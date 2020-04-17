SELINSGROVE – Five members of the nationally-ranked Susquehanna University football team qualified for membership into the 2020 National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) Hampshire Honor Society. The quintet was part of a contingent of 1,432 players from 364 schools that qualified for membership in the society’s 14th year.
The society is comprised of college football players from all divisions of play who each maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college careers.
Seniors Torey Brown (Riviera Beach, Fla./William T. Dwyer), Mitch Carsley (Elverson/Twin Valley), Mike Deitrich (Hawthorne, N.J./Hawthorne), Dylan Ott (Chatham, N.J./Chatham), and Connor Young (Ledgewood, N.J./Roxbury) all earned membership into this year’s society.
This is the second consecutive season that Susquehanna has had five members inducted into the NFF Hampshire Honor Society, tying the program record. To date, the program has had 14 members inducted into the Hampshire Honor Society.
Nominated by their respective schools, members of the NFF Hampshire Honor Society must have:
• Completed their final year of playing eligibility in 2019
• Achieved a 3.2 cumulative grade point average throughout entire course of undergraduate study
• Met all NCAA-mandated progress toward degree requirements; and
• Been starters or significant contributors throughout the 2018 season.
Brown, a 5-9 running back for Susquehanna, is a finance major with a 3.44 grade point average. He is a three-time member of the Centennial Conference Fall Academic Honor Roll and was named to the 2019 All-Centennial Sportsmanship Team. Brown made the Dean’s List four times as well. He rushed for 291 yards on 56 carries in six games with two touchdowns in 2019.
Carsley, a 6-2 wide receiver, is a digital multimedia-sports media major with a 3.39 GPA. He is a member of the Association for Women in Sports Media and has made the Dean’s List three times. A 2018 All-Centennial Second Team selection,Carsley caught 33 passes for 351 yards and five touchdowns this season. He also returned 36 punts for 475 yards in 10 games played with nine starts.
Deitrich, a 5-9 inside linebacker for the River Hawks, is a biology major and chemistry and health care studies double minor with a 3.43 GPA. He is a member of the 2019 Centennial Fall Academic Honor Roll and has made the Dean’s List four times.Deitrich totaled two tackles (one solo) in six games played. He also returned a kickoff for 10 yards against Franklin & Marshall College on September 28.
Ott, a 6-0 outside linebacker for Susquehanna, is a finance major with a 3.35 GPA. He is a two-time member of the Centennial Fall Academic Honor Roll and made the Dean’s List twice. Ott collected six tackles (4 solo) and one pass breakup. He also returned a kickoff for eight yards at Gettysburg College on Nov. 2.
Young, a 5-11 offensive lineman, is a finance major and economics minor with a 3.77 GPA. He is a three-time Centennial Fall Academic Honor Roll member and was named to the 2019 Fall Academic All-Centennial Team. A six-time member of the Dean’s List, Young is a member of Beta Gamma Sigma, an exclusive business honor society, and Omicron Delta Epsilon, an international honor society in the field of economics.
A 2019 All-Centennial Honorable Mention, Young started all 11 games for the River Hawks at left guard and helped SU lead the conference with 32 rushing touchdowns and 4.9 yards per carry. The River Hawks also ranked second with 183.5 rushing yards per game. Additionally, the offensive line allowed only 18 sacks this season.
The initiative has now honored 12,127 student-athletes since its inception.
Susquehanna (10-1, 8-1 CC) finished the 2019 campaign ranked No. 16 in the D3football.com Final Top 25 and No. 18 in the AFCA Coaches’ Final Top 25. The River Hawks recorded a 10-win season for the just the third time in program history (11 in 1986 and 1991) following their third consecutive Centennial-MAC Bowl win – an 88-24 victory over Wilkes University (8-3, 7-2 MAC) on November 23.
All-Time National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) Hampshire Honor Society Inductees include:
Matthew Brown ’19
Torey Brown ’20
Mitchell Carsley ’20
Michael Deitrich ’20
Diamente Holloway ’18
Jared Kozich ’19
Matt Koziol ’09
Cameron Ott ’18
Dylan Ott ’20
Dave Paveletz ’10
Noah Schairer ’19
Jordan Wagner ’19
Jake Wiles ’19
Connor Young ’20
