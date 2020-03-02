WILLIAMSPORT — Kyler Crawford was gassed.
Following a rough week where he admitted to not feeling his best health-wise, Crawford found himself exhausted and trailing Warrior Run’s Noah Hunt after the first period of their 132-pound final Saturday at the PIAA Class 2A Northeast Regional.
But somehow, Crawford found a way to come back — and win.
Down 5-1 and needing to avert a first-period pin by Hunt, Crawford used a big second period and nearly got a pin of his own to pull out a 10-7 decision over Hunt during Saturday’s finals at Williamsport Area High School.
“I think it was a real gut-check this week, because this week was a really tough week,” said Crawford. “I’ve had tons of matches (like Saturday’s) over the summer. I think that gave me confidence (going into the finals), and I just kept going and kept grinding, and I got the win.”
While Crawford and Hunt weren’t the area’s only wrestlers to reach the medals podium and qualify for the PIAA Championships during Saturday’s finals, Crawford was the only champion.
Mifflinburg standout freshman Emmanuel Ulrich finished second in the 285-pound final, Lewisburg’s Kaiden Wagner (113) and Mifflinburg’s Gabe Gramly (126) both won their consolation finals, plus fellow Wildcat Clayton Reed took fourth at 138.
Crawford (now 35-8 on the year) was taken down by Hunt (27-10) early in their bout and was nearly pinned, which resulted in the Defender taking a 5-0 lead. Crawford, however, managed to roll out of Hunt’s grasp to get a much-needed escape point before the first period came to an end.
“I thought I was stuck, and I was really worried when I was down 5-1,” said Crawford, who reached the finals with a 10-2 major decision over Canton’s Hayden Ward in the semis. “I had six minutes to come back, and I knew I could get it done.”
Crawford bounced back in the second period and led 8-7 following a pair of takedowns before he earned himself some back points as well when he nearly flattened Hunt with a cradle.
“I just felt, for me, that I couldn’t get out in time and (Kyler) was able to put me on my back and get that upper hand going into the third period,” said Hunt, who defeated Muncy’s Bryce Vollman in his semifinal bout with an 8-6 sudden-death victory.
The lead remained 8-7 in favor of Crawford for much of the third until he added a late takedown to clinch his first regional title after he finished second at 120 pounds a year ago
“I think that cradle gave me a lot of confidence and it put me back in the match, and I just kept going after that,” said Crawford, who needed a moment to compose himself with about a minute remaining in the third. “I was sick this week, so my energy level wasn’t the best today and I was gassed a lot earlier than what I’m used to, so I just needed a moment to regroup and go from there. I just really needed that.”
And although Hunt fell short of his goal of a regional title once again (he finished third at 120 in 2019), a ticket into states didn’t make the senior feel any better about missing out on the title.
“It was a battle. I was feeling it a little bit at the end there, but it was just another match,” said Hunt. “I’m just proud that I’m able to go to states my senior year, and I’m going to make some noise. Hopefully we get a medal this year and possibly even make it to the finals.”
Ulrich (32-9), after dispatching Milton’s Nevin Rauch in the semis with a pin at 3:28, faced top-seeded Lear Quinton of Southern Columbia in the championship finals at 285.
The two grappled from a standing position for most of the match, but Quinton earned a point in the first period by managing to get away from Ulrich’s bear-like grasp. The match remained 1-0 until Quinton took Ulrich down late in the third period to clinch.
“I figured (Quinton) would be more offensive than the last couple of times we faced each other, but I felt like it was a good match and that he was going to come out strong and he was going to come out fast,” said Ulrich. “I tried my best to defend his shots, but (Quinton) is a good wrestler — he’s scrappy.”
For Wagner (32-6), who finished third at regionals for the second year in a row, what made this year’s third-place finish special was the fact that he had to come all the way through the consolation bracket in order to do so after he opened the tournament with a loss.
In his first consolation match Wagner picked up a 15-0 technical fall in 4:22 over Hanover Area’s Cael Davis. He then defeated Warrior Run’s Kaden Majcher 5-1 prior to facing Lackawanna Trail’s Deegan Ross in the consolation final.
Wagner used a big second period where he took Ross down twice to take a 6-1 lead before riding out the third period to get the win.
“I feel good. I was moving well and I felt like I wrestled well this weekend,” said Wagner. “In the second period I went neutral and I took (Ross) down, and I just wanted to keep scoring points and keep putting points on the board there.
“It feels good (to get back to states), but we’re not done yet because I want to get on the podium this year,” added Wagner.
Gramly (14-4) also had a tough, close consolation final against his opponent, Benton’s Caden Temple, but a quick start by the Wildcat was enough to result in a 3-0 victory and a ticket into states. All three points came in the opening period for Gramly.
After falling into the consolation bracket when he was pinned in the semifinals by top-seeded David Evans of Tunkhannock in 42 seconds, Gramly recovered to pin Line Mountain’s Mason Leshock in 2:39 to reach the consy final against Temple.
“I feel good. A third-place finish wasn’t what I wanted, but (going to states) is really what matters,” said Gramly, who was the regional runner-up at 113 pounds a year ago. “I rode him out on top, and when I got on bottom I took him down and I dominated (from there).
“I did what I had to. There wasn’t a lot of points on the board, but (Temple) had no offense and I had all of the offense — and that was it,” added Gramly.
The area’s final state qualifier, Reed (31-10), couldn’t get anything going against Hughesville’s Luke Gorg in their consy final, won by a 5-1 decision by the Spartan. That loss for Reed came after a slim, 2-0 decision over Line Mountain’s Ian Coller in the consy semis.
“I felt like I could’ve done a lot more, and I felt kind of flat-footed out in my match today, but I’m still moving on,” said Reed, who is returning to the state meet after he finished second at regionals a year ago. “I’m going to work and improve in the next few days to get ready for (states), and hopefully go down there and win some matches.”
One of the more surprising outcomes in the tournament was Meadowbrook Christian freshman Cade Wirnsberger not reaching Saturday afternoon’s finals.
Wirnsberger, who was ranked No. 1 in the state, fell in the semifinals to Montoursville’s Branden Wentzel, 3-1, before his season came to an end with a 2-1 loss to South Williamsport’s Robert Gardner in the consy semis.
The top seed at 106, Wyoming Area’s Jaden Pepe, who has also sat in the top spot in the state rankings, fell to Benton’s Ethan Kolb 4-2 (TB-2) in the semis before finishing third with a 7-1 win over Gardner.
The top four finishers in each weight class advance to the PIAA Tournament, which begins with the Class 2A preliminaries and first round action at 9 a.m. Thursday from the Giant Center in Hershey.
