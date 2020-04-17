WILLIAMSPORT – Five significant contributors to the Lycoming College football team have earned a spot on the 2020 Hampshire Honor Society, the National Football Foundation in Dallas, Texas, announced this week as the group ties Lycoming’s high-water mark for selections for the third time in four years.
The five members are seniors Keith Batkowski, a Montoursville graduate; Cody Botts, a Mifflinburg graduate; Zach Kovach (Hollidaysburg Area), Stephen Toczylousky, a Southern Columbia graduate; and Korahn Williams (Reading), as the group ties the 2017 and 2018 teams for the most selections in program history.
In order to be eligible for membership into the honor society, a player must be a starter or significant reserve on the team as a senior, maintain a 3.2 cumulative grade point average throughout his entire course of undergraduate study and meet all NCAA-mandated progress toward degree requirements and graduation.
Botts started 31 straight games for the Warriors at left tackle. At 6-2, 285 pounds, the history major helped the Warriors average 378 yards of total offense, including posting more than 500 yards of total offense three weeks in a row in 2019. The history major who is seeking an secondary education certification was the team’s honoree at the Central Pa. National Football Foundation banquet and the team’s Campbell Trophy semifinalist. He is a three-time CoSIDA Academic All-District and Academic All-MAC selection.
Batkowski rushed for 348 yards and a touchdown and caught 10 passes for 50 yards and a touchdown at the running back position in 2019. He ran a season-high 17 times for 98 yards in a win against FDU-Florham. The psychology major who is seeking an elementary education certificate earned CoSIDA Academic All-District honors and was an Academic All-MAC pick in 2019 as well. He finished his career ninth in program history with 645 career kick return yards and his 474 in 2019 were third-most in the program’s record book.
Kovach, a 5-9 linebacker, was a significant contributor throughout his career, posting 25 or more tackles three times in his career, including a career-best 42 as a senior. He also added nine tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and defended five passes. The business administration and corporate communication major was a four-time member of the MAC Academic Honor Roll.
A 6-2 wide receiver, Toczylousky amassed 806 yards on 36 catches and six touchdowns in 2019, leading the Warriors in all three categories to help him earn Academic All-MAC honors. Toczylousky reached 100 receiving yards in four games, including a career-high 145 yards on seven catches against Widener in a 43-42 win. The economics major had a career-long 83-yard touchdown catch in a 42-21 win over FDU-Florham. He finished his career with 43 catches for 854 yards, averaging 19.9 yards per reception, the third-best mark in program history.
Williams, a 6-2 defensive back, had 20 or more tackles in all four years of his career, finishing his career with 113 stops, 6.5 tackles for loss, 15 passes defended, four interceptions, four fumble recoveries and a kick block. As a senior, he had 23 stops, two interceptions and six passes defended. The business administration major was a two-time member of the MAC Academic Honor Roll.
The Warriors finished 4-6 under 12th-year head coach Mike Clark, winning all four games by scoring more than 40 points.
