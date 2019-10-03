MANDATA — Alex Hazzoum got two goals and an assist, and plenty of his teammates also got in on the action as Warrior Run defeated Line Mountain, 8-1, in a non-league matchup Wednesday.
Hazzoum scored twice and assisted on a goal by Luke Mattox to help get Warrior Run out to a 6-0 lead at the half.
Brendan Geiger and Alex Brown also scored in the first half for the Defenders, plus James Branthingham and Zach Schaeffer found the back of the net in the second half.
Warrior Run is next at Montoursville at 4 p.m. Monday.
Warrior Run 8, Line Mountain 1at Line Mountain
First half
WR-Luke Mattox, assist Alex Hazzoum, 38:10. WR-Brendan Geiger, unassisted, 33:15. WR-A. Hazzoum, assist Geiger, 13:04. WR-A. Hazzoum, unassisted, 11:08. WR-Tyrese Hazzoum, Geiger direct kick, 7:29. WR-Alex Brown, Hayden Durussell, 4:24.
Second half
WR-James Branthingham, unassisted, 19:29. WR-Zach Schaeffer, unassisted, 16:04. LM-Scrignoli, unassisted, 3:18.
Shots: WR, 18-2; Corners: WR, 5-0; Saves:
WR, 1; LM, 7.
Lewisburg 11,
Shamokin 0
COAL TOWNSHIP — Ben Liscum, Anthony Bhangdia and Philip Permyashkin scored two goals apiece as the Green Dragons cruised to the HAC-II victory over the Indians.
The three aforementioned players scored all six of their goals in the first half to help give Lewisburg (12-0-1, 9-0 HAC-II) an 8-0 lead. Eli Adams and Nick Passaniti also scored in the first half.
In the second half, Anton Permyashkin, Cole Temple and Stephen Tiffin all tallied goals to put the game way.
Lewisburg next plays at Selinsgrove at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Lewisburg 11, Shamokin 0at Shamokin
First half
Lew-Ben Liscum, assist James Koconis, 34:18. Lew-Anthony Bhangdia, assist Liscum, 32:13. Lew-Bhangdia, assist Liscum, 26:54. Lew-Eli Adams, assist Bhangdia, 24:41. Lew-Liscum, assist Logan Moore, 21:30. Lew-Nick Passaniti, assist Carter Hoover, 19:07. Lew-Philip Permyashkin, assist Koconis, 17:36. Lew-P. Permyashkin, assist Bhangdia, 15:31. Second half Lew-Anton Permyashkin, assist Josh Nicholls, 32:40. Lew-Cole Temple, assist A. Permyashkin, 17:50. Lew-Stephen Tiffin, assist Hoover, :06.
Shots: Lewisburg, 30-1; Corners: Lewisburg, 13-1; Saves:
Lewisburg, Tony Burns and Evan Hopkinson, 1; Shamokin, Dallas Scicchitano, 8.
JV score:
Lewisburg, 6-0.
Meadowbrook Christian 9
St. John Neumann 1
MILTON — Estaban Garcia recorded a hat trick to power the Lions to the non-league victory over the Knights.
Garcia started the first half with a goal for Meadowbrook Christian (4-9), and before the first half was over he would get his hat trick. In addition, Jacob Reed, Elijah Trutt and Chris Reed tallied goals to give the Lions a 6-0 halftime lead.
In the second half, Meadowbrook got goals from Williams, Gavin Millett and Michael Kinley to put the game away.
Meadowbrook Christian next hosts Columbia County Christian in an Allegheny Christian Athletic Association matchup at 4:45 p.m. Friday.
Meadowbrook Chr. 9, St. John Neumann 1at Meadowbrook Christian
First half
MC-Estaban Garcia, unassisted, 26:52. MC-Jacob Reed, assist Elijah Trutt, 23:18. MC-Trutt, assist Grant Williams, 5:08. MC-Chris Reed, unassisted, 3:15. MC-Garcia, unassisted, 3:01. MC-Garcia, unassisted, 1:45.
Second half
SJN-Angelo Fernandez, unassisted, 25:42. MC-Williams, unassisted, 18:36. MC-Gavin Millett, unassisted, 11:35. MC-Michael Kinley, unassisted, 10:04.
Shots: MC, 17-4; Corners: MC, 1-0; Saves:
MC, Michael Eager, 3; SJN, Jerval Shuler, 8.
Mifflinburg 0
Central Mountain 0 (2 OT)
MILL HALL — Despite putting 12 shots on goal, Mifflinburg wasn’t able to drive one of them home as the visitors played to a scoreless tie with Central Mountain in HAC-I action.
Ryder Maurer made seven saves for Mifflinburg (2-9-2 overall) to help keep Central Mountain out of the goal.
Mifflinburg next hosts Midd-West in a non-league matchup at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Mifflinburg 0, Central Mountain 0 (2 OT)at Central Mountain
Shots: Mifflinburg, 12-11; Corners: Mifflinburg, 8-4; Saves:
Mifflinburg, Ryder Maurer, 7; CM, Greg Wallizer, 8.
JV game: 0-0.
