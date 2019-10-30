Milton PIAA Qualifiers

BOYS

Tanner Walter, 4th in 16:48

Brody Bender, 17th in 17:28

Colton Loreman, 22nd in 17:47

Timothy Marvin, 25th in 17:54

Chase Bilodeau, 31st in 18:04

Jonah Snyder, 60th in 19:28

Brandon Newcomer, 63rd in 19:31

GIRLS

Leah Walter, 12th in 20:40

Ariane Raymond, 13th in 20:41

