WILLIAMSPORT — Battling through 12 lead changes and 10 ties through the game, The Lycoming College men’s basketball team held on for an 80-78 MAC Commonwealth Championship first round win against Hood College, thanks to a final 18 seconds where Lycoming hit its only shot from the field and both of its free throws on Monday night, Feb. 24.
Junior Darius Dangerfield found senior Ryan Hollis to his left as the shot clock wound down and the game clock moved to less than 20 seconds. Hollis stepped back to shimmy off his defender and buried the 3-pointer to give the Warriors a five-point lead (78-73) with 18 seconds remaining and freshman Mo Terry nailed two free throws with 13.3 seconds on the clock to build a four-point cushion.
Michael Riley was fouled beyond-the-arc to go to the line with a chance to pull the Blazers within one, but only hit one free throw with seven seconds remaining. The Blazers forced a turnover, as the ball ricocheted off the Hood bench on an inbounds pass that drew a swarm. Hood was given the ball and had a chance to win at the buzzer, but the shot fell off back of the rim.
With the win, the Warriors (18-8 overall) advance to the MAC Commonwealth semifinal at top-seeded Widener (19-6 overall) on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 6 p.m.
Terry led a quartet of Lycoming double-digit scorers with 18 points and finished a rebound shy of a double-double and Dangerfield scored 16 points and an assist shy of a double-double. Freshman Dyson Harward, a graduate of Danville Area High School, and sophomore D’Andre Edmond used their big bodies as Harward had a 14-point, 12-rebound performance and Edmond added 10 points as Lycoming scored 34 points in the paint and was 19-of-22 at the foul line.
The Warriors and Blazers (16-10 overall, 9-8 MAC Commonwealth) traded six lead changes and five ties as neither team built more than a six-point lead in the first half.
No. 4 Lycoming 80, No. 5 Hood 78
at Lycoming
No. 5 Hood (16-10,9-7 MAC Commonwealth) 78
Mason Wang 3-12 10-10 18; Evan Wang 7-14 1-2 17; Tyler Evans 5-12 0-0 13; Kobe Butler 3-4 3-4 10; Michael Riley 1-6 5-8 8; Christopher Smalls 2-5 0-0 6; Keith Claiborne Jr. 2-5 2-2 6; Lual Chol 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
23-58 21-26 N
o. 4 Lycoming (18-8,10-6 MAC Commonwealth) 80
Mo Terry 6-10 4-5 18; Darius Dangerfield 6-14 3-4 16; Dyson Harward 4-8 6-6 14; D’Andre Edmond 5-5 0-0 10; Matt Ilodigwe 2-8 1-1 7; Ryan Hollis 2-7 1-2 7; Jon-Marc Flores-Diaz 1-3 2-2 4; DeAundre Manuel 1-1 0-0 2; Tobias Walden Jr. 0-4 2-2 2; Luke Finkbeiner 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
27-60 19-22 80.
Halftime: 40-37 Lycoming. 3-point goals: Hood 11-35 (Tyler Evans 3-9; Christopher Smalls 2-5; Mason Wang 2-7; Evan Wang 2-6; Kobe Butler 1-1; Michael Riley 1-5; Keith Claiborne Jr. 0-2), Lycoming 7-28 (Matt Ilodigwe 2-8; Ryan Hollis 2-7; Mo Terry 2-4; Darius Dangerfield 1-5; Tobias Walden Jr. 0-3; Jon-Marc Flores-Diaz 0-1). Fouled out: Hood-Tyler Evans, Lycoming-None. Rebounds: Hood 29 (Christopher Smalls 5; Michael Riley 5; Evan Wang 5), Lycoming 41 (Dyson Harward 12). Assists: Hood 14 (Evan Wang 5), Lycoming 20 (Darius Dangerfield 9). Total fouls: Hood 19, Lycoming 15. Technical fouls: None. A: 567.
