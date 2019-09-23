SELINSGROVE — The Morton Buildings World of Outlaws Late Model Series returned to Selinsgrove Speedway Saturday night to wrap up the track’s 2019 season in the 21st Annual National Open.
Former World of Outlaws champion Darrell Lanigan of Union, KY, collected $10,000 for leading all 40 laps. Known as the “Bluegrass Bandit”, Lanigan picked up his 73rd career World of Outlaws win Saturday night at the very same track he won his 72nd feature at Selinsgrove Speedway on Sept. 6, 2015, in the Open. He also won the Open in 2013 and 2014.
Rookie Cade Dillard of Robeline, La., was the night’s fast qualifier with a lap time of 19.159.
Andrew Yoder of Middleburg won the final event of the season at the track in the 20-lap limited late model feature. The victory was Yoder’s second of the year at the track and 11th overall in 2019.
Darrell Lanigan started the 40-lap National Open on the pole and rocketed into the lead over Brandon Sheppard, Ricky Weiss, Dennis Erb and Chase Junghans. Sheppard pressured early but it was Weiss who challenged him for the runner-up spot.
Brent Larson and Hayes Mattern got together in turn one bringing out the caution on lap three. Weiss running the bottom got by Shepperd for second and took off after Lanigan.
Lanigan, like Weiss, was looking for his first win of the season and had already built up a 1.5 second advantage. As the race settled in, eighth starting Greg Satterlee moved into the top five.
Lanigan sliced through lapped traffic but Weiss had trouble moving forward as Sheppard was back on his rear bumper. Once clear of traffic Weiss again pulled away from Sheppard.
Half way through the race, ninth starting Shane Clanton started to show some speed and got by Satterlee for fifth. Two laps later he was fourth. Boom Briggs rolled to a stop on lap 33 and the caution was displayed once again wiping out a 2.25 second lead for Lanigan.
Lap 37 saw another caution as Mason Ziegler slowed and Coleby Frye, with nowhere to go, slammed the second turn wall. Lanigan had no trouble holding the lead after the restart and went on to take the checkered flag .656 seconds in front of Weiss, Sheppard, Clanton, and Satterlee.
Jeff Rine in 10th was the highest finishing central Pennsylvania regular.
“We love coming up here and running this place,” Lanigan said of his first win in four years, the last coming at Selinsgrove. “It’s big and fast and you can run wherever you want. The track crew did a great job. We’ve been fast lately and I really hate to see the season come to a close.”
