LEWISBURG — The streak continues for the Milton varsity wrestling team.
The Black Panthers (13-5) won their 12th straight dual with an impressive 42-27 victory over a spirited Lewisburg team to keep the winning streak intact.
Milton actually trailed Lewisburg early in the Heartland Athletic Conference crossover dual meet following Cole Temple’s first period pin of Jaden Wagner, but the Black Panthers got on a roll throughout the middle of the meet. Milton head coach Josh Anspach noted that winning the coin toss before the matches resulted in the Black Panthers being able to set the matchups they wanted and ultimately, securing another team win.
“We knew winning the toss here tonight would be big and we were able to dictate the matches that we wanted throughout the bout and ultimately our guys wrestled really hard, even in the matches we lost,” Anspach said. “I think this is the first (meet) all season where we didn’t give up a fall. We’re coming down here to District 4 Duals and bonus points are huge. They wrestled really well. It was a team win.”
Following Temple’s pin, Milton’s Kyler Crawford got the Black Panthers on the scoreboard after he notched a 7-1 decision over the Green Dragons’ Logan Bartlett at 145. Milton’s Chase Hoffman followed up Crawford’s win with a fall of Lewisburg’s Derek Shedleski at the 1:48 mark of the 152-pound bout.
Lewisburg’s Broghan Persun tied the meet at 9-9 when he out-dueled Milton’s Jason Valladares at 160 pounds in one of the best matches of the evening. Valladares held a slim, 4-3 lead heading into the third and final period, but Persun was able to score a takedown and a reversal to pull off an excellent win via a 7-4 decision.
Milton’s Aven Ayala then picked up the first of five straight victories for the Black Panthers when he pinned Lewisburg’s Hagen Persun at 0:31 to put Milton up, 15-9. The Black Panthers would not surrender the team lead on the scoreboard after Ayala’s win. Anspach noted how momentum was once again the key to his team’s success and how the Black Panthers continue to feed off of one another throughout their dual meets.
“These guys know that Bartlett is one of their better guys so one of our better guys, Kyler Crawford, goes out there and gets it started for us,” Anspach said. “Two good wrestlers going at each other and your guy comes out on top, it fires up your team and kind of takes the wind out of their sails. Hoffman then came up with a huge fall there at 152. That’s kind of what got us rolling there, Kyler and Chase.”
Milton’s Luke Roup picked up a win via forfeit at 182 and then one of the strengths of the Black Panthers’ lineup got to work.
The upper weight classes of 195, 220 and 285 pounds are all strong areas for Milton and once again, the big guys showed up and went to work.
Nathan Rauch needed little time to record a fall of Lewisburg’s Raphael Gearhart at 195. Rauch recorded his 12th pin of the season at the 1:20 mark.
At 220 pounds, Milton’s Brent Mitch outlasted Lewisburg’s Riley Bremigen for a hard-fought 2-0 decision. Mitch scored both of his points in the victory on escapes, but more importantly, did not allow Bremigen to record a point.
Nevin Rauch continued Milton’s run over victories with a first period fall of Lewisburg’s Adam Glligbauer at 0:12.
The pin was Rauch’s 20th of the season and upped his record to 25-3. Rauch finished second in the District, third in Sectionals and fifth at Regionals a season ago and he has wrestled like he has plenty to prove this postseason in his senior year.
Lewisburg then won three straight matches and got an excellent performance at 120 pounds by Kaiden Wagner who recorded a technical fall victory over Milton’s Zane Neaus.
Following the match, Anspach noted that he and his team are aware of the District 4 Duals coming up, but stressed that there is a lot of wrestling left and that the Black Panthers need to continue their winning ways if they are to gain a favorable seed in the Class 2A bracket.
“We’re qualified, but there is a ton of wrestling left yet,” Anspach said. “I haven’t really given it much thought yet, but we could really fall anywhere from No. 8 to No. 10 and that’s a huge difference in the bracket and who we end up facing. We’ll see how Thursday and Saturday play out.”
Both the Green Dragons and Black Panthers will be back in action on Thursday at 7 p.m. Milton will travel to Selinsgrove and Lewisburg will host Danville.
Milton 42, Lewisburg 27
at Lewisburg
138:
Cole Temple (Lew) def. Jaden Wagner, Fall, 1:11
145:
Kyler Crawford (Mil) def. Logan Bartlett, Dec., 7-1
152:
Chase Hoffman (Mil) def. Derek Shedleski, Fall, 1:48
160:
Broghan Persun (Lew) def. Jason Valladares, Dec., 7-4
170:
Aven Ayala (Mil) def. Hagen Persun, Fall, 0:31
182:
Luke Roup (Mil) win by forfeit
195:
Nathan Rauch (Mil) def. Raphael Gearhart, Fall, 1:20
220:
Brent Mitch (Mil) def. Riley Bremigen, Dec., 2-0
285:
Nevin Rauch (Mil) def. Adam Gilligbauer, Fall, 0:12
106:
Jace Gessner (Lew) def. Tyler Geiswite, Dec., 9-2
113:
Thomas Lyons (Lew) over Aidan Keiser, MD, 10-1
120:
Kaiden Wagner (Lew) over Zane Neaus, Tech. fall, 18-2, 5:40
126:
Colton Taylor (Mil) def. Collin Adams, Fall 0:39
132: Gavin Sheriff (Lew) win by forfeit
