HERSHEY — Despite suffering a gut-wrenching overtime loss in the 132-pound seventh-place match just minutes before, Warrior Run senior Noah Hunt was all smiles as he accepted his eighth-place medal and climbed the steps to the podium.
Hunt was leading Forest Hills’ Noah Teeter, 5-3 with time ticking off the clock before Teeter scored a takedown with four seconds remaining in regulation to tie the match. In the extra session, Teeter notched a quick takedown and a nearfall to capture seventh place.
Still, Hunt could not have been happier with how his season played out, especially considering the nagging knee injury he battled throughout the postseason.
“It was actually my first time up on the podium, it was a great feeling to be able to stand up there on the podium and feel proud of what I accomplished,” Hunt said. “My brothers really helped me through my high school career, tweaking little things with me and helping me get better. They’ve helped me get to the shape that I’m in and to get to this point.”
Hunt had sought out revenge this postseason and nearly pulled off the trifecta against Teeter, but it was not to be. Hunt beat Muncy’s Bryce Vollman at the Northeast Regional after Vollman bested him at the District 4 Class 2A tournament. Hunt finished second at regionals to Milton’s Kyler Crawford and again was able to avenge his defeat as he downed Crawford in a wild match in the third-round consolations at states, 12-8 in overtime, to advance to Saturday. Teeter recorded a major decision against Hunt in the round of 32 in Hershey and the Hunt, a four-time state qualifier, nearly knocked off his seventh-round opponent.
“We kind of called this his redemption tour,” Warrior Run head coach Jeremy Betz said. “Regardless, he wrestled a great match (against Teeter) and scored a lot of points. He was going after (Teeter) and he had made up his mind (Friday) night that he was just going to go out and let it fly.”
While Hunt will move on to continue his wrestling career at college, Betz was grateful to his departing senior for all of the blood, sweat and tears Hunt had put into his four years in Turbotville and what his success means to the younger grapplers coming up through the ranks at Warrior Run.
“It’s great for the program, great for him and his family and great for our younger wrestlers to see that someone inside the program can have this kind of success at states,” Betz said. “It’s something to aspire to and something that they can see is attainable at our school.”
Mifflinburg’s Gabe Gramly also landed an eighth-place finish at the Giant Center when he fell to Harbor Creek’s Connor Pierce by fall at the 3:50 mark of the second period. Despite finishing below his expectations, the Wildcats’ 126-pound junior was beyond excited to medal at the 2020 PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships in his third trip to Hershey.
Like Hunt, Gramly battled injury during the dual meet season and missed essentially half the year. When Gramly did return, he was not at 100 percent, but continued to battle in order to put himself into a position to qualify for states.
“That was what I wanted to do, that was my goal that I set at the beginning of the year,” Gramly said of medaling at the state tournament. “Obviously, the year did not go as planned, but I showed up, I wrestled and I put myself up on the podium and that’s all I could really ask for.”
Even after accepting his medal and standing atop the podium, Gramly radiated energy and spoke enthusiastically about approaching the offseason before his senior year with an even greater passion than years prior.
“I faced a lot of adversity (this year), but I’m excited for the offseason,” Gramly said. “I just can’t wait to get started and put in all the effort and energy I need to get back here next year and win a title.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.