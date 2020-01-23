Local Sports
High school boys basketball
Meadowbrook Chr. 65, Walnut Street Chr. 35
Tuesday at Meadowbrook
Walnut Street 8 3 9 15 — 35 Meadowbrook 20 13 18 14 —65
Walnut Street Christian (0-6) 35
Brady Umstead 5 3-4 13; Jacob Borowicz 9 1-4 19; Dylan Terry 0 0-0 0; Andres Belcher 0 0-0 0; Micah Borowicz 1 0-0 2; Justice Hall 0 1-2 1; Brandon Yost 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
15 5-10 35.
3-point goals:
None.
Meadowbrook (6-8) 65
CJ Carrier 1 0-0 2; Ashton Canelo 8 0-0 17; Noah Smith 6 0-1 12; Jacob Reed 3 0-0 8; Evan Young 3 0-0 6; Michael Smith 2 2-4 6; Peter Ramirez 1 0-0 2; Marvin Pinedal 1 0-0 2; Keegan Gill 0 0-0 0; Michael Eager 2 0-0 4; Nevin Carrier 2 2-4 6.
Totals:
29 4-9 65.
3-point goals:
Reed 2, Canelo.
High school wrestling
Robert Reedy to be honored at Mifflinburg wrestling match
MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Wrestling Club will be having a special awards ceremony at the last home wrestling match on Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m., versus Lewisburg, to honor past President Robert “Bob” Reedy. The Club we will be honoring Reedy for his life-long dedication to the Mifflinburg wrestling program. Reedy has served the Mifflinburg Wrestling Club for three decades and as our President for nearly that entire tenure. While serving in this capacity, Bob has dedicated countless hours of support to the wrestling community in the region as well. This included such things as wrestling tournament director, District 4 Southeast Sectional Tournament Director, and the West Branch Conference Hall of Fame. Reedy has been the scorekeeper for the junior high and high school programs for over 20 years, and Bob and his wife, Kay, over countless years have greatly supported Mifflinburg Area athletics in general.
World Golf Ranking
Through Jan. 19
1. Brooks Koepka USA 9.88 2. Rory McIlroy NIR 9.09 3. Jon Rahm ESP 8.02 4. Justin Thomas USA 7.70 5. Dustin Johnson USA 6.80 6. Tiger Woods USA 6.26 7. Patrick Cantlay USA 6.19 8. Justin Rose ENG 6.05 9. Xander Schauffele USA 5.97 10. Tommy Fleetwood ENG 5.76 11. Webb Simpson USA 5.19 12. Patrick Reed USA 4.83 13. Adam Scott AUS 4.64 14. Louis Oosthuizen SAF 4.58 15. Gary Woodland USA 4.49 16. Tony Finau USA 4.49 17. Bryson DeChambeau USA 4.36 18. Paul Casey ENG 4.36 19. Shane Lowry IRL 4.33 20. Matt Kuchar USA 4.23 21. Francesco Molinari ITA 4.15 22. Bernd Wiesberger AUT 4.11 23. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 4.04 24. Matthew Fitzpatrick ENG 3.96 25. Rickie Fowler USA 3.93 26. Henrik Stenson SWE 3.35 27. Kevin Na USA 3.31 28. Marc Leishman AUS 3.20 29. Lee Westwood ENG 3.12 30. Abraham Ancer MEX 3.11 31. Danny Willett ENG 3.07 32. Kevin Kisner USA 3.03 33. Cameron Smith AUS 2.97 34. Sungjae Im KOR 2.96 35. Tyrrell Hatton ENG 2.95 36. Shugo Imahira JPN 2.92 37. Matt Wallace ENG 2.90 38. Jazz Janewattananond THA 2.84 39. Billy Horschel USA 2.78 40. Chez Reavie USA 2.77 41. Victor Perez FRA 2.72 42. Sergio Garcia ESP 2.70 43. Rafa Cabrera Bello ESP 2.62 44. Jason Day AUS 2.55 45. Jordan Spieth USA 2.37 46. Erik van Rooyen SAF 2.36 47. Byeong Hun An KOR 2.33 48. Brandt Snedeker USA 2.29 49. Andrew Putnam USA 2.29 50. Ian Poulter ENG 2.28
Transactions
BASEBALL American League CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Assigned RHP Dylan Covey outright to Charlotte (IL). DETROI TIGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Héctor Santiago on a minor league contract. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated RHP Heath Fillmyer for assignment. Signed OF Alex Gordon to a one-year contract. MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed 3B Josh Donaldson to a four-year contract. SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed C Joe Hudson and INF José Marmolejos to minor league contracts. TEXAS RANGERS — Assigned LHP Kyle Bird outright to Nashville (PCL). Signed RHP Juan Nicasio to a minor league contract. Promoted Sean Decker to executive vice president, sports and entertainment; Starr Gulledge to senior vice president, finance and Mike Healy senior vice president, venue operations and guest experience.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed LHPs Chris Nunn and Chris Rusin, OFs Rafael Ortega and Shane Robinson and INFs Charlie Culberson, Pete Kozma, Peter O’Brien and Yangervis Solarte to minor league contracts. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed LHP Francisco Liriano, INF Neil Walker and RHPs Bud Norris and Drew Storen to minor league contracts. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with C Matt Wieters on a one-year contract. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association PHOENIX SUNS — Announced Larry Fitzgerald has purchased a minority stake in the club. FOOTBALL National Football League JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Named Jay Gruden offensive coordinator. NEW YORK GIANTS — Announced the retirement of QB Eli Manning. Canadian Football League WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed RB Jordan Robinson and DEs David Kenney and Meffy Koloamatangi. HOCKEY National Hockey League DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Dennis Cholowski from Grand Rapids (AHL). NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned G Igor Shesterkin and F Phillip Di Giuseppe to Hartford (AHL).
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Ontario F Martin Frk one game. LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Reassigned G Felix Sandström to Reading (ECHL). SOCCER Major League Soccer MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed G Fred Emmings. VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired D Érik Godoy on permanent transfer from Atlético Colón (Superliga-Argentina).
National Women’s Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Traded M Dani Weatherholt to Reign FC for a 2021 second-round draft pick. SKY BLUE — Agreed to terms with D Estelle Johnson on a one-year contract.
United Soccer League
LEAGUE TWO — Announced the addition of the Bascome Bermuda franchise, to begin play this year.
COLLEGE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.