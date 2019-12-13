LEWISBURG — Bucknell baseball Head Coach Scott Heather has announced the release of the 2020 baseball schedule.
Bucknell will look to get back into the Patriot League postseason after missing out on the Tournament a year ago. The Bison will return All-League players Tyler Wincig and JohnPaul Bell, as well as five players who made 20 or more appearances last season. Jack Simpson, Brenden Tuttle, Nicholas Sadd, Nate Grisius, and Austin Odell also return as members of the pitching staff who earned starts last season.
Bucknell opens its season on Feb. 14 against Penn State in Cary, N.C. as part of four games in the Tar Heel State.
One of the highlights of the schedule is a trip to ACC powerhouse Virginia, a team that finished 32-24 last season before bowing out to No. 16 Miami in the ACC Tournament.
After the Virginia series, the Bison will return home for their first series at Depew Field from Feb. 28-March 1 against NJIT. The two teams have never met in their history.
Bucknell will then travel to Kissimmee, Fla. for five games. The Bison will play a three-game set against Villanova from March 6-8, before closing the trip with single games against Central Michigan on March 9 and 11. The Chippewas finished 47-14 last season, taking the first game of the NCAA Regionals against the University of Miami.
Bucknell opens Patriot League play with four home games against defending regular season champion Navy from March 13-15. The Bison will also play midweek nonconference games at Saint Joseph’s (March 24), vs. St. Bonaventure (March 25), at Binghamton (March 31), and at Penn State (April 8) during the conference slate.
Bucknell’s last regular season home series will be a three-game set against Lehigh from April 11-12, before finishing the regular season with seven straight road games, all against teams (Navy, Army, and Holy Cross) that qualified for the Patriot League Tournament last season.
