MILTON — In an era when high school wrestling programs are being forced into cooperative agreements with neighboring schools because of dwindling numbers, or, worse yet, eliminated entirely, Meadowbrook Christian is bucking the trend.
When the Darren Klingerman Invitational kicks off the new wrestling season late Friday afternoon, the names of four Lions will likely be somewhere on the brackets on the walls of Bloomsburg High School.
Leading the fledgling program is Garth Watson, a state qualifier for Warrior Run more than 25 years ago and former assistant coach for the Defenders.
“Building the wrestling program at Meadowbrook Christian has been a great opportunity for me,” Watson said during the preseason workouts. “It has taken a lot of hard work to get to the point where we are today.
“I am thankful for what has been put in front of me. To put my name on a program from the ground up, not inheriting a program from someone else and their work. We have all the tools to build a great wrestling program here at Meadowbrook and unbelievable people involved. Amy Smith, the Meadowbrook Athletic Director, has been amazing through all the start up and I thank her for the support.”
For now, the Lions roster is a small one. Freshman Cade Wirnsberger (106), Callahan Johnson (132), and Gunner Treibley (220) plus sophomore Ben Wiley (152) comprise the lineup. Wirnsberger, who was recently named one of the top freshmen in the state, and Treibley had fine seasons while competing with the Milton junior high program a season ago.
“The three freshman that we have been blessed with are great athletes and I am excited to see these kids showcase their talent,” Watson said. “When you start a new program, these three freshman — Cade, Callahan and Gunner — are the type of wrestlers you build a program around.”
For now, there will be no dual meets on the Lions schedule because of the low numbers. But building a schedule without the benefit of a league affiliation and a limited roster wasn’t a major hurdle.
“We have seven varsity tournaments scheduled this season and we look forward to competing,” Watson said. “I leaned on some old wrestling friends and they have all been willing to help. The tournaments that we have scheduled will make our kids better throughout the year and prepare for some post season success.”
Watson’s assistants are Randy Watts, leader of the Warrior Run junior high program for many years, Eric Hunt, a former Defender wrestler who finished his career at Lycoming College last season, and former University of Michigan wrestler Frank Lodeserto.
After opening the season at the DKI, Meadowbrook will travel to the MyHouse
X-Calibur tournament at Wilkes University and the Jim Thorpe Christmas tournament before the end of the year.
Also on the schedule are the South Williamsport Tournament, the Mid-Winter Mayhem at Indiana University, Matness at the MACC at Montgomery, and the Garrett Scott Memorial Tournament at Juniata Valley.
Meadowbrook Christian
League: Independent.
Head coach: Garth Watson, 1st year.
Assistant coaches: Randy Watts, Frank Lodeserto, and Eric Hunt.
Roster: Cade Wirnsberger, fr., 106; Callahan Johnson, fr., 132; Ben Wiley, soph., 152; Gunner Treibley, fr., 220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.