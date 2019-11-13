College wrestling
Weekend scores
North Carolina 19, Michigan 17
Wisconsin 28, Edinboro 15
Wisconsin 34, Buffalo 3
Arizona State 22, Purdue 19
Pitt 28, Campbell 6
Penn State 45, Navy 0
Ohio State 29, Stanford 6
Arizona 27, Virginia 12
Va. Tech 21, Northwestern 18
Army 19, Illinois 15
Army 18, Tennessee-Chattanooga 12
Upcoming schedule
Thursday
Illinois vs. Missouri at St. Louis
Friday
Ohio State at Pittsburgh
Binghamton vs. South Dakota State at Sioux Falls, SD
Oklahoma State at Drexel
Old Dominion at North Carolina State
Rider at Minnesota
Bucknell at Northern Illinois
Augustana (SD) at Arizona State
Rutgers at Fresno State
Oregon State vs. Simon Fraser at Tahoma, WA
Saturday
Franklin & Marshall at VMI
Ohio at Edinboro
Michigan State at Kent State,
Oklahoma at Kent State
Michigan State vs. Oklahoma at Kent State
*Belmont Abbey at North Carolina State
*Oklahoma State at Lehigh
Davidson vs. Franklin & Marshall at VMI
Long Island vs. Gannon at Edinboro
*North Carolina Pembroke at North Carolina State
*McKendree at Arizona State
Long Island vs. Ohio at Edinboro
*Reinhardt at North Carolina State
Davidson at VMI
Long Island at Edinboro
North Carolina at Stanford
San Francisco State at Cal Poly
*Rutgers at CSU Bakersfield
*Life Pacific at CSU Bakersfield
West Virginia at Northern Colorado
Air Force at Wyoming
Sunday,
Appalachian State, North Carolina State, Old Dominion, Presbyterian, The Citadel at Wolfpack Wrestling Club Open, hosted by North Carolina State
Army West Point, Bloomsburg, Central Michigan, Hofstra, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Penn State at Black Knight Invitational, hosted by Army West Point
Binghamton, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota State at Daktronics Open, hosted by South Dakota State
George Mason at Clarion
Virginia Tech at Ohio State
Rider at Northern Illinois
Bucknell at Iowa State
Purdue at North Dakota State
Chattanooga at Iowa
Harper at Northern Illinois
Northern Iowa at Northwestern
*Stanford at San Francisco State

