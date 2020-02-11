High School basketball scoreboard
Boys Montoursville 60, Hughesville 33 Southern Columbia 50, Shikellamy 49 East Juniata 51, Midd-West 49 Bloomsburg 73, Saint John Neumann 42Girls Montgomery 42, Midd-West 33 Williamsport 60, Jersey Shore 46 Southern Columbia 62, Shikellamy 47 Danville 53, Mifflin County 44 Bloomsburg 48, Central Mountain 41 Millville 52, Muncy 33High school bowling
Heartland Athletic Conference Final season standings Boys varsity
Team W L
*Midd-West 28 7 *Danville 27 8 *Shikellamy 24 11 *Milton 22 13 Mifflinburg 16 19 Central Columbia 14 21 Selinsgrove 5 30 Lewisburg 4 31
*Eastern PA Regional qualifiers Conference highs Game: 1. Kolton Weaver, Central, 300; 2. Eli McKercher, Shikellamy, 289; 3. Carter Thomas, Shikellamy, 279; 4. Kyle Kizis, Danville, 278; 5. Dawson Geiser, Milton, 278; 6. Caden Mutchler, Danville, 268; 7. Kaleb Wagner, Central, 268; 8. Jayce Kimball, Shikellamy, 267; 9. Brandon Hartley, Midd-West, 267; 10. Nathaniel Gabel, Lewisburg, 265.
Series:
1. Thomas, Shik, 780; 2. Kizis, Dan, 734; 3. Elias Swartz, Midd-West, 710; 4. Kayden Foulds, Shik, 709; 5. Hartley, MW, 708; 6. Weaver, CC, 707; 7. Braydyn Bickel, MW, 698; 8. McKercher, Shik, 697; 9. Mutchler, Dan, 667; 10. Three tied with 663.
Averages (all advance to Eastern PA Regional):
1. Thomas, Shik, 220.10; 2. Kizis, Dan, 216.95; 3. Mutchler, Dan, 212.33; 4. Bickel, MW, 211.14; 5. Logan Rubendall, Miff, 207.62; 6. Drew Sassaman, Dan, 206.61; 7. Kaden Foulds, Shik, 206.00; 8. Owen Keister, Milton, 204.62; 9. Brandon Hartley, MW, 200.42; 10. Dawson Geiser, Milton, 199.10; 11. Trey Wagner, MW, 198.38; 12. McKercher, Shik, 197.76; 13. Hunter Beward, MW, 197.44; 14. Kristopher Walter, Lewisburg, 195.07; 15. Alan Lynn, Danville, 195.24; 16. Ethan Russell, Milton, 194.43.
Girls varsity
Team W L
*Shikellamy 34 1 *Midd-West 24 11 *Selinsgrove 23 12 *Mifflinburg 22 13 Central Columbia 21 14 Lewisburg 11 24 Milton 5 30 Danville 0 35 Conference highs
Game:
1. Sierra Pehowic, Shikellamy, 300; 2. Maddie Rowan, Selinsgrove, 259; 3. Lindsay Roush, Midd-West, 258; 4. Emma Fetterman, Shikellamy, 245; 5. Kelly Sprenkel, Shikellamy, 245; 6. Corrina Yashimski, Central, 243; 7. Izabel Heimbach, Selinsgrove, 239; 8. Sydney Knauer, Shikellamy, 236; 9. Steph Oberdorf, Mifflinburg, 229; 10. Kyrsten Sims, Midd-West, 224.
Series:
1. Pehowic, Shik, 771; 2. Fetterman, Shik, 684; 3. Knauer, Shik, 675; 4. Roush, MW, 657; 5. Barb Herman, Shik, 639; 6. Oberdorf, Miff, 638; 7. Yashimski, CC, 638; 8. Rowan, Sel, 613; 9. Sprenkel, Shik, 601; 10. Katelyn Bingaman, CC, 588.
Average (all advance to Eastern PA Regional): 1. Fetterman, Shik, 208.62; 2. Pehowic, Shik, 204.48; 3. Knauer, Shik, 201.00; 4. Roush, MW, 198.81; 5. Herman, Shik, 193.62; 6. Oberdorf, Miff, 184.14; 7. Rowan, Sel, 183.28; 8. Heimbach, Sel, 178.38; 9. Leighann Fitch, Central, 177.74; 10. Krysten Sims, MW, 174.90; 11. Sprenkel, Shik, 174.43; 12. Kaitlyn Maines, Miff, 172.14; 13. Breanne Roush, Miff, 169.53; 14. Bekah Vance, Lew, 165.67; 15. Julianna Spigelmeyer, Sel, 165.38; 16. Chrisann Rice, MW, 164.05.College basketball
The Associated Press Men’s Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Baylor (48) 21-1 1583 1 2. Gonzaga (15) 25-1 1546 2 3. Kansas (1) 20-3 1450 3 4. San Diego St. 24-0 1422 4 5. Louisville 21-3 1331 5 6. Dayton 21-2 1255 6 7. Duke 20-3 1211 7 8. Florida St. 20-3 1170 8 9. Maryland 19-4 1057 9 10. Seton Hall 18-5 1013 12 11. Auburn 21-2 998 11 12. Kentucky 18-5 853 15 13. Penn St. 18-5 787 22 14. West Virginia 18-5 721 13 15. Villanova 17-6 581 10 16. Colorado 19-5 567 24 17. Oregon 18-6 497 14 18. Marquette 17-6 425 - 19. Butler 18-6 414 19 20. Houston 19-5 402 25 21. Iowa 17-7 374 17 22. Illinois 16-7 235 20 23. Creighton 18-6 213 21 24. Texas Tech 15-8 169 - 25. LSU 17-6 160 18
Others receiving votes:
Michigan St. 124, Rhode Island 57, N Iowa 44, BYU 43, Arizona 34, Purdue 27, Ohio St. 14, Cincinnati 6, Stephen F Austin 6, Michigan 3, Rutgers 2, Virginia 2, ETSU 2, Wright St. 1, Winthrop 1.
The Associated Press Women’s Top 25 The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (27) 22-1 747 1 2. Baylor (3) 21-1 716 2 3. Oregon 22-2 697 3 4. N.C. State 22-1 624 7 5. UConn 20-2 622 4 6. Mississippi St. 22-3 605 8 7. UCLA 21-2 576 10 8. Stanford 21-3 547 6 9. Louisville 21-3 506 5 10. Maryland 20-4 450 13 11. Oregon St. 19-5 428 9 12. Arizona 19-4 426 12 13. DePaul 22-3 382 14 14. Florida St. 20-4 368 17 15. Gonzaga 23-2 324 11 16. Texas A&M 18-5 251 16 17. Iowa 20-4 243 20 18. Kentucky 18-5 221 15 19. Northwestern 19-3 191 21 20. Indiana 19-6 176 18 21. South Dakota 22-2 146 22 22. Arizona St. 16-8 128 19 23. Arkansas 19-5 118 25 24. Missouri St. 20-3 106 24 25. Tennessee 17-6 47 23
Others receiving votes:
Princeton 46, TCU 31, Florida Gulf Coast 13, LSU 10, Stony Brook 3, Cent. Michigan 1, Fresno St. 1.
National Basketball association
EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 40 14 .741 — Boston 37 15 .712 2 Philadelphia 33 21 .611 7 Brooklyn 24 28 .462 15 New York 17 37 .315 23 Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Miami 35 18 .660 — Orlando 23 31 .426 12½ Washington 18 33 .353 16 Charlotte 17 36 .321 18 Atlanta 15 40 .273 21 Central Division W L Pct GB Milwaukee 46 7 .868 — Indiana 31 23 .574 15½ Chicago 19 35 .352 27½ Detroit 19 37 .339 28½ Cleveland 13 40 .245 33 WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB Houston 33 20 .623 — Dallas 32 22 .593 1½ Memphis 27 26 .509 6 San Antonio 22 31 .415 11 New Orleans 22 31 .415 11 Northwest Division W L Pct GB Denver 38 16 .704 — Utah 35 18 .660 2½ Oklahoma City 32 21 .604 5½ Portland 25 29 .463 13 Minnesota 16 36 .308 21 Pacific Division W L Pct GB L.A. Lakers 40 12 .769 — L.A. Clippers 37 16 .698 3½ Sacramento 21 32 .396 19½ Phoenix 21 33 .389 20 Golden State 12 42 .222 29
Sunday’s Games
Boston 112, Oklahoma City 111 Philadelphia 118, Chicago 111 Memphis 106, Washington 99 Atlanta 140, New York 135, 2OT Utah 114, Houston 113 L.A. Clippers 133, Cleveland 92 Portland 115, Miami 109
Monday’s Games
Orlando 135, Atlanta 126 Brooklyn 106, Indiana 105 Charlotte 87, Detroit 76 Toronto 137, Minnesota 126 Milwaukee 123, Sacramento 111 Utah 123, Dallas 119 Denver 127, San Antonio 120 Miami 113, Golden State 101 L.A. Lakers 125, Phoenix 100
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Portland at New Orleans, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Boston at Houston, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Detroit at Orlando, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Indiana, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Portland at Memphis, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Golden State at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Miami at Utah, 9 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Denver, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Clippers at Boston, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL American League LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Claimed LHP Jose Quijada off waivers from Miami. MINNESOTA TWINS — Acquired RHP Kenta Maeda and C Jair Camargo and cash considerations from Los Angeles Dodgers for RHP Brusdar Graterol and OF Luke Raley and a Competitive Balance B Pick in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft. SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned RHP Matt Festa outright to Tacoma (PCL). Promoted Justin Hollander to vice president and assistant general manager, baseball operations.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with SS Nick Ahmed on a four-year contract. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired OF Mookie Betts and LHP David Price and cash considerations from Boston for OF Alex Verdugo, INF Jeter Downs and C Connor Wong. Designated IF Tyler White and OF Kyle Garlick for assignment. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Designated RHP Burch Smith for assignment. Signed RHP Nick Vincent and OF Billy Hamilton to minor league contracts. Claimed LHP Jarlin Garcia off waivers from Miami.
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed OF Elijah MacNamee to a contract extension. FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Sold the contract of C Michael Hernandez to Arizona (NL). JOLIET SLAMMERS — Traded C Peyton Isaacson to Windy City. SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHPs Dallas Bryan and Stephen Chamblee. TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Traded RHP Brandon Barker to Southern Maryland (Atlantic). BASKETBALL Women’s NBA LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Traded C Kalani Brown to Atlanta for G Brittney Sykes and C Marie Gülich. NEW YORK LIBERTY — Signed G Layshia Clarendon. FOOTBALL National Football League BALTIMORE RAVENS — Agreed to terms with S Chuck Clark on a three-year contract extension. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Troy Walters assistant wide receivers coach and Colt Anderson assistant special teams coach. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Connor Lewis offensive quality control coach. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Named Brandon Staley defensive coordinator, Kevin O’Connell offensive coordinator and John Bonamego special teams coordinator. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Dom Capers senior defensive assistant. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Alex Barrett and OL Jake Brendel and Jaryd Jones-Smith. WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Jennifer King full-year coaching intern.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with DE Willie Jefferson on a two-year contract extension. HOCKEY National Hockey League BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned G Andrew Hammond to Rochester (AHL). CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned F Buddy Robinson to Stockton (AHL). Recalled D Alexander Yelesin from Stockton. NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned F Jake Elmer from Maine (ECHL) to Hartford (AHL). Loaned D Jeff Taylor and F Lewis Zerter-Gossage from Hartford to Maine. PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned G Kirill Ustimenko to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
SOCCER
U.S. SOCCER — Announced the resignation of beach soccer men’s national team coach Eddie Soto.
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed G Brad Guzan to a multi-year contract extension through the 2023 season. MONTREAL IMPACT — Montreal Impact and MF Ignacio Piatti have agreed to terminate his Major League Soccer contract.
National Women’s Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Acquired D Ali Riley by transfer from Bayern Munich (Frauen-Bundesliga-Germany). WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed Fs Ashley Sanchez and Katie McClure, F/M/D Natalie Jacobs, M Averie Collins, D Kaiya McCullough and G Katie Lund.
TENNIS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.