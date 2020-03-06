HERSHEY — Despite an up-and-down first day, all six local wrestlers are still alive at the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships which got underway Thursday at the Giant Center.
That includes Milton junior Kyler Crawford at 132 pounds, who won his first-round bout over McGuffey’s Nate Yagle, 9-6.
In the second period Crawford used a reversal and three nearfall points to build a 7-4 lead over Yagle, before the Black Panther scored a reversal in the third to clinch the victory.
Crawford advances to today’s quarterfinals where he will face Reynolds’ Kaeden Berger.
In the preliminaries, Clayton Reed picked up the area’s first win of the day as he beat Northern Bedford’s Ian Sherlock, 4-3, at 138 pounds. But then in the first round, Reed fell to Saegertown’s Kenny Kiser, 5-1.
Reed dropped into the consolation bracket with the loss and next faces Phillipsburg-Osceola’s Chase Chapman.
At 113 pounds, Lewisburg sophomore Kaiden Wagner fell in the first round to Kai Burkett of Chestnut Ridge, 5-2, after Burkett got an escape and a takedown in the second period to build a 5-0 lead.
Wagner bounced back to beat Dillon Reinert of Brandywine Heights, 4-2, in his first-round consolation bout. Wagner scored a takedown with 1:36 left in the match to break a 2-all tie and win.
Next up for Wagner in the second round of consolations is Mount Pleasant’s Luke Geibig.
Mifflinburg’s Gabe Gramly (126) also bounced back from a first-round loss to post a first-round consolation win, as did Warrior Run’s Noah Hunt at 132 and fellow Wildcat Emmanuel Ulrich at 285.
After falling to Biglerville’s Levi Haines in the first round by pin in 2:49, Gramly then decisioned Dylan Bruce of Elizabeth Forward, 9-2. Gramly took Haines down four times in the match, including twice in the third to cruise.
Gramly next faces West Perry’s Justice Hockenberry-Folk in his second-round consolation bout.
Hunt opened his fourth and final state tournament with a loss to Forrest Hills’ Noah Teeter, 8-0, but he rebounded to beat Williams Valley’s Chase Esterline, 4-2. Hunt had a pair of takedowns in the third to pull out the tough win over Esterline.
Today, Hunt will face Amonn Ohl of St. Joseph’s Catholic in his next consolation bout.
And at 285, Ulrich, just a freshman, fell in the first round to Riley Kemper of Burgettstown by a pin in 6:50. The Mifflinburg heavyweight rebounded from that defeat and in his first consolation bout, Ulrich pinned his way into Day 2 by recording a fall of Sawyer Morgan of Bishop McDevitt in 3:20.
In his next consolation match, Ulrich will face Evan Pellegrine of Bellwood-Antis.
