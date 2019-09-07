Joshua Shreckengost <joshshreck@gmail.com>
MIFFLINBURG — It would have been very easy for Mifflinburg’s football team to overlook a winless Milton squad on Friday.
The Wildcats, who are beginning to put together a pretty competitive and high-scoring season, allowed no such thing to happen.
Facing a team with nothing to lose, Mifflinburg put up its most impressive scoring night of the young season as it racked up 314 yards on the ground to roll to a 48-7 Heartland-II victory over Milton at Wildcats Stadium.
“We were worried coming in. One of the things was we knew Milton was going to bring the pressure and we knew they were going to load the box, and we had to establish the running game,” said Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler.
“We talked all week about the blitzes and how to handle the blitzes. I’m very proud of the line for stepping up and making the seams for the running backs and making things happen (for the offense on Friday).”
Although a couple of holding penalties caused the first two series to stall out for Mifflinburg (3-0, 1-0 HAC-II), the Wildcats found the endzone on their third possession as Gary DeGroat Jr. ran for a 20-yard touchdown on 3rd-and-5 with 1:32 remaining in the first quarter.
DeGroat’s touchdown opened the floodgates for Mifflinburg as the Wildcats tallied 21 points in the second quarter to take control of the game.
First, Ethan Hoy ran for an 11-yard score after DeGroat faked the handoff to Rylee Stahl before handing it off to the senior tailback for an easy touchdown up the middle.
Next came a nine-yard run by Logan Lloyd with 2:38 remaining until the half. Lloyd, who was over-joyed at reaching the endzone for the second time this season, celebrated a little bit too much following the run and the refs threw a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct.
No matter, because the Wildcats shrugged off the penalty and forced the Black Panthers into a three-and-out to give themselves excellent field position with which to tack on another score before the half.
With a mere 49 seconds left before halftime, Mifflinburg got the ball back at the Milton 39. On the first play DeGroat Jr. found Rylee Stahl for a 29-yard completion to give the Wildcats 1st-and-goal at the 10.
Following two failed attempts at finding a receiver in the endzone, DeGroat Jr. finally found Stahl in the back left corner for a 10-yard touchdown pass that gave Mifflinburg a 28-0 lead.
“What has really been impressive this season has been our focus each week. We’re not thinking ahead — we’re not talking about who we’re playing next week or who (we played) last week — we’re talking about who we have this week and that’s where our focus has been, and will continue to be,” said Dressler. “The boys have been doing a great job at just maintaining focus and their responsibilities, and what they need to do on the game plan for the week.”
A 35-yard touchdown run by Mason Breed on Mifflinburg’s first series of the second half resulted in a 35-0 lead that put the mercy rule into play with 2:35 off the clock. Due to the score, Breed had an early night but not before he rolled up 125 yards on the ground on just nine carries.
And in the ensuing 10 minutes following Breed’s touchdown the Wildcats scored twice more — on a four-yard run by backup quarterback Jacob Reitz and a 59-yard scamper by sophomore running back Leroy Simpson Jr.
“Our run game was so strong. At first I thought we came out a little slow, but towards the end I give all the credit to Mason Breed and the line. Up front the line was physical and Mason just ran the rock today,” said DeGroat Jr. “It’s a new feeling (being undefeated). The last few years we weren’t that successful, but this year we have a lot of good freshmen that are coming up with a good mindset, and we have seniors who actually want to play the game.
“We’re going week-by-week, and we have a lot of guys who just want to play some football,” added DeGroat Jr.
On the other side of the ball, the struggles continued for Milton (0-3, 0-1), which has been held to just 14 points this season.
The Black Panthers reached the endzone towards the end of Friday’s game when quarterback Ashton Canelo ran for a two-yard score to break the shutout.
Another highlight for Milton on the evening was the 83 yards on the ground (on nine carries) by running back Owen Keister.
“Mifflinburg has some really good athletes, they were physical as all get-out, and they took it to us,” said Milton coach Phil Davis. “I thought we played well early, but we just got to be able to sustain some drives and get some offensive momentum — and I think some good things will happen for us if that takes place.
“But right now we don’t have any consistency and our defense has been on the field a whole lot, so we got to fix that,” added Milton’s coach.
Next week, Mifflinburg plays at Danville while Milton hosts Lewisburg. Both games are at 7 p.m.
Mifflinburg 48, Milton 7
at Mifflinburg Milton (0-3) 0 0 0 7 7 Mifflinburg (3-0) 7 21 20 0 48
Scoring summaryFirst quarter
Miff-Gary DeGroat Jr. 20 run (Gabe Stetler kick), 1:32.
Second quarter
Miff-Ethan Hoy 11 run (Stetler kick), 6:53. Miff-Logan Lloyd 9 run (Stetler kick), 2:38. Miff-Rylee Stahl 10 pass from DeGroat Jr. (Stetler kick), :28.
Third quarter
Miff-Mason Breed 35 run (Stetler kick), 9:25. Miff-Jacob Reitz 4 run (Brandon Linn kick), 6:14.
Fourth quarter
Miff-Leroy Simpson Jr. 59 run (kick failed), 11:42. Milt-Ashton Canelo 2 run (Trace Witter kick), 1:03.
StatisticsMILT MIFF
First downs 9 13 Rushes-yards 26-118 36-314 Passing yards 58 52 Passing-att-comp. 3-14-3; 5-8-0 Fumbles-lost 3-1 0-0 Penalties-yards 6-23 7-70
IndividualsRushing
— Milton: Owen Keister, 9-83; Tyler Boyer, 8-8; Canelo, 5-3, TD; Dillon Ando, 4-24. Mifflinburg: Breed, 9-125, TD; Andrew Diehl, 9-15; DeGroat Jr., 5-63, TD; Stahl, 4-15; Reitz, 3-4, TD; Simpson, 2-63, TD; Lloyd, 2-18, TD; Hoy, 2-11, TD.
Passing
— Milton: Canelo, 3-14-3-58. Mifflinburg: DeGroat Jr., 5-8-0-52, TD.
Receiving — Milton: Kenley Caputo, 1-43; Xavier Minium, 2-15. Mifflinburg: Stahl, 5-52, TD.
