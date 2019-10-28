ALMEDIA—It didn’t take long for the No. 1-seeded Lewisburg boys soccer team to get going and once they did, No. 8 Hughesville did not have a chance to catch the Green Dragons in their District 4 Class 2A quarterfinal match.
Anthony Bhangdia scored just 39 seconds into the game as he converted a perfect feed from Anton Permyashkin to open up what turned out to be a lopsided contest.
Lewisburg scored three times in the first half and tacked on four more goals in the second half for a runaway victory over the Spartans.
“Our record right now is 0-0, what happened today really doesn’t matter,” Lewisburg head coach Ben Kettlewell said after the game. “That’s our mentality. We have to forget it about, good or bad, and we have to stay together.”
James Koconis made it 2-0 when he hammered home a perfect feed by captain Ben Liscum which Bhangdia let cross under his foot.
The move fooled the Hughesville defense and Koconis had an easy tap-in for the game’s second goal.
Bhangdia would score twice more on the afternoon and Liscum added a pretty goal at the 54:57 mark, but according to the senior captain, those goals are all meaningless now that the Green Dragons have emerged victorious and advanced to the semifinals.
“We kept a clean sheet, that’s number one,” Liscum said. “We were able to generate a lot of opportunities and bury them, so that was a positive. Anthony (Bhangdia) had three goals today, but right now he has zero. Moving forward, it’s on to the next game, the next opportunity and the next challenge.”
Hughesville was unable to generate much offense, mostly because Lewisburg dominated time of possession and kept the ball inside the Spartans’ zone for the majority of the contest.
Though they were outshot, 24-3 in the game, the Spartans generated their best scoring chance of the afternoon just out of the gate in the second half when Ethan Jackson slipped behind the Green Dragons’ defense and pushed one just wide.
“They kind of punched us in the mouth with (that chance),” Liscum said. “It woke us up. After that, we made sure that we didn’t take anything for granted and we started to convert our (scoring chances).”
Lewisburg will face No. 4 Wellsboro tomorrow at 4 p.m. at Balls Mills Complex in Williamsport.
“We are making sure that we’re looking at the next game and not any further than that,” Kettlewell said. “We will play whoever is in front of us, one game at a time.”
No. 1 Lewisburg 7, No. 8 Hughesville 0
District 4 Class 2A quarterfinals
at Central Columbia High School
Scoring summary First Half LEW—Anthony Bhangdia, assist Anton Permyashkin, 0:39 LEW—James Koconis, assist Ben Liscum, 9:44 LEW—Bhangdia, assist Cole Temple, 30:33
Second Half
LEW—Ben Liscum, unassisted, 49:36 LEW—Bhangdia, assist Liscum, 54:57 LEW—Alan Daniel, assist Koconis, 58:40 LEW—Carter Hoover, assist A. Permyashkin, 63:30
Shots: Lewisburg, 24-3; Corners: Lewisburg, 7-4; Saves: Lewisburg (Tony Burns) 1; Hughesville (Austin Sheatler) 6.
