LEWISBURG — Nick Shedleski and his Lewisburg teammates were anxious to get out on the court for Tuesday’s Heartland Athletic Conference cross-over game against Mifflinburg.
Shedleski, at least, wanted to make up for his Green Dragons losing to the Wildcats in the Little Brown Jug game at the end of the football regular season.
With a double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds, Shedleski got his payback by leading Lewisburg to a 58-49 victory over cross-county rival Mifflinburg.
“Obviously, Mifflinburg is always a huge game for us. At least I wanted to get back after them after the (17-14) loss in football,” said Shedleski. “So this game really meant a lot, and it was a great way to start (the season).”
Mifflinburg (0-1) jumped out to a 6-0 lead to start the game behind a couple of buckets from Jacob Young, but the Wildcats also suffered a huge loss early on as Isaiah Valentine broke his left arm after falling hard going up for a layup.
The Wildcats just weren’t the same following the departure of Valentine, who will likely be out of the lineup for eight weeks.
“I think (Isaiah getting hurt) is a mountain of adversity for a team to face in the first quarter of your season. We had to compose ourselves and move forward very quickly without one of the better players in the league,” said Mifflinburg coach André Roupp. “Now more than ever to pull together as a team and move forward.”
Shedleski scored nine points in the first quarter to help deadlock the score at 14 following eight minutes of action.
In the second quarter, a pair of jumpers from Shedleski and a bucket by Gabriel Yoder gave Lewisburg (2-1) a 20-18 lead. The Green Dragons then went into the half up 28-26 when Dante Sims connected on a layup with a couple of seconds left.
“To be honest, I kind of thought we would start (off slow) playing in front of a rowdy crowd and with the guys being jacked up and a little nervous, so I took an early timeout to try to calm them down,” said Lewisburg coach Matt Salsman. “After that, we kind of dug in and played well defensively and started executing offensively. (Shedleski) in the first half really kept us in it making some tough shots.”
Mifflinburg, however, hung around in the game. The Wildcats only trailed 40-35 after the third quarter, but they got back to within three (40-37) to start the fourth following another bucket by Young, who tallied 20 points for the visitors.
But Lewisburg would go on a 9-2 run moments later to extend its lead to 49-39. Five points from Shedleski fueled the run, and that wasn’t all as the senior big man connected on a pair of free throws late in addition to pulling down four rebounds and making a big block to help the Green Dragons stay in front and then pull away.
“I was just trying to stay aggressive,” said Shedleski. “I feel like sometimes in my past years I kind of faded away (late in games), so I’m just trying to make sure I stay aggressive and do what I can to help the team win.”
Both teams will be back in action on Friday. Lewisburg will host Loyalsock while Mifflinburg plays at Danville. Both games are at 7:30 p.m.
Lewisburg 58, Mifflinburg 49
at Lewisburg
Mifflinburg 14 12 9 14 — 49Lewisburg 14 14 12 18— 58Mifflinburg (0-1) 49
Dylan Doebler 6 0-0 13; Isaiah Valentine 1 0-0 2; Seth Kline 1 0-0 2; Dante Colon 2 0-0 4; Rylee Stahl 0 2-2 2; Cannon Griffith 2 2-2 6; Jacob Young 9 1-1 20.
Totals:
20 5-5 49.
3-point goals:
Doebler, Young.
Lewisburg (2-1) 58
Dante Sims 3 0-0 7; Cam Michaels 4 1-5 9; Nick Shedleski 8 4-5 22; Forrest Zelechoski 2 0-0 4; Peter Lantz 2 0-0 4; CJ Mabry 4 4-7 12.
Totals:
23 9-17 58.
3-point goals:
Shedleski 2, Sims.
JV score:
Lewisburg, 50-30. High scorers: Lewisburg, Charlie Heid, 14; Mifflinburg, Carter Breed, 8.
In other boys basketball action Tuesday:Columbia County Chr. 55
Meadowbrook Chr. 54 (OT)
MILTON — Meadowbrook had the win in its grasp, but Columbia County got a 3-pointer from Luke Cughan in overtime to send the Lions to the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association loss.
Ashton Canelo scored 17 points and C.J. Carrier had 11 to lead Meadowbrook, which sent the game into overtime thanks to a 3-pointer from freshman Jacob Reed, who finished with 12 points.
Meadowbrook next plays at Grace Prep at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Columbia County Chr. 55, Meadowbrook Chr. 54 (OT)
at Meadowbrook Christian
Columbia Co. 12 6 12 17 8 — 55Meadowbrook 6 11 16 14 7 — 54Columbia County (1-0) 55
Logan Boucher 5 0-2 12; Dan Cassel 3 0-0 6; Ryan Stotler 8 2-3 18; Austin George 1 1-3 4; Luke Cughan 5 0-0 11; Kyle Slusser 2 0-1 4.
Totals:
24 3-9 55.
3-point goals:
Boucher 2, George, Cughan.
Meadowbrook (0-3) 54
CJ Carrier 5 1-2 11; Evan Young 0 1-2 1; Ashton Canelo 6 4-12 17; Noah Smith 0 2-2 2; Jacob Reed 4 1-2 12; Nevin Carrier 4 3-4 11; Michael Smith 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
19 12-24 54.
3-point goals:
Reed 3, Canelo.
In girls basketball action:Meadowbrook Chr. 53
Columbia County Chr. 23
MILTON — Three players scored in double figures to lead the Lions to the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win.
Jackie Stokes lead Meadowbrook with 17 points, while Masy Devlin and Emily Baney chipped in 10 points apiece in the victory.
Meadowbrook next plays at Grace Prep at 6 p.m. Friday.
Meadowbrook Chr. 53, Columbia County Chr. 23
at Meadowbrook Christian
Columbia Co. 3 6 3 11 — 23Meadowbrook 16 16 10 11 — 53Columbia County Chr. (0-1) 23
Isy Kessler 1 0-0 3; Kara Boudman 4 0-0 12; Ava Dilena 2 0-0 6; Abbey Yocum 1 0-0 2; Hannah Artman 0 0-0 0; Hazlee Bialecki 0 0-0 0; Gracie Clippinger, Ava Stankiewicz 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
8 0-0 23.
3-point goals:
Boudman 4, Yocum 2, Kessler
Meadowbrook Chr. (1-1) 53
Masy Devlin 5 0-0 10; Jenaka Day 0 0-0 0; Shelby Hartman 2 0-0 4; Jackie Stokes 8 1-2 17; Emily Toland 1 0-0 2; Emily Baney 5 0-0 10; Madison McNeal 4 0-0 10; Ellie Sweigard 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
25 1-2 53.
3-point goals: McNeal 2.
