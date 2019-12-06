LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Area boys and girls swimmers enter the season with some uncertainty, and some really big shoes to fill.
A year ago the Green Dragons finished among the top three teams at the District 4 Class 2A championships in both boys and girls, and despite some major graduation losses Lewisburg head coach Derek Updegraff sees the possibility of his two teams doing so again this season.
“We lost some good swimmers to graduation. Yet we have some returning athletes that have gained some valuable experience,” said Updegraff of his boys team. “Our experienced swimmers and divers will need to lead and mentor those new to the team if we want to succeed.”
The Green Dragons will be led by a pair of state diving qualifiers — senior Collin Runyon and junior Caleb Leaman. Runyon was the District 4 runner-up prior to finishing 17th at the state meet, while Leaman took third at districts and then 20th at states. In addition, fellow diver, senior Hunter Grimes, was also a district qualifier.
Among the returning swimmers for Lewisburg, juniors Jack Drouin and Thomas Haynos lead the pack. Drouin took 7th in the 200 free (1:55.27) at the District 4 championships along with qualifying for the meet in the backstroke and butterfly events. Haynos was 8th in the 200 free (1:56.84) at districts.
Obviously, Drouin and Haynos will be two of the swimmers Updegraff will task with picking up the slack from the Dragons’ graduation losses — which includes two-time District 4 champ Christian Coleman.
“Its obviously difficult to fill the shoes of a swimmer like Christian. Christian was a very versatile athlete that we could count on to do well in pretty much any event we asked him to swim,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “I expect Drouin and Haynos, among others, to have good seasons this year. They both have the experience that we will need to lead this team,” added Updegraff. “Both had a good district meet last season. Vaughn Holthus also had a breakthrough meet at districts last year so we expect him to contribute a lot this season. We also return two state qualifiers in diving — Leaman and Runyon.”
Updegraff and his boys team will need all hands on deck this year, especially with defending District 4 champ Central Columbia standing in their way.
“I think we will need to stay healthy and focused. Everyone will have to continue make the most of our practice time. As a team we need to be accountable to one another and simply work hard,” said Lewisburg’s coach.
“I think Central will certainly be tough again this year. I believe Coach Noss is returning a lot of swimmers from last year’s team, and I also expect schools like Danville, Williamsport and Bloomsburg to continue to be strong,” added Updegraff.
For Lewisburg’s girls team, the Green Dragons bring back a total of seven District 4 and PIAA qualifiers from a year ago, which in turn gives Updegraff a clearer, more positive outlook on the season.
“We return some girls with some valuable experience at the district and state level,” said Updegraff. “If everyone can swim to their potential then we should be in the mix for the conference and district titles again this season.”
One of the key returnees is senior Anna Batkowski, who took third in the 100 free (55.95) and fifth in the 50 free (25.82) at last year’s District 4 meet prior to qualifying for the PIAA meet in the 200 medley and 400 free relays.
Junior Delaney Humphrey was second in the 200 IM (2:14.77) and second in the 500 free (5:23.03) at least year’s district meet to qualify for states, where she took 14th in the 500 free and 18th in the IM.,
Other state qualifiers for Lewisburg were junior Jewels Hepner (400 free relay) and sophomore Alexandra Decker (200 medley relay). Other district qualifiers returning for the Dragons are senior Hannah Castellan (breaststroke), senior Lily McBride (freestyle) and junior Molly Gill (freestyle/breaststroke).
“(Humphrey, Hepner, Batkowski, Decker) have all been major contributors over the last few seasons, and we look for them to do so again this year,” said Updegraff. “All four made it to states in either an individual event or as part of a relay. That is valuable race experience.”
Lewisburg’s girls finished second to Danville by a mere 23 points in the District 4 meet a year ago, and with the aforementioned swimmers returning Updegraff thinks his girls have a shot at the title this time around.
“The girls team has been a contender for the conference and league title for the last few years, and I think last year’s performance at districts will serve as motivation for the upcoming season,” said Updegraff. “The girls have been one of the top two teams at districts for the last three or four years. They want to work hard and make it to the top again.”
MifflinburgWith the return of two-time District 4 qualifier in Sam Deluca, Wildcats’ coach Travis Deluca, Sam’s father, is looking for good things from all of his swimmers this season.
“I would like all of the swimmers to have a positive experience, and I would like for all for of them to qualify for the district event,” said coach Deluca.
Sam Deluca leads the way for Mifflinburg. The sophomore placed 4th in the 100 butterfly (58.24) and 7th in the 100 backstroke (59.10) in last year’s district meet.
And coach Deluca is looking for bigger things from his most experienced swimmer this year.
“His goals this year will be to build on those top-10 finishes from last season, whether it be in those same two events or different events,” said the Wildcats’ coach. “I think Sam’s success last year will help a lot going into this year. His success will push him to work harder to improve on his finishes from last season. Being a freshman, it was his first experience at districts last year, and for him it showed him the benchmarks of where he needs to be to reach his ultimate goal of making it to the state meet.”
The other swimmers for Mifflinburg include sophomore Sean Witmer, plus freshmen Brady Wohlheiter and Evan Pachucki, each of whom could be swimming in any number of events this year.
“There are not particular events that any of the swimmers will be focusing on. They will have the opportunity to try a variety of events,” said coach Deluca, whose team will be competing as independents alongside Danville in dual meets this season.
Regardless of how his swimmers do this year, coach Deluca sees a bright future for the fledgling program.
“I want to see my swimmers work hard and have fun this season. I see the number of swimmers remaining steady or even growing slightly over the next few seasons — if/when the pools are constructed at the Miller Center (in Lewisburg),” said coach Deluca. “I can see the program getting a pretty big boost, because of the increased opportunities to get involved in swimming that those pools would provide.
MiltonFor the first time in school history, Milton will have a girls swimming team taking to the pool in 2019-20.
Veronica Irvine, who has led the Rockets — Milton’s summer swim program — for the past several years, is excited to finally see a high school team, albeit just the girls, come to fruition.
“It’s amazing — absolutely amazing to have that honor. The girls are so buoyed by that challenge,” said Irvine. “This is the first year Milton has had a girls swimming team, and it’s recognized by the PIAA and we are able to compete for points. They are the flagship.”
Junior Haylee Carl, a team co-captain, and sophomore Kayli Johnson both swam last year for the Black Panthers, who competed as independents just like they will this year.
And coach Irvine is expecting big things from her two returnees.
“I’m looking very forward to them improving their times from last year,” said Milton’s coach. “It was all very new to them last year, and they weren’t able to qualify for districts, and they have all improved this year and the goal is for all of them to reach districts.”
In addition for the Black Panthers, Irvine will have a pair of swimmers from Meadowbrook Christian (sophomore Faith Mensch and junior Mickenzie Lynd), along with junior Jamie Dreese, a fellow team co-captain, and sophomores Riley Godown and Ashley Shamblen — all of whom are showing promise.
“They are going to be competing as a team, and that makes a big difference — especially for (Carl and Johnson) who competed last year,” said Irvine. ”
Warrior RunDespite the loss of Ethan Whitmoyer, a two-time District 4 qualifier from a year ago, the Defenders return a trio of girls who first-year head coach Jake Felix is excited to see get back in the pool.
“We feel we have three girls who could all qualify for districts this year. All three swimmers — sophomore Jayla Felix, junior Brilee Slodysko and junior Madison Rovenolt — started in the program as freshmen, with Maddi and Brilee entering their third year,” said coach Felix, whose swimmers will be competing independently once again this season.
“The three have been members of the summer swim program at Milton for several years, and Jayla and Brilee both swim for the East Lycoming Eels (in YMCA swim league) and Madison for Williamsport (in USA Swimming).
Jayla Felix leads the team after she qualified for the District 4 Class 2A meet a year ago in the 100 breaststroke, where she finished 10th in 1:18.62.
“That was a great motivator for her, and you can’t replace an experience like that,” said Warrior Run’s coach, who’s also Jayla’s father. “It was a honor to share the pool with the best District 4 had to offer, especially in the breaststroke which had such a deep and competitive field.”
And if all three girls do qualify for districts, it would be a big boost for a small program that’s constantly looking for new swimmers.
“That would be outstanding and it goes back to helping get the word out about the opportunity kids have at Warrior Run to swim independent. And for Madison and Brilee, it would be a great springboard for their senior seasons,” said coach Felix.
“I am excited with the group we have this year. Like I said I truly believe all three swimmers can make a run at districts. We’d like to thank (departed coach) Sue Whitmoyer for carrying the flag the last four years for the program. We hope to continue to get the word out about the program and show other kids they have the opportunity to represent Warrior Run in the pool.”
LewisburgCoach: Derek Updegraff
Assistant coaches: Lorraine Tusing and Hilary Palmer
BoysLast year’s record: 8-2; took 3rd in District 4 Class 2A championships
Key losses: Christian Coleman, Mason Wuerdeman and Austin Blakeslee.
Returning starters: Collin Runyon, sr., diving; Hunter Grimes, sr., diving; Thomas Hetherington, sr., Daniel Durfee, sr.; Caleb Leaman, jr.; Jack Drouin, jr., freestyle/backstroke/butterfly; Thomas Haynos, jr., freestyle; Vaughn Holthus, jr., freestyle.
Remaining roster: Jakob Powell, jr.; Braden Davis, so.; Rowen Martin, so.; Ian McKinney, so.; Mark Walsh, so.; Isaac Leaman, fr.; Mitchell Malusis, fr.; Zachary Rutz, fr.
GirlsLast year’s record: 8-2; took 2nd at District 4 Class 2 A championships
Key losses: Lauren Michaels and Sarah Burns
Returning starters: Anna Batkowski, sr., 50/100 free/relays; Hannah Castellan, sr., breaststroke; Lily McBride, sr., freestyle; Molly Gill, jr., freestyle/breaststroke; Jewels Hepner, jr., freestyle/relays; Delaney Humphrey, jr., IM/freestyle/medley relay; Alexandra Decker, so., freestyle/breaststroke/medley relay.
Remaining roster: Brianna Winters, sr.; Amelia Kiepke, jr.; Taryn Beers, jr.; Ryleigh Faust, jr.; Jazmin Garza, jr.; Lucy Gustafson, jr.; Azim Edens, so.; Catherine Jacobson, so.; Liberty Justice-Dean, so.; Reese McGregor, so.; Kathleen McTammany, so.; Carina Pavlov, so.; Medha Yenireddy, so.; Katelyn Beers, fr.; Brianna Camacho, fr.; Anaya Davis, fr.; Livia Holthus, fr.
MifflinburgCoach: Travis Deluca, 2nd year
Returning swimmer: Sam Deluca, so., 100 butterfly/100 backstroke
Remaining roster: Sean Witmer, so.; Brady Wohlheiter, fr.; Evan Pachucki, fr.
MiltonCoach: Veronica Irvine, 1st year
Girls roster: Haylee Carl, jr., 50/200 freestyle/relays; Jamie Dreese, jr., 50/100 freestyle/relays; Mickenzie Lynd, jr., 50 freestyle/100 breaststroke/medley relay; Riley Godown, so., 50/100 freestyle/relays; Kayli Johnson, so., 50/100 freestyles/relays; Faith Mensch, so., 50/200 freestyle/100 breaststroke/free relay; Ashley Shamblen, so., 50 freestyle/100 backstroke/relays; Sara Dewyer, fr., 50/100 freestyle and relays; Jessica Morgan, fr., 50 freestyle/100 butterfly/relays.
Warrior RunCoach: Jake Felix, 1st year
Assistant coach: Margaret Rovenolt
Roster: Brilee Slodysko, jr., 50 freestyle/100 freestyle; Madison Rovenolt, jr., 50 freestyle/100 freestyle/100 breaststroke; Jayla Felix, so., 50 freestyle/100 freestyle/100 breast.
