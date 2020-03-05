College sports
Women’s BasketballBucknell 57, Lafayette 47at Lafayette EASTON — Three Bison scored in double figures, and Bucknell limited Lafayette to 27.1 percent shooting to defeat the Leopards 57-47 at the Kirby Sports Center Wednesday evening. Bucknell led wire-to-wire and went up by as many as 16 points in the fourth quarter. With the win, Bucknell (23-6, 16-2 PL) finishes the regular season with a 16-2 Patriot League record for a second consecutive season. Taylor O’Brien led Bucknell in scoring with 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting. Ally Johnson chipped in 11 points, and Ellie Mack added 10. Abby Kapp also had a standout night with a career-high 11 rebounds, two blocks, six assists, and a pair of 3-pointers. For Bucknell, the Patriot League Tournament begins with a quarterfinal game at Sojka Pavilion on Monday, March 9. The Bison will host the winner of Army and Loyola (Md.), who play each other in the first round on Saturday. Monday’s game tips off at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Patriot League Network.
Bucknell 57, Lafayette 47at Lafayette
Bucknell 18 16 10 13 — 57Lafayette 13 9 9 16 — 47Bucknell (23-6)
Taylor O’Brien 6-10 2-2 16; Ally Johnson 3-9 2-2 11; Ellie Mack 3-13 3-4 10; Abby Kapp 2-6 0-0 6; Autumn Ceppi 3-9 0-0 6; Tessa Brugler 2-7 1-4 5; Tai Johnson 1-2 0-0 3; Carly Krsul 0-1 0-0 0.
Totals:
20-57 8-12 57.
Lafayette (15-13)
Natalie Kucowski 8-19 3-4 21; Nicole Johnson 2-7 2-2 6; Alexis Santarelli 1-9 3-4 5; Tasha Vipond 2-8 0-0 4; Sarah Agnello 1-8 1-2 3; Drew Freeland 2-6 2-2 8; Jiselle Havas 0-2 0-0 0; Naomi Ganpo 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
16-59 11-14 47.
3-point goals: Bucknell 9-16 (A. Johnson 3-6, O’Brien 2-3, Kapp 2-4, T. Johnson 1-1, Mack 1-2); Lafayette 4-15 (Freeland 2-4, Kucowski 2-6, Johnson 0-1, Vipond 0-1, Havas 0-1, Agnello 0-2. Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Bucknell 42 (Kapp 11); Lafayette 39 (Kucowski 12). Assists: Bucknell 12 (Kapp 6); Lafayette 7 (Agnello and Freeland 2). Total fouls: Bucknell 13; Lafayette 12. Technical fouls: None. A:
806. Men’s Basketball
Bucknell’s Funk named to Academic All-Patriot League Team LEWISBURG — Bucknell sophomore Andrew Funk earned a spot on the five-man Academic All-Patriot League Men’s Basketball Team on Wednesday. Funk, who scored a team-high 17 points in Bucknell’s Patriot League Tournament first-round victory over Holy Cross on Tuesday night, is joined on the squad by Lafayette’s Justin Jaworski, Lehigh’s Jordan Cohen, Navy’s Cam Davis, and Loyola’s KaVaughn Scott. Jaworski was picked as the Patriot League Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Funk boasts a 3.60 cumulative grade-point average as a yet undecided major in Bucknell’s Freeman College of Management. A member of the Bucknell Athletics Leadership Institute, Funk is also one of the team’s top scorers at 11.2 points per game. He has scored in double figures 21 times this season, with a high of 22 against Loyola on Jan. 25. Funk’s selection gives Bucknell at least one member of the Academic All-Patriot League Team in nine of the 10 years since the award’s inception. The Bison are back in action on Thursday night at second-seeded American in the Patriot League Tournament quarterfinals. Lycoming’s Harward named CoBL Division III Rookie of the Year WILLIAMSPORT — Leading the MAC Commonwealth and setting a new program record with 64 blocked shots, Lycoming College freshman Dyson Harward was selected the City of Basketball Love Division III Rookie of the Year, the website announced Tuesday afternoon. In just his sixth game, Harward, a graduate of Danville Area High School, set a new program record with eight blocked shots in a game in a 79-70, overtime win against Landmark Conference champion Susquehanna. Harward then matched that mark in a 64-54 win against Union at the Land of Magic tournament in Dayton, Fla, before breaking Michael Rudy’s school-record 61 blocked shots against Alvernia on Feb. 12, to help the Warriors lead the MAC Commonwealth in scoring defense, limiting opponents to 69.8 points per game. With his 222 rebounds this season, Harward was the first player since Matt Stackhouse recorded 202 rebounds in 2003-04 season that a Warriors’ player had 200 in a season. He is also second on the team, averaging 13.0 points and he is second in the league at 7.9 per game. The Warriors (20-8 overall) enter the first-round of the NCAA Championship on Friday, March 6, when they head to Wooster, Ohio, to play 15th-ranked Elmhurst at 4 p.m.
American Hockey LEague
AHL Eastern Conference Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 59 35 18 3 3 76 180 153 Providence 58 34 18 3 3 74 185 148 Hartford 58 31 16 6 5 73 168 161 Charlotte 57 32 21 4 0 68 194 164 Springfield 58 30 26 2 0 62 183 179 WB/Scranton 59 27 24 3 5 62 153 181 Lehigh Valley 58 24 26 2 6 56 150 167 Bridgeport 59 20 32 5 2 47 134 191 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Belleville 60 38 17 4 1 81 229 185 Rochester 59 31 19 4 5 71 170 163 Utica 58 32 21 3 2 69 204 180 Syracuse 59 28 22 4 5 65 195 203 Binghamton 58 30 24 4 0 64 170 175 Laval 59 27 24 5 3 62 170 179 Toronto 59 28 26 3 2 61 199 205 Cleveland 58 24 28 4 2 54 153 177 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 60 39 13 5 3 86 201 136 Iowa 60 36 17 4 3 79 187 161 Grand Rapids 60 27 26 3 4 61 170 188 San Antonio 58 24 22 7 5 60 159 173 Chicago 58 26 25 5 2 59 148 166 Rockford 60 28 29 1 2 59 150 181 Texas 59 25 27 3 4 57 160 183 Manitoba 59 26 32 1 0 53 154 184 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 54 33 18 1 2 69 186 155 Colorado 52 31 17 3 1 66 174 155 Stockton 52 29 16 4 3 65 184 157 Ontario 55 29 20 5 1 64 165 191 San Diego 53 28 18 5 2 63 176 154 Bakersfield 54 20 26 5 3 48 156 196 San Jose 52 19 27 4 2 44 167 183 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Grand Rapids 4, San Antonio 3
Wednesday’s Games
Belleville 8, Toronto 4 Utica 3, Rochester 1 Milwaukee 3, Texas 2 San Jose 5, Iowa 1
Thursday’s Games
Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Tucson at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m. Utica at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m. WB/Scranton at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m. Hershey at Hartford, 7:15 p.m. Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m. Texas at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Bakersfield at Stockton, 10 p.m. San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Laval at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 4:05 p.m. Utica at Charlotte, 6 p.m. Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m. Iowa at Manitoba, 7 p.m. Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m. Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m. Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m. Tucson at Chicago, 8 p.m. Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m. San Diego at San Jose, 11 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 67 42 13 12 96 220 168 Tampa Bay 66 41 20 5 87 231 185 Toronto 67 35 24 8 78 235 223 Florida 66 33 26 7 73 224 224 Montreal 68 31 28 9 71 209 209 Buffalo 66 29 29 8 66 189 208 Ottawa 67 23 32 12 58 181 231 Detroit 68 15 48 5 35 136 257 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 66 40 20 6 86 228 204 Philadelphia 66 39 20 7 85 225 192 Pittsburgh 65 38 21 6 82 211 181 Columbus 68 32 21 15 79 177 182 N.Y. Islanders 65 35 22 8 78 183 181 Carolina 64 35 24 5 75 207 183 N.Y. Rangers 66 35 27 4 74 218 206 New Jersey 66 26 28 12 64 177 219 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 67 40 17 10 90 216 185 Colorado 66 40 18 8 88 226 177 Dallas 66 37 21 8 82 178 170 Winnipeg 68 34 28 6 74 204 199 Minnesota 66 33 26 7 73 209 207 Nashville 66 32 26 8 72 208 215 Chicago 66 30 28 8 68 201 209 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 68 37 23 8 82 219 202 Edmonton 67 36 23 8 80 214 205 Calgary 68 35 26 7 77 204 208 Vancouver 66 34 26 6 74 216 208 Arizona 68 33 27 8 74 191 180 San Jose 66 29 33 4 62 174 211 Anaheim 67 27 32 8 62 174 214 Los Angeles 66 25 35 6 56 164 206
NOTE:
Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis 3, N.Y. Rangers 1 Montreal 6, N.Y. Islanders 2 Pittsburgh 7, Ottawa 3 Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1 Winnipeg 3, Buffalo 1 Minnesota 3, Nashville 1 Chicago 6, Anaheim 2 Edmonton 2, Dallas 1, OT Vegas 3, New Jersey 0 San Jose 5, Toronto 2
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia 5, Washington 2 Calgary 3, Columbus 2, OT Anaheim 4, Colorado 3, OT Arizona 4, Vancouver 2
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Florida, 7 p.m. Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m. Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m. Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Toronto at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m. Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Toronto at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Sports on TV
Thursday, March 5
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m. CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: TBD vs. San Diego State, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas 5 p.m. CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: Boise State vs. Nevada (Las Vegas), Quarterfinal, Las Vegas 6:30 p.m. FS1 — Nebraska at Michigan 7 p.m. CBSSN — Houston at Connecticut ESPN — Illinois at Ohio State ESPNU — North Carolina A&T at North Carolina Central 9 p.m. CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: TBD vs. Utah State, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas ESPN — Wichita State at Memphis ESPN2 — Washington at Arizona State PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon State 10:30 p.m. FS1 — Washington State at Arizona 11 p.m. ESPN2 — California at Oregon 11:30 p.m. CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: TBD vs. Nevada (Reno), Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Purdue vs. Michigan State, Second Round, Indianapolis SECN — SEC Tournament: Georgia vs. Alabama, Second Round, Greenville, S.C. 2:30 p.m. BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Rutgers, Second Round, Indianapolis PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: California vs. Arizona State, First Round, Las Vegas SECN — SEC Tournament: TBD vs. Arkansas, Second Round, Greenville, S.C. 5 p.m. PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Washington vs. Utah, First Round, Las Vegas 6 p.m. SECN — SEC Tournament: Florida vs. Louisiana State, Second Round, Greenville, S.C. 6:30 p.m. BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Nebraska vs. Michigan, Second Round, Indianapolis 8:30 p.m. FS1 — Texas at Baylor SECN — SEC Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee, Second Round, Greenville, S.C. 9 p.m. BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Ohio State, Second Round, Indianapolis 11:30 p.m. PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Washington State vs. Oregon State, First Round, Las Vegas
NBA BASKETBALL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.