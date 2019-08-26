A look back at week 1 of scholastic football

It's just one game, but then again, it is a game, and it does count.
Warrior Run is one team that looks to have improved quite a bit based on the first Friday sampling of the 2019 season. It wasn’t until Week 5 a year ago that the Defenders matched the 35 points it scored against Muncy in Week 1.
And, as much as high school football has changed in recent years — spread offenses and high-flying passing attacks are now the norm — running the ball is still important as teams lacking depth need to keep players fresh and defenses off the field as much as possible.
Last year, the Defenders struggled running ball and finished with just under 900 yards for the entire 2018 season.
On Friday, the Warrior Run rushing attack was revived as Hoyt Bower racked up over 240 yards and nearly topped his season tally from a year ago. The last time a Defender accumulated that kind of yardage, Austin Oberdorf was running roughshod over opponents.
Bottom line: Warrior Run’s 280-plus yards on the ground is a good sign. Credit goes to the big guys up front, on both sides of the ball. The O-line paved the way for Bower and the D-line made it easy for the linebacking corps and Jackson Welliver to fill up the stat sheet.
Mifflinburg’s veterans showed why the Wildcats, too should be a force to be reckoned with this season.
Senior QB Gary DeGroat, senior WR Rylee Stahl and senior RB Mason Breed all put up solid numbers a year ago and did so again Friday night in a 39-20 win at Hughesville.
DeGroat is easily one of the area’s best dual-threat quarterbacks and with a veteran corps of receivers, and a solid line up front, the Wildcats look poised to improve upon a two-win season a year ago. Matching last year’s win total could come this week, though Bloomsburg is always a quality team.
In 2018, Mifflinburg began the season with a 22-7 over Hughesville, but the Wildcats were shut out the next week at Bloomsburg, 39-0.
Following his team’s victory over Hughesville on Friday night, Mifflinburg head coach Jason Dressler said he expected his team to put up a better performance this season against the Panthers.
“I’m not sure what it was, but we did not have a good performance there last year,” Dressler said. “I like the way we played (against Hugesville) and I expect a much better effort out of them against Bloomsburg this time around.”
Many questions remain after Milton’s 44-7 loss at Shamokin. The loss of several playmakers has left a hole in the Milton offense, but the cupboard is far from bare.
Development of younger players and emerging stars will come. As tough a slate as the Panthers face this season, a win this week against rival Warrior Run this Friday night would work wonders for a young team searching for its identity this young season.
Stay tuned.
Lewisburg, playing in HAC-I, opened with a loss at Selinsgrove and the sledding was tough against what appears to be a much-improved Seals team.
Though junior RB Max Moyers didn’t rack up the kind of yardage against Selinsgrove that folks have come to expect following his breakout, all-state sophomore season, the Green Dragons will be just find and Moyers will most likely find his footing sooner rather than later.
Senior QB Nick Shedleski is as solid a signal caller as there is in the valley in terms of managing the game and minimizing mistakes.
Lewisburg has a winnable game at home this week with Central Mountain.
It’s a long season, and as much as we learned in Week 1, we’ll learn that much more this week.
