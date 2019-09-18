COAL TOWNSHIP – Carter Lilley connected off an assist from Pierce Edinger in the 98th minute to give the Black Panthers the overtime win over the Indians in HAC-II action. It was Lilley’s second game-winning overtime goal this season.
Milton (4-3, 2-2 HAC-II) tied the game at 2-all in the second half behind goals from Carter Lilley, as well as Ian Lilley, the latter coming in the 76th minute off an assist by Owen Yoder.
Dennis Cole tallied both goals for Shamokin, which trailed Milton in shots, 28-6.
Milton next hosts Central Columbia in a conference matchup at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Milton 3, Shamokin 2 (OT)
At Shamokin
First half
S-Dennis Cole, unassisted, 1:36.
Second half
M-Carter Lilley, assist Ian Lilley, 65:26. S-Cole, 70:22. M-I. Lilley, assist Owen Yoder, 75:09.
Shots: Milton, 28-6; Corners: Milton, 10-4; Saves:
Milton, Colton Loreman, 2; Shamokin, Hunter Bates, 6.
Warrior Run 1
Central Columbia 0
ALMEDIA – Alex Hazzoum’s header off a Brendan Geiger assist with 28:32 remaining in the first half lifted the Defenders to the HAC-II victory over the Blue Jays.
Warrior Run (5-3, 3-1 HAC-II), which led in shots, 3-2, and led in corners, 4-0, also got two saves from Jake Yoder to get the clean sheet.
Warrior Run next plays at 7 p.m. Thursday at Midd-West.
Warrior Run 1, Central Columbia 0
At Central Columbia
First half
WR-Alex Hazzoum, assist Brendan Geiger, 28:32.
Shots: 2-2. Corners: WR, 4-0. Saves: WR, Jake Yoder, 2; CC, 2.
Boys/girls cross country
Lewisburg boys and girls sweep Williamsport
LEWISBURG – The Lewisburg Green Dragons boys cross country team claimed six of the top seven spots to convincingly sweep the dual meet with Bloomsburg and Williamsport.
Jacob Hess finished second behind Williamsport’s Henry Lyon, 16:34 to 16:35 to lead Lewisburg (10-0). In addition, Peter Lantz, Calvin Bailey and Evan Hart completed the top five for the Green Dragons.
On the girls side, Lewisburg once again claimed six of the top seven finishes, and eight of the top 10, to roll to wins over Bloomsburg and Williamsport.
Hannah Mirshahi led the Green Dragons (10-0) with a second-place finish in 20:56. Williamsport’s Lydia Smith won in 20:24.
Also for the Green Dragons, Olivia Beattie was third in 21:08, while Delaney Humphrey and Samantha Wakeman completed the top five.
BOYS
Lewisburg 20, Williamsport 40
Lewisburg 15, Bloomsburg 50
At Lewisburg
Top 10 finishers and locals only:
1. Henry Lyon, W, 16:34; 2. Jacob Hess, Lew, 16:35; 3. Peter Lantz, Lew, 16:57; 4. Calvin Bailey, Lew, 17:13; 5. Evan Hart, Lew, 17:54; 6. Gianluca Perrone, Lew, 17:57; 7. Thomas Hess, Lew, 17:57; 8. Ethan Holcomb, W, 18:12; 9. Gavin Furey, W, 18:19; 10. Owen Mahon, W, 18:19; 11. Connor Murray, Lew, 18:28; 12. Chen Chen Gu, Lew, 18:45; 14. Noah Shabahang, Lew, 18:58; 15. Bryce Ryder, Lew, 19:04; 16. Ezra Buonopane, Lew, 19:10; 20. Christopher Rawson, Lew, 19:32; 21. Clayton Shaffer, Lew, 19:55.
GIRLS
Lewisburg 20, Williamsport 42
Lewisburg 15, Bloomsburg 50
At Lewisburg
Top 10 finishes and locals only:
1. Lydia Smith, W, 20:24; 2. Hannah Mirshahi, Lew, 20:56; 3. Olivia Beattie, Lew, 21:08; 4. Delaney Humphrey, Lew, 21:13; 5. Samantha Wakeman, Lew, 21:29; 6. Anna Batkowski, Lew, 21:44; 7. Grace Evans, Lew, 21:49; 8. Katie Brue, W, 21:52; 9. Maggie Daly, Lew, 22:01; 10. Alexa Binney, Lew, 22:06; 14. Liberty Justice-Dean, Lew, 23:34; 15. Grace Walsh, Lew, 23:49; 20. Emma Freeman, Lew, 25:08; 21. Isabella Romano, Lew, 25:13; 22. Gabriella Rosenberg, Lew, 25:43; 23. Anaya Davis, Lew, 25:51; 24. Sophia Freeman, Lew, 25:54.
Milton’s girls sweep dual meet
CATAWISSA – Leah Walter finished first in 21:17 to lead the Milton Black Panthers two a sweep of the dual meet over Central and Southern Columbia.
Ariane Raymond finished second in the race in 21:43 as Milton claimed five of the top nine finishes. In addition, Katelyn Zimmerman was fourth in 22:44.
GIRLS
Milton 22, Southern Columbia 33
Milton 15, Central Columbia 50
At Southern Columbia
Top 10 finishers and locals only:
1. Leah Walter, M, 21:17; 2. Ariane Raymond, M, 21:43; 3. Annabell Wreck, SC, 21:53; 4. Katelyn Zimmerman, M, 22:44; 5. Heather Cecco, SC, 23:06; 6. Karenza Musser, M, 23:33; 7. Ali Barvitskie, SC, 23:45; 8. Kylee Danglovitch, SC, 23:47; 9. Ryleigh Stewart, M, 24:01; 10. Kate Pollard, SC, 25:22; 11. Jillian Hopple, M, 26:05; 12. Morgan Solomon, M, 26:18; 14. Ashley Shamblen, M, 26:45; 15. Riley Godown, M, 27:44; 17. Jacklyn Hopple, M, 29:14; 18. Leslie Krebs, M, 29:16; 19. Katlyn Weaver, M, 31:35.
Warrior Run boys and girls take quad meet
TURBOTVILLE – Damein Moser and Lauren Trapani each won their respective races to help Warrior Run sweep its quad meet with Jersey Shore, Montoursville, Mount Carmel and Selinsgrove.
Moser won in 16:45 while Trapani crossed the line in 18:50.
Adding top-five finishes for Warrior Run on the boys side were Caden Dufrene (3rd, 17:40) and Andrew Adams (4th, 18:26). Following Trapani across the line were Emma Miller (2nd, 20:08) and Alyssa Hoffman (3rd, 20:44).
BOYS
Warrior Run 24, Jersey Shore 31
Warrior Run 16, Montoursville 41
Warrior Run 22, Mount Carmel 34
Warrior Run 17, Selinsgrove 38
At Warrior Run
Top 10 finishers and locals only: 1. Damein Moser, WR, 16:45; 2. Krystof Lapotsky, MC, 17:31; 3. Caden Dufrene, WR, 17:40; 4. Andrew Adams, WR, 18:26; 5. Tanner Allison, JS, 18:48; 6. Derek Lawler, MC, 19:02; 7. Micah Worth, JS, 19:08; 8. Raidan Francis, JS, 19:20; 9. Liam Boyer, WR, 19:44; 10. Jeremiah Soulouff, M, 19:48; 17. Caiden Henley, WR, 20:53; 25. Spencer Fogleman, WR, 22:53.
GIRLS
Warrior Run 24, Jersey Shore 31
Warrior Run 16, Montoursville 41
Warrior Run 22, Mount Carmel 34
Warrior Run 17, Selinsgrove 38
At Warrior Run
Top 10 finishers and locals only:
1. Lauren Trapani, WR, 18:50; 2. Emma Miller, WR, 20:08; 3. Alyssa Hoffman, WR, 20:44; 4. Abby Gerst, JS, 20:49; 5. Mikayla Carnathan, S, 20:51; 6. Caroline Fletcher, MC, 21:02; 7. Ade Leason, S, 21:03; 8. Alanna Ranck, WR, 21:04; 9. Mikaela Majcher, WR, 21:07; 10. Raya Pauling, M, 21:40; 11. Sage Dunkleberger, WR, 21:45; 13. Cameron Trapani, WR, 22:34; 19. Madison Blickley, WR, 23:28; 25. Kara Hoffman, WR, 24:40.
Field hockey
Lewisburg 7
Danville 0
LEWISBURG – Two goals apiece from Izzy Zaleski and Gaby Markunas lifted the Green Dragons to the HAC-II victory at the Pawling Complex.
Lewisbug scored a total of six goals in the first half, including the two from Markunas and one each from Allie Mast, Abby Gilger, Zaleski and Madelyn Miller. Zaleski’s second goal came midway through the second half for the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg next hosts Midd-West at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Lewisburg 7, Danville 0
At Lewisburg
First half
Lew-Allie Mast, assist Izzy Zaleski, 26:03. Lew-Gaby Markunas, unassisted, 19:19. Lew-Abby Gilger, assist Janelle Callison, 18:24. Lew-Zaleski, unassisted, 17:39. Lew-Madelyn Miller, assist Rylee Dyroff, 9:40. Lew-Markunas, assist Zaleski, 7:00.
Second half
Lew-Zaleski, unassisted, 16:40.
Shots: Lewisburg, 22-0; Corners: Lewisburg, 11-0; Saves:
Lewisburg, 0; Danville, Katie Miller, 15.
Shikellamy 1
Milton 0
MILTON – The Braves’ Mya Willard-Miller scored off an assist from Julia Boyle with 18:58 remaining in the game to beat the Black Panthers in the HAC-I matchup.
Larissa Shearer made 30 saves to lead Milton, which hosts Selinsgrove at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Shikellamy 1, Milton 0
At Milton
Second half
Shik-Mya Willard-Miller, assist Julia Boyle, 18:58.
Shots: Shikellamy, 31-1; Corners: Shikellamy, 17-0; Saves:
Shikellamy, Regan Wiest, 1; Milton, Larissa Shearer, 30.
JV score:
Shikellamy, 3-0.
Girls soccer
Meadowbrook Christian 4
Juniata Mennonite 2
McALISTERVILLE – Amelia Yordy came up big once again for Meadowbrook as she recorded a hat trick in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win over Juniata Mennonite.
Yordy scored twice in the first half along with Alyssa Canelo for Meadowbrook (7-1, 3-1 ACAA), before she completed her hat trick midway through the second half to give the Lions a 4-1 lead. Katie Steck assisted on Yordy’s third goal.
Meadowbrook is next at West Shore Christian at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Meadowbrook Chr. 4, Juniata Mennonite 2
At Juniata Mennonite
First half
MC-Amelia Yordy, unassisted, 27:45. MC-Yordy, unassisted, 15:07. MC-Alyssa Canelo, unassisted, 10:12.
Second half
JM-Payton Burd, unassisted, 27:26. MC-Yordy, Katie Steck, 21:59. JM-Anna Taylor, direct kick, 4:22.
Shots: MC, 9-6; Corners: MC, 3-2; Saves:
MC, Emily Toland, 8; JM, Rachael Dealeancy, 4.
Girls tennis
Mifflinburg 4
Shikellamy 1
MIFFLINBURG – The Wildcats picked up their first victory of the year as they swept all three singles matches to beat the Braves in HAC-I action.
Abby Underhill and Rockell Keister won their respective matches at Nos. 1 and 3 singles by 6-0, 6-1 scores. Kiara Gilroy also won at No. 2 singles for Mifflinburg (1-9), as did the No. 1 doubles team of Amber Leitzel and Kylie Vasbinder.
Mifflinburg will play at Shikellamy at 4 p.m. today.
Mifflinburg 4, Shikellamy 1
At Mifflinburg
Singles
1. Abbby Underhill (M) def. Melanie Minnier, 6-0, 6-1. 2. Kiara Gilroy (M) def. Kiersten Strohecker, 6-1, 6-4. 3. Rockell Keister (M) def. Anne Norris, 6-0, 6-1. Doubles
1. Amber Leitzel-Kylie Vasbinder (M) def. Olivia Weaver-Kelly Sprenkle, 6-3, 6-3. 2. Lily Wiest-Sydney Knauer (S) def. Sylvia Rishel-Tayah Lamey, 6-2, 6-2.
Williamsport 4
Milton 1
MILTON – The No. 1 doubles team of Kenzie Counsil and Brooklyn Wade won for the Black Panthers on Monday, but the Millionaires prevailed in the HAC-I match.
Counsil and Wade beat Olivia Lingard and Breanna Chicas, 6-3, 6-4, for Milton (5-4 overall), which next hosts Selinsgrove at 4 p.m. today.
Williamsport 4, Milton 1
Monday at Milton
Singles
1. Mia Shuler(W) def. Hannah Seebold, 6-3 6-4. 2. Kalindi Maggs (W) def. Haley Seebold, by forfeit. 3. Rosie Flock (W) def. Payton Ritter, 6-7, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Kenzie Counsil-Brooklyn Wade (M) def. Olivia Lingard-Breanna Chicas, 6-3, 6-4. 2. Emma Campbell-Mary Kathryn Hillman (W) def. Maddy Chappell-Alana Stamm, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Boys/girls golf
HAC-II
MIDDLEBURG – Despite having four golfers shooting 46 or better, Lewisburg finished third in the Heartland-II match held at Shade Mountain Golf Course.
Danville won the match with a 164, while Midd-West was second (169) and Lewisburg had a 172. Milton and Mifflinburg rounded out the five teams with a 207 and 211, respectively.
Nick Mahoney and Sean Kelly both carded 40s to lead Lewisburg (11-5). Milton (4-12) was paced by a 50 from Anthony Neuer, while Kaylin Foss fired a 49 to lead Mifflinburg (0-16). Danville’s Charlie Betz was the day’s medalist with a 39.
HAC-II
At Shade Mountain Golf Course
Par 36
Team standings:
1. Danville, 164; 2. Midd-West, 169; 3. Lewisburg, 172; 4. Milton, 207; 5. Mifflinburg, 211. Individual results Danville: Charlie Betz, 39; Dan Metzer, 40; Mavin James, 42; Caden Mutchler, 43.
Midd-West:
Hunter Beward, 41; Andrew Oldt, 42; Jullian Kranick, 43; Connor Steffan, 43.
Lewisburg:
Nick Mahoney, 40; Sean Kelly, 40; Ava Markunas, 46; Brett Herman, 46; Will Gronlund, 48; Sarah Mahoney, 58.
Milton:
Anthony Neuer, 50; Camden Scoggins, 51; Cade Wirnsberger, 52; Abby Suk, 54; Jenaka Day, 56; Carter Fedder, 58.
Mifflinburg:
Kaylin Foss, 49; McClenason Wagner, 53; Jerrit Foster, 54; Nick Osborne, 55; Adam Snayberger, 56; Braden Deitrich, 61.
Medalists:
1. Betz, Dan, 39; 2. Metzer, Dan, N. Mahoney, Lew, and Kelly, Lew, 40; 3. Beward, MW, 41.
Division standings: 1. Danville, 16-0; 2. Lewisburg, 11-5; 3. Midd-West, 9-7; 4. Milton, 4-12; 5. Mifflinburg, 0-16.
