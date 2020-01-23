MIFFLINBURG — Welcome back, Isaiah Valentine.
In just his second game of action since he injured his left arm in Mifflinburg’s season-opening game on Dec. 10, Valentine showed the Wildcats, and their fans, exactly what they’ve been missing these past six weeks.
Valentine scored a game-high 22 points, and he also grabbed five rebounds, to help lead Mifflinburg to a much-needed 60-49 victory over Selinsgrove in a Heartland Athletic Conference Division I contest Wednesday inside the ’Cats Den.
“It was absolutely a good win. We knew we were going to get a scrappy Selinsgrove team tonight,” said Miffllnburg coach André Roupp. “We needed to be disciplined both offensively and defensively, and when it came down to the fourth quarter we were exactly that for the most part, and I think that’s what really propelled us to an 11-point win.”
Of course, Valentine had a lot to do with the victory, but he’s just happy to be playing again.
“It feels amazing (to be back). It feels like it’s been so long, and I had to get back for my team,” said Valentine, who tallied 12 points in his initial game back during Monday’s 55-44 loss to Montoursville. “It sucks, obviously, to get injured in the first game, but it’s amazing to be back.”
Once again, Mifflinburg (3-12, 1-6 HAC-I) got out of the gates slow against Selinsgrove (3-10, 0-8) and trailed 19-11 after the first quarter.
The Wildcats began to turn things around in the second period when they outscored the Seals 15-6 to take a 26-25 lead into the locker room.
Valentine scored eight points in the second period to key Mifflinburg’s turnaround.
“For us, it’s been the same story all season, and that is executing on the offensive end,” said Roupp. “We did that a little better, but we also in the second quarter clamped down on defense and we took (Selinsgrove’s Ivan DeJesus and Brett Foor) out of the game, and that takes a lot of pressure of (our) offensive end. We played less pressed and we were able to run our offensive sets and lock down that way.”
Selinsgrove came out and scored the first five points of the second half to regain the lead at 30-26, but a pair of 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions by Cannon Griffith kept Mifflinburg even with the Seals, who ended up pulling ahead by a point (42-41) after three quarters of play following a bucket by Foor and two free throws by DeJesus.
The game continued to go back-and-forth in the final quarter with Selinsgrove first getting a basket from Ben Heim for a 46-45 lead, but Mifflinburg answered with a 10-2 run that was fueled by a pair of 3-pointers from Valentine as well as a bucket and a pair of free throws from Dylan Doebler to lead, 50-46.
The Wildcats would never trail again.
And with the ball in Valentine’s hands the rest of the way, the senior guard made 5-of-8 free throws in the final couple of minutes to secure the victory for Mifflinburg.
“With the ball in (Isaiah’s) hands it puts other players in a better position, and, hey, we’re just glad to have him back,” said Roupp. “I think right now he is, of course, biting at the bit here a little bit and he’s ready to go.”
Valentine, however, gave credit to where credit was due for his outstanding night. Doebler added 12 points and Griffith chipped in 10 points and Jake Young had nine.
“It’s all due to the team — their passing and their faith in me — and I just came (ready to play),” said Valentine. “It feels great (to get the win) — just being that role player and doing everything I can to get their trust in me — and it’s about trying to be a leader and trying to get some wins to get into the playoffs — we need a couple.”
Mifflinburg next plays at Central Mountain at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and Roupp is looking for his team to keep picking up momentum and make something happen in the final eight games of the regular season.
“We want to take this momentum and see where it can propel us Saturday at Central Mountain,” said Roupp.
Mifflinburg 60, Selinsgrove 49
at Mifflinburg
Selinsgrove (3-10) 49
Brett Foor 6 1-1 14; Ben Heim 2 0-0 4; Ethan Harris 3 0-0 6; Isaiah Ulrich 0 0-0 0; Ryan Reich 3 0-2 6; Dylan Defazio 1 0-0 2; Randy Richter 0 0-0 0; Jaron Clark 1 0-0 3; Ivan DeJesus 4 4-5 14; Spencer George 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
20 5-8 49.
3-point goals:
Foor, Clark.
Mifflinburg (3-12) 60
Dylan Doebler 5 2-4 12; Isaiah Valentine 6 7-12 22; Seth Kline 0 0-1 0; Dante Colon 1 4-5 7; Cannon Griffith 3 2-2 10; Jake Young 2 5-8 9.
Totals:
17 20-32 60.
3-point goals:
Valentine 3, Griffith 2, Colon.
JV score: Mifflinburg, 39-37. High scorers: Mifflinburg, Lane Yoder, 11; Selinsgrove, Richter, 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.