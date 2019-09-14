DANVILLE — Mifflinburg came into Friday night’s HAC-II division match-up against Danville sporting a perfect 3-0 record, but the Wildcats knew they would have a tough task in containing the Ironmen’s potent offensive attack.
Were it not for a last-second loss to Loyalsock two weeks ago, Danville itself would have been undefeated and in Week 3 against Warrior Run, the Ironmen put up 35 points to knock the Defenders from the ranks of the unbeaten.
Danville quarterback KJ Riley hooked up with freshman wide receiver Carson Persing for touchdowns on four different occasions and the Ironmen put up 35 points for the second week in a row to hand the Wildcats their first loss of the season, 35-19.
“We knew coming in that passing was going to be the thing and we had some breakdowns, that’s the bottom line,” Mifflinburg head coach Jason Dressler said. “Hats off to Danville, they played well. They made plays and we didn’t. That’s the big difference. At the end of the day, our kids gave great effort, we just didn’t do the execution piece like Danville did tonight.”
Following a scoreless first quarter, Danville found the end zone just four plays into the second period when Riley found Persing on a quick hit to the left against man coverage for an 11-yard touchdown. Riley booted the extra point and Danville led, 7-0 with just under ten minutes to play in the first half.
Mifflinburg responded with its best drive of the evening, a 14-play, 73-yard march which ate up 5:46 of game clock and culminated with a 2-yard touchdown plunge by senior running back Ethan Hoy. The drive featured plenty of senior running back Mason Breed as he carried the ball six times, including a 13-yard scamper which set up Hoy’s game-tying touchdown run.
On Danville’s next possession, Riley found Persing deep down the far sideline for a 51-yard touchdown strike with 1:59 left in the half. Riley lobbed a perfectly thrown ball which hit a streaking Persing in stride for the score.
The Ironmen would hold the advantage for the rest of the game.
After receiving the opening kickoff of the second half, the Ironmen needed just three plays to find the end zone again as the Riley-to-Persing connection was once more too much for the Wildcats’ secondary. For their third touchdown, Riley found Persing down the field on 3rd-and-10 and the freshman did the rest as he hit pay dirt from 48 yards out to give the Ironmen a 21-7 lead.
“They won the third downs,” Dressler said. “We always talk about it because it’s so critical in this game and they won the third downs and we didn’t.”
On Mifflinburg’s next possession, the Wildcats fumbled on the first play from scrimmage and Danville’s Colton Sidler recovered the loose ball.
Seven plays later, Danville running back Jagger Dressler pounded his way into the end zone from seven yards out and the Ironmen led, 28-7 with 6:51 left in the third quarter.
Mifflinburg manufactured a touchdown drive on its next possession to cut the Danville lead to 15 when quarterback Gary DeGroat Jr. plowed in from five yards out. Despite the touchdown on the ground, DeGroat and the Wildcats struggled to create offense in the passing game which allowed Danville to key in on running back Mason Breed.
“When you end up being one-dimensional like that, it makes it a lot easier to defend,” Dressler said. “We’re not pleased with how the passing game was executed tonight, but we’ll keep working.”
Mifflinburg looked to be on the cusp of regaining the momentum in the game after junior defensive tackle Cade Dressler forced a fumble which linebacker Nathaniel Rosen recovered, but an interception by Sidler snuffed out a Wildcats’ drive which started on the Danville 40.
Riley found Persing once more for a 19-yard touchdown with 8:52 remaining in the game. It was the exclamation point on a stellar performance by the Danville duo.
Rylee Stahl finished the scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run with just 59.4 seconds left on the game clock.
“We have a long season ahead of us, this is only Week 4,” Dressler said. “Everyone is disappointed, but we got that behind us and now we have to get ready for Warrior Run week and redeem ourselves.”
The Wildcats (3-0, 1-1 HAC-II) will host Warrior Run (2-2, 1-2) at 7 p.m. next Friday.
Danville 35, Mifflinburg 19at Danville
DAN 0 14 14 7—35 MIFF 0 7 6 6—19 Scoring First quarter None
Second quarter
DAN — KJ Riley 11-yd TD pass to Carson Persing (9:58), Riley PAT good MIFF — Ethan Hoy 2-yd TD run, (4:04) PAT good DAN — Riley 51-yd TD pass to Persing (1:59)
Third quarter
DAN — Riley 48-yd TD pass to Persing (10:28) PAT good DAN — Jagger Dressler 7-yd TD run (6:51), PAT good MIFF — Gary DeGroat Jr. 5-yd TD run (3:49), PAT no good
Fourth quarter
DAN — Riley 19-yd TD pass to Persing (8:52), PAT good MIFF — Rylee Stahl 4-yd TD run (0:59), 2-pt try no good Individual statistics Passing: DAN:
Riley, 16-for-18, 271 yards 4TD; MIFF:
DeGroat, 3-for-11, 19 yds 2 INT, Jacob Reitz, 0-for-1
Rushing: DAN: Joey Harris, 13-69; Dressler, 9-76 1TD, Riley, 7-36; Ian Persing, 3-3; Jack Smiley, 2--9; Ty Stauffer, 2-6; MIFF
: Mason Breed, 18-117, DeGroat, 5-14 TD; Rylee Stahl, 3-16 TD; Andrew Deihl 4-2; Ethan Hoy, 3-7 TD; Jacob Reitz, 2-9
Receiving: DAN: Ian Persing, 4-49; Colton Sidler, 1-9; Dressler, 2-5, Harris, 2-22, Carson Persing, 7-186 4TD; MIFF: Stahl, 2-12; Breed, 1-7.
