STATE COLLEGE — Five athletes from Milton Area High School’s boys and girls track and field teams did well at the Kevin Dare High School Invitational held Saturday on the campus of Penn State University.
Seniors Brant Long and Tanner Walter gave a preview of what may be coming this spring for the outdoor season.
Long, the defending PIAA Class 2A champ in the pole vault, finished seventh in the event with a vault of 13 feet, 3 inches. Long vaulted 14-9 to claim the outdoor title last spring.
Walter, a fellow PIAA qualifier, took 10th in the 3000-meter run in 9:29.05. A year ago Walter, who’ll be heading to Lock Haven to run track, took 5th in the 3,200 in last year’s state meet in 9:32.37.
Members of the Black Panthers’ girls team participating on Saturday were seniors Kamryn Snyder and Leah Bergey, as well as Bergey’s younger sister, Janae, a sophomore.
Snyder, who’ll be heading to Slippery Rock to be a thrower, took third in the shot put with a heave of 39-6. Snyder is also a PIAA qualifier from a year ago where she took 14th in the shot put with a throw of 36-11.
And for the Bergeys, Leah was 4th in the 60-meter hurdles in 9.48 while Janae was 25th in the 60-meter dash in 8.65. Leah Bergey was also a PIAA qualifier a year ago as she took 14th in the 100-meter hurdles in 15.50.
