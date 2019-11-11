UNIVERSITY PARK — The Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0), ranked No. 1 nationally by InterMat, opened up the 2019-20 campaign with a resounding 45-0 win over Navy in sold out Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions had four individuals making their Rec Hall debuts with all four coming away victorious.
Another sold out Rec Hall crowd watched pre-dual ceremonies that included the unveiling of the 2019 NCAA Championship banner as Penn State won it’s eighth NCAA title in the past nine years last March as well as a special presentation from Nike for head coach Cael Sanderson, recognizing Penn State’s success under his guidance over the past decade. The sellout crowd of 6,490 is the 49th straight Rec Hall sellout and the 54th sellout in Penn State’s last 56 home events (including five of seven in the Bryce Jordan Center).
The dual began at 141 where junior Nick Lee, ranked No. 3 at 141, opened up the dual season in style with by pinning Cody Trybus at the 6:16 mark. Junior Luke Gardner made his Penn State dual meet debut at 149 and followed suit. Gardner pinned Navy’s Jon Park quickly, getting a first period pin at the 1:16 mark to put Penn State up 12-0 early.
Junior Bo Pipher stepped in for No. 6 Brady Berge at 157. Pipher battled Scout Skidgel evenly for seven minutes and, with the bout tied 6-6, escaped with just :02 on the clock to grab an exciting 7-6 win to put the Lions up 15-0. Senior Vincenzo Joseph, ranked No. 1 at 165, dominated No. 11 Tanner Skidgel in his season opener. Joseph rolled to a 20-5 technical fall at the 6:02 mark.
Senior Mark Hall, ranked No. 1 at 174, ended his season-opening bout early. Hall locked up No. 17 Spencer Carey from his feet and moved him to his back for a fast fall at the 0:58 mark.
Hall’s pin gave Penn State a 26-0 lead at intermission. Redshirt freshman Creighton Edsell stepped in for No. 3 Shakur Rasheed at 184, making his collegiate debut. Edsell thrilled the Penn State faithful with a strong 5-2 win in his first bout in the Blue and White singlet. Kyle Conel, the All-American graduate transfer from Kent State, made his Nittany Lion debut at 197.
Conel, ranked No. 3 at 197, used a third period reversal to post a 4-3 win in his first wrestling match in nearly a full calendar year. Conel’s debut victory put the Lions up 32-0.
Senior Anthony Cassar, ranked No. 1 at 285, began the new season in fine fashion as well. Cassar dominated John Birchmeier for half the bout before picking up the pin at the 4:41 mark, giving the Nittany Lions a 38-0 lead.
Freshman Brody Teske made his Nittany Lion debut at 125 and picked up a win in his match as a Penn Stater. Teske used solid pressure in the second and third period to pick up a critical stall point in the third period to post a 2-1 victory. Sophomore
Roman Bravo-Young, ranked No. 3 at 133, capped the dual off with a tenth victory, using a late four-point move to finalize a 17-6 major decision over Navy’s Casey Cobb. Bravo-Young’s major cemented Penn State’s 45-0 shutout win over the Midshipmen.
