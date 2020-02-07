MILTON — One of the finest seasons in years has hit its apex for the Milton Black Panthers, who entertained Shikellamy inside the Jungle Thursday on Senior Night.
Beginning with a pin from senior heavyweight Nevin Rauch, and ending win a pin from his younger brother, Nathan, the Black Panthers rolled to a 51-27 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I victory over the Braves.
The win over Shikellamy (5-7) was the 13th victory in the last 14 matches this year for Milton (14-5), which advanced into the quarterfinals of the District 4 Team Duals last weekend for the first time since 2015.
“It’s nice to wrestle a Class 3A school even though they’re down the road. Shikellamy is always going to come at you hard, and aggressive,” said Milton coach Josh Anspach. “Overall, it was a solid team performance.”
Senior Nevin Rauch made quick work of Ayram Colon-Rivera in their heavyweight bout. Rauch took Colon-Rivera down early in the first period before turning him and getting the pin in a mere 41 seconds.
The pin tied the match at 6-all following a fall by Shikellamy’s Adam Young over senior Brent Mitch in 4:32.
Following a pair of forfeits that upped Milton’s lead to 18-6, fellow senior Colton Taylor earned a pin at 126 before Kyler Crawford pinned Arthur Skofff in 5:02 at 132.
Crawford took down Skoff four times in their bout and also earned three back points before finally getting the pin in the third period.
“We had Kyler Crawford down a weight class — where he was competing for the first time at 132 — and he looked good,” said Anspach.
Shikellamy, however, crept back in the match and closed to within 30-21 following a pin by Draper Buck over Jaden Wagner at 138, as well as a pin by Cade Balestrini over Chase Hoffman at 145.
Hoffman gave Balestrini, a PIAA qualifier a year ago at 132, all that he could handle and even put the Braves standout on his back a couple of times in the bout, but he wasn’t able to finish the deal.
“At 220, Mitch got pinned but he threw a scare into Young there. He had him on his back almost twice, and he should’ve finished him off,” said Anspach. “At 145 it was the same thing with Hoffman. I’m not sure how many times Balestrini has been on his back the last four years, but I guarantee it hasn’t been many.”
A forfeit by Colton Sempko at 152 got the Braves even closer (30-27) with four bouts remaining.
But a hard-fought 8-4 decision by Dillan Ando over Blake VanKirk at 160 started another run by the Black Panthers that would ultimately clinch the match.
Ando’s decision was followed by a pin from Jason Valladares in just 48 seconds over Gage Ashton at 170, and then after another forfeit Nathan Rauch finished the match off with a pin over Logan Krick in 1:46.
“We wrestled well — that’s the goal. Even the matches we lost we had the Braves on their backs,” said Anspach. “The four seniors (Nevin Rauch, Taylor, Mitch and Evan Kurz) have really bought into the program, so they’ve got things turned around here and we got a lot of wins out of those guys.”
Anspach has also gotten a lot of dual wins from his team this season, and the Black Panthers will be going for win No. 15 on Monday when Milton goes to Selinsgrove for a 7 p.m. match.
That match will precede the start of the District 4 sectionals, which begin next weekend.
“(The Selinsgrove match) will kind of get us amped up for sectionals. We’ve been practicing pretty hard, and the goal as individuals is to get in the top-4 at sectionals,” said Anspach. “All you need to be is in the top four to advance the following week, so we’re focusing on getting better individually, and we’ll see what happens.”
Milton 51, Shikellamy 27
at Milton
220:
Adam Young (S) pinned Brent Mitch, 4:32.
285:
Nevin Rauch (M) pinned Ayram Colon-Rivera, :41.
106:
Tyler Guisewite (M) won by forfeit.
113:
Alex Parker (M) won by forfeit.
120:
Damian Wolfe (S) dec. Zane Neaus, 9-4.
126:
Colton Taylor (M) pinned Caleb Yoder, 3:38.
132:
Kyler Crawford (M) pinned Arthur Skoff, 5:02.
138:
Draper Buck (S) pinned Jaden Wagner, 2:20.
145:
Cade Balestrini (S) pinned Chase Hoffman, 2:51.
152:
Coltyn Sempko (S) won by forfeit.
160:
Dillan Ando (M) dec. Blake VanKirk, 8-4.
170:
Jason Valladares (M) pinned Gage Ashton, :48.
182:
Aven Ayala (M) won by forfeit.
195: Nathan Rauch (M) pinned Logan Krick, 1:46.
