MIFFLINBURG — It has been quite a start to the 2019 season for the Mifflinburg varsity football team and head coach Jason Dressler.
Considering that the Wildcats have not lost a game this calendar year and have already eclipsed their win total from a season ago, there is much to be happy about in Mifflinburg.
Still, Dressler and his charges are surely not satisfied with merely being 3-0. The Wildcats want to keep it going.
“It’s a new feeling (being undefeated),” Mifflinburg senior quarterback Gary DeGroat Jr. said after the Wildcats topped Milton in Week 3, 48-7. “The last few years we weren’t that successful...we’re going week-by-week and we have a lot of guys who just want to play some football.”
The team will look to extend its perfect record to 4-0 this evening at Danville, but the Wildcats will have their hands full with a talented Ironmen offense which racked up 35 points and 433 total yards of offense in a win over Warrior Run last week.
Danville junior quarterback Kayden Riley had a solid night against Warrior Run as he went 14-for-25 through the air for 244 yards and three touchdown passes. Riley also added 22 yards rushing and his legs repeatedly allowed him to extend plays and find receivers running free down the field against the Defenders.
The Ironmen also feature a potent rushing attack, led by running back Jagger Dressler, who ran for 152 yards and a score on just 16 carries against Warrior Run.
Mifflinburg will surely lean heavily once again on senior running back Mason Breed. The 5-11, 235-pound wrecking ball is finally healthy this season and his physical running style has helped the Wildcats control the clock and the game. Breed has 344 rushing yards and six touchdowns so far in 2019 and has been an excellent compliment to DeGroat (132 rushing yards, 4 TD) in the backfield.
Mifflinburg (3-0, 1-0 HAC-II) and Danville (2-1, 1-1 HAC-II) will kick off at 7 p.m. tonight from Ironmen Stadium.
Warrior Run at Montoursville
The Defenders began the season with convincing victories over Muncy and Milton, but ran into turnover problems against Danville a week ago. Warrior Run fought valiantly against the Ironmen and kept the game close throughout, but the Defenders were done in by three interceptions in the end zone and a lost fumble in a 35-20 defeat.
Warrior Run was not at full strength last week against Danville as the Defenders were without running back Hoyt Bower. The senior RB/DE, who had rushed for 248 yards and three touchdowns in the first two games of the season, did not record a carry against the Ironmen because of a strained hamstring.
The Defenders have their work cut out for them tonight against Montoursville. The Warriors have dominated each of their opponents so far in 2019 and have averaged 54 points per game in their three victories and have allowed an average of just 9.7 points per game.
The Warriors (3-0, 0-0 HAC-II) and Defenders (2-1, 1-1 HAC-II) will kick off at 7 p.m. this evening from Memorial Stadium.
Lewisburg at Milton
The 43rd annual Tomato Bowl is the signature kickoff event of the Milton Harvest Festival and this year’s edition of the game will feature the Black Panthers hosting the Lewisburg Green Dragons in a non-league contest.
Both teams are coming off of tough losses and the added incentive of the Tomato Bowl will surely lend to some fireworks on the field.
Lewisburg actually out-gained Mount Carmel last week, 396-338, but the Green Dragons fell to the Red Tornadoes, 42-23.
Milton has had a tough go of it all season and the Black Panthers will be looking to capture some of the magic from previous Tomato Bowl games in hopes of capturing an upset. Last week, Milton fell to Mifflinburg, 48-7.
Lewisburg (1-2, 1-1 HAC-I) and Milton (0-3, 0-2 HAC-II) are set to kick off at 7 p.m. tonight from Alumni Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.