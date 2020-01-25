MONTOURSVILLE — Though the Warrior Run girls varsity basketball team trailed host Montoursville for the first three quarters of Friday night’s Heartland Athletic Conference Division II matchup, the Lady Defenders found another gear in the fourth quarter and pulled out a thrilling win on the road, 54-48.
Warrior Run (11-5, 6-2 HAC-II) outscored Montoursville (4-11, 3-6 HAC-II) 20-13 in the final period and 30-20 second half thanks in large part to the offensive firepower provided by sophomore forward Emily McKee and junior guard/forward Sydney Hoffman.
McKee scored 11 of her team-high 16 points in the fourth quarter and Hoffman added five in the final frame and totaled 12 points in the game as the Lady Defenders shook off a slow start to come up with a much-needed victory.
“They had heart and they wanted more and it’s something that at this time of the year, I don’t care if you’re 0-8 or 8-0, they’re tough games to win,” Warrior Run head coach Rachael Herb said. “Teams either have to get somewhere or they’re not going anywhere and they have nothing to lose so they’re giving everything they’ve got. For (us), I think that we show the heart and did not quit and that our conditioning just a little bit in that game.”
Montoursville led at the end of the first, 11-5 and held Warrior Run to just one point over the first five minutes of the game. The Warriors got nine points in the period from sophomore shooting guard Madalyn Adams as she knocked down a couple of big 3-pointers to help the home team open up a six-point advantage.
In the second period, Warrior Run started to get into a rhythm on the offensive end, but still the Warriors had enough scoring of their own to keep the Lady Defenders at bay if only barely. Adams added four more points to give her 13 in the first half and though Warrior Run outscored Montoursville 19-17 in the stanza, the Warriors still led by four points at halftime, 28-24.
Hoffman scored seven points in the second quarter after being held scoreless in the first period and McKee, Jordan Hartman and Marissa Pick all chipped in with three points apiece in the frame.
The tide began to turn in Warrior Run’s favor in the third quarter as the Lady Defenders began to turn up the pressure defensively which forced Montoursville into some tough, contested shots. Hoffman was again held scoreless in the third, as was McKee, but the Lady Defenders got a couple of big threes from Hartman and Gracy Beachel and outscored the Warriors, 10-7 in the period. Still, Montoursville hung on to the lead at the end of three quarters of play by the slightest of margins, 35-34.
In the final period, Warrior Run got on a roll and the tandem of Hoffman and McKee seemed to make plays on both ends of the floor nearly every trip down the court over the final eight minutes. The ability for Hoffman to control the top of the key and for McKee to handle the paint gave the Lady Defenders a 1-2 punch which ultimately resulted in a hard-earned victory.
“When you have two players like Syd and Em in there, with Syd working up top and Em is working the underneath, their defense helps to spark everybody else’s defense,” Herb said. “That one stop can get everybody going. We have been working so hard on in-your-face, deny (the ball) absolutely all over the place defense and I think that’s what they did. They were scrappy, went for the loose balls. We were on the floor and they made the extra effort, they made the hustle plays and it worked for us.”
Hoffman finished with 12 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and a game-high four blocked shots and her solid all-around performance was complimented by McKee’s team-high 16 points. McKee also added 10 rebounds and three blocked shots. Pick scored six points and pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds while Beachel and Hartman each chipped in with eight points.
For Montoursville, Adams led all scorers with 22 points and hit three 3-pointers to go along with her seven rebounds. Junior guard MacKenzie Weaver added 11 points, as did freshman guard Alaina Marchioni. Mackenzie Cohick added four points and six boards for the Warriors.
The win keeps Warrior Run firmly entrenched in second place behind division-leading Central Columbia. When asked for her assessment of the team as they head toward the end of the regular season schedule, Herb noted that while they’re not exactly where they want to be, the Lady Defenders are headed in the right direction as the postseason approaches.
“This is probably one of the best games that I’ve seen them play, mentally,” Herb said. “I’m hoping that after this game, we’ve really learned that mental and emotional aspect needed to win games. We’re not perfect, but we’re getting there. We have really started to establish how to handle situations, how to handle pressure. Now my hope for us is to just continue to try to build from here. I don’t think we’ve peaked yet.”
The Lady Defenders will be back in action on Tuesday, Jan. 28 as they host South Williamsport in a HAC crossover contest at 7:30 p.m.
Warrior Run 54, Montoursville 48
at Montoursville
Warrior Run 5 19 10 20—54Montoursville 11 17 7 13—48Warrior Run (11-5, 6-2 HAC-II) 54
Sydney Hoffman 3 4-6 12; Gracy Beachel 3 1-1 8; Jordan Hartman 2 2-2 8; Marissa Pick 1 4-8 6; Emily McKee 5 6-9 16; Katie Watkins 1 0-2 2; Alayna Wilkins 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
16 17-28 54.
3-point goals:
Hartman 2, Hoffman 2, Beachel.
Montoursville (4-11, 3-6 HAC-II) 48
Alaina Marchioni 4 2-2 11; Shyanne Klemick 0 0-0 0; MacKenzie Weaver 4 2-2 11; Mackenzie Cohick 1 2-5 4; Antone James 0 0-2 0; Madalyn Adams 7 5-10 22; Mahlon Yonkin 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
16 11-21 48.
3-point goals:
Adams 3, Marchioni, Weaver.
JV score: Warrior Run, 25-18. High scorers: Warrior Run, Alayna Wilkins 8, Holly Hollenbach 8.
