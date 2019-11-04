ALMEDIA – Fifteen years’ worth of frustration is finally over for the Lewisburg High School field hockey program.
After coming oh-so-close to claiming the District 4 Class A title a year ago, the Green Dragons came through on Saturday.
Behind first half goals from Gaby Markunas and Rylee Dyroff, No. 2-seeded Lewisburg held on to defeat No. 1 Bloomsburg, 2-1, at Central Columbia High School to claim the program’s first district title since 2004.
“Yeah, it’s been 15 years since we got a district title, so yeah (the monkey is off),” said Lewisburg head coach Daneen Zaleski, who was an assistant coach on last year’s team that fell to rival Mifflinburg, 3-2, in the championship game.
“These girls are just impressive players. They came with their heads right (Saturday), and they gave us a game.”
Especially early on, Lewisburg (18-2-1) put the pressure on Bloomsburg (16-3-1).
The Green Dragons earned three penalty corners within moments of each other 8 minutes in, but only got a decent shot from Dyroff to show for it.
It wasn’t until after the team’s sixth corner that Lewisburg would break through in the scoring column.
The sixth corner led to a mad scramble in front of the cage, and after a shot that Bloomsburg goalkeeper Nadja Hartmann initially kicked away, Markunas was right there to drive home the carom to give Lewisburg the lead with 11:53 remaining in the opening half.
“Yeah, we just had to be aggressive out there when we were in the circle,” said Markunas. “It was important for us to penetrate offensively at the beginning to score right away because then Bloomsburg would be down, and that’s what we did.
“We were really aggressive with the ball, and we pounced on it and we were ready. We really wanted (to win), that’s why,” added Markunas.
Soon after that the Green Dragons’ lead became insurmountable.
A hard shot into the circle by Izzy Zaleski prompted Hartmann to come out and kick the ball away, but in doing so it exposed an empty cage and Dyroff easily drove home the rebound to give Lewisburg a 2-0 lead with 6:03 left before the half.
“I just saw an open net and I figured I’d capitalize because we don’t get that many chances (like that) in games like this,” said Dyroff. “Bloomsburg is a really strong team, and it’s a good team win. This is the best feeling ever. It’s nice to have a comeback from last year.”
Getting scoring chances early was the game plan going in according to coach Zaleski.
“We knew we would have to get in there deep and pressure, so the girls were there pressuring and they were just on the ball,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “The girls were first to the ball in the first half — all of the time.”
But that didn’t happen too much in the second half when Bloomsburg tried to swing the momentum back in its favor.
Moments after the Green Dragons broke up a penalty corner late in the game, the Panthers earned another corner that resulted in an unassisted goal by Bella Luxardo with just 1:37 remaining in regulation.
That goal caused a lot of anxious moments for coach Zaleski, who kept nervously looking at the clock late in the game as if doing so would make it tick down faster.
“In the second half we kind of played conservatively, because we up two and the girls went into that conservative mode. I kind of wanted them to keep the pressure on, but we did what we had to do,” said Zaleski.
“The end of the game was very nerve-wracking. Yes, I was just waiting (for the clock) to tick down. You could see Bloomsburg wasn’t playing (hard). We kind of took them out of the game, and they just couldn’t come back mentally.”
That was mostly due to Lewisburg’s defense, which was led by Kara Koch, Maddy Miller and Izzy Zaleski, among others, who all caused plenty of disruption to keep the Panthers out of the goal and lead the Dragons to the championship.
“It’s an honor to finally win a district title. I think it proves that we’re a good team, and we’re here to win,” said Izzy Zaleski. “It’s definitely a different feeling getting the gold instead of silver.”
Lewisburg will be looking for more wins in the PIAA tournament, which begins Tuesday. In the first round the Green Dragons will play Wyoming Area at 5 p.m. back at Central Columbia High School.
“It’s awesome (we’re playing at Central on Tuesday). The girls knew that this was the track we wanted to get into in the state bracket, and this win put us there,” said coach Zaleski. “We’re just extremely happy, but now we got to start thinking about (Wyoming Area). This win only lasts for so long.”
No. 2 Lewisburg 2, No. 1 Bloomsburg 1
District 4 Class A Championship
At Central Columbia High School
First half
Lew-Gaby Markunas, unassisted, 11:53. Lew-Rylee Dyroff, unassisted, 6:03.
Second half
Bloom-Bella Luxardo, unassisted, 1:37.
Shots: 7-7; Corners: Lewisburg, 8-7; Saves: Lewisburg, Kerstin Koons, 6; Bloomsburg, Nadja Hartmann, 5.
