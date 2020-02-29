MILTON — Just as they have done all season, the Warrior Run boys varsity basketball team had to dig deep and find a way to win.
Not once, but twice did the Defenders erase Hughesville on their way to a 45-40 comeback victory in the District 4 Class 3A consolation game at Milton Area High School Friday night.
The Defenders trailed at the conclusion of the first quarter and the third, but somehow, some way head coach Eric Wertman’s team again gutted out a big victory and secured Warrior Run’s first trip to the PIAA tournament since 2004.
“Our goal was to be playing in (the District 4 Class 3A final), but I told (the team) that I’ve never been so happy to be in third place in all my life,” Wertman said. “We earned every second of that game right there. We had to claw and scratch for every single rebound, everything. We earned that, I’m happy for our kids.”
Both teams struggled to find a sustained offense in the first quarter and only combined for 16 points in the period as the Spartans led after eight minutes of play, 7-6.
In the second quarter, each team began to heat up and for Hughesville, the 3-pointer was working as the Spartans knocked down four triples in the period to open up a 19-11 lead with just under three minutes to go in the half.
Trailing by eight points late in the first half, Warrior Run got a spark from two transition dunks by junior forward Ethan Hartman and senior guard/forward Kade Anzulavich hit two big 3-pointers as the Defenders closed the final 2:46 of the second quarter on a 15-5 run to take a 26-24 into the locker room at halftime.
The two slams by Hartman ignited the Warrior Run bench and the Defenders began to play with confidence as the first half wound to a close. Several times this season, Hartman has been on the receiving ends of long outlet passes against a press and when the 6-6 junior gets into the open court alone, he is looking to put it down and put it down with authority.
“They always get the team fired up,” Hartman said of his dunks and the team’s ability to play above the rim. “Honestly, that was one of the biggest contributors for us turning around the game. I know when I sat down afterward, everyone was just going wild.”
Anzulavich followed Hartman’s flushes with two big triples during the Defenders’ run and scored eight of his 11 points in the second period. Anzulavich said he fed off of Hartman’s two slams and also noted how the big plays helped to lift the entire team near the end of the first half.
“We support each other whenever we dunk, it’s a lot of fun. We always have dunk contests in practice,” Anzulavich said. “I was 2019 champion, but I don’t know about 2020. (Hartman) is a lot taller and a lot better now. I knew we were falling behind a little and I knew we needed a spark so I just lined it up and shot it. That’s all you can do.”
Whatever momentum the Defenders generated before the half did not accompany them onto the court in the third quarter as Warrior Run again struggled to put the ball in the hoop. The Defenders were limited to just five points in the period and again needed to dig deep in order to produce enough grit to fight back in the fourth quarter to win the game.
Down 37-36, senior guard Denver Beachel — whose minutes were limited due to first half foul trouble — found Hartman underneath with a slick dish which the junior forward was able to convert while being fouled. Hartman knocked down the free throw for a good, old-fashioned three-point play and the Defenders led by a field goal. They would not trail again.
After a Hughesville miss, senior guard Braden Bomberger found a cutting Hartman underneath again with an excellent feed and the Defenders’ big man scored again to push the lead to four, 41-37. Senior forward Ahmahd Keyes and Bomberger each hit their free throws late to preserve the five-point win. The Defenders started the game just 5-of-10 from the charity stripe, but closed out the contest by going 8-of-9 from the line down the stretch.
Hartman finished with a game-high 22 points while Bomberger contributed four points, four rebounds, five assists a steal and a block. Keyes pitched in with five points and five rebounds while Anzulavich added 11 points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks. Following the game, the Anzulavich was emotional as he addressed the media and clutched the District 4 Class 3A bronze medal as he spoke.
“It’s huge, I was playing with my brother (Gage, who graduated from Warrior Run in 2018) and he loved the sport so much, he was always so upset when the season was over,” Anzulavich said. “His final game, I was the one tearing up, even more than him, and I just didn’t want to experience that. I wanted it to keep going.”
Much to the delight of Anzulavich and the Warrior Run faithful, the 2019-20 season will keep going, at least for one more game as the Defenders will face District 6 champion Richland in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A tournament on March 7 at a time and location to be announced.
“We show up when our backs are against the wall, when the end is near and I said that after we lost to Central (in the semifinals),” Wertman said. “This is a resilient group who grinds and will work and that’s what we did in practice after the Central game. That was our goal, we’re going to get to states for the first time in 16 years, especially for seniors. All five of those guys bleed basketball. Pretty cool to see that senior leadership, they’re all such great kids.”
No. 6 Warrior Run 45, No. 4 Hughesville 40
District 4 Class 3A consolation
at Milton Area High School
Warrior Run 6 20 5 14—45Hughesville 7 17 9 7—40Warrior Run (15-10) 45
Logan Confer 1 0-0 3; Denver Beachel 0 0-0 0; Braden Bomberger 1 2-2 4; Ethan Hartman 8 6-11 22; Ahmahd Keyes 1 2-2 5; Kade Anzulavich 3 3-4 11; Tyler Pick 0 0-0 0; A.J. Bieber 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
14 13-19 45.
3-point goals:
Anzulavich 2, Keyes, Confer.
Hughesville (17-8) 40
Clayton Poust 1 2-2 5; Blake Sherwood 3 0-0 8; Nick Trevouledes 0 2-2 2; Justus Leighow 1 1-2 4; Carter Cowburn 1 0-0 2; Steele Evangelisti 2 4-4 9; Ethan Snyder 1 2-2 4; Dylan Bieber 2 1-2 6.
Totals:
11 12-14 40.
3-point goals: Sherwood 2, Poust, Leighow, Evangelisti, Bieber. B
