining Breed on the first team was junior guard Cade Dressler who often cleared the path for his running back in 2019.
Like Breed, Dressler also garnered defensive honors as a second team tackle. Teammate Rylee Stahl was named to the second team at both outside linebacker and wide receiver. Stahl led the Wildcats with 44 receptions for 481 yards and three touchdowns. Stahl also added 145 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground. Gary DeGroat Jr. was also recognized on both offense and defense as a second team defensive back as well as an honorable mention QB. Defensive end Michael Antonyuk (second team) was also an honorable mention punter for Mifflinburg this season.
Other Wildcats to be recognized were kicker Gabe Stetler (honorable mention) and a couple of freshmen, defensive back Andrew Diehl (second team) and offensive lineman Emmanuel Ulrich (honorable mention).
Lewisburg
On the HAC-I all-star squad, the Green Dragons had three players receive first team honors on both offense and defense. Senior center/defensive tackle Josh Gose was an immovable object on both sides of the line of scrimmage for Lewisburg and he opened holes for running back Max Moyers who was off to a fine start before being lost for the season to a knee injury against Bloomsburg. Following Moyers’ injury, Gose and teammate Graden Feldman — first team at offensive line and inside linebacker — created enough running room to turn sophomore Ethan Dominick into a second team running back.
Gose and Feldman were joined on both first teams by senior tight end/outside linebacker Ethan Spaulding. All three made it extremely difficult for teams to run against the Green Dragons and on the offensive side of the ball, Spaulding proved a reliable target for second team quarterback Nick Shedleski as he finished second on the team in receptions (20), receiving yards (294) and touchdowns (three). The only local player to be recognized three times, Spaulding was also named an honorable mention selection at wide receiver.
Shedleski capped a stellar career with his second team selection. A four-year starter for the Green Dragons, Shedleski became the school’s all-time leader in career touchdown passes this season and holds every significant passing record in school history.
Dominick stepped up when Moyers went down and ended up leading Lewisburg in rushing with 116 carries for 630 yards and five touchdowns. Dominck, a second team selection at wide receiver, also led the team in receptions (28) and receiving yards (403). Though he played just half a season, Moyers still racked up 586 yards and eight touchdowns, good enough for first team honors.
Senior kicker Logan Moore, a captain on the Green Dragons’ PIAA semifinalist boys soccer team, was named first team kicker while Owen Ordonez (inside linebacker), Jack Landis (wide receiver) and Gavin Sheriff (defensive back) all received honorable mention accolades.
Milton
Despite enduring a winless season in 2019, the Milton Black Panthers also had three players recognized on the HAC-II team.
Senior linebacker Owen Keister was named a second team outside linebacker, senior Brent Mitch was named honorable mention at defensive tackle and sophomore Ashton Canelo was named to the second team at the ATH (athlete) position.
A complete list of each division’s selections to the 2019 PHAC Coaches All-Star teams can be found on page A14 of today’s edition of The Standard-Journal.
