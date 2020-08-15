National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB z-Milwaukee 56 17 .767 — y-Toronto 53 19 .736 2½ x-Boston 48 24 .667 7½ y-Miami 44 28 .611 11½ x-Indiana 44 28 .611 11½ x-Philadelphia 42 30 .583 13½ x-Brooklyn 35 37 .486 20½ x-Orlando 33 40 .452 23 Charlotte 23 42 .354 29 Washington 25 47 .347 30½ Chicago 22 43 .338 30 New York 21 45 .318 31½ Detroit 20 46 .303 32½ Atlanta 20 47 .299 33 Cleveland 19 46 .292 33
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB z-L.A. Lakers 52 19 .732 — x-L.A. Clippers 48 23 .676 4 y-Denver 46 27 .630 7 x-Oklahoma City 44 27 .620 8 y-Houston 44 27 .620 8 x-Utah 44 28 .611 8½ x-Dallas 43 32 .573 11 Portland 35 39 .473 18½ Memphis 34 39 .466 19 Phoenix 34 39 .466 19 San Antonio 32 39 .451 20 Sacramento 31 41 .431 21½ New Orleans 30 42 .417 22½ Minnesota 19 45 .297 29½ Golden State 15 50 .231 34 x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference
Friday’s Games
Toronto 117, Denver 109 Miami at Indiana, Late Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, Late Philadelphia at Houston, Late
Saturday’s Games
Memphis at Portland, 2:30 p.m. Sunday’s Games Memphis at Portland, 4:30 p.m.
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Chicago 6 3 .667 — Indiana 4 5 .444 2 Connecticut 3 6 .333 3 Washington 3 6 .333 3 Atlanta 2 7 .222 4 New York 1 8 .111 5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Seattle 8 1 .889 — Las Vegas 7 2 .778 1 Minnesota 6 3 .667 2 Los Angeles 6 3 .667 2 Phoenix 5 4 .556 3 Dallas 3 6 .333 5
Thursday’s Games
Indiana 86, New York 79 Los Angeles 81, Washington 64 Las Vegas 87, Minnesota 77
Friday’s Games
Connecticut at Chicago, Late Seattle at Dallas, Late Atlanta at Phoenix, Late
Saturday’s Games
Washington at Las Vegas, 12 p.m. Los Angeles at Indiana, 2 p.m. New York at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Dallas at Phoenix, 1 p.m. Seattle at Connecticut, 3 p.m. Chicago at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
National Hockey LeagueFriday, Aug. 14
At Toronto Montreal 5, Philadelphia 0 N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, Late At Edmonton, Alberta Colorado 3, Arizona 2 Vancouver vs. St. Louis, Late Dallas vs. Calgary, Late
Saturday, Aug. 15
At Toronto Boston vs. Carolina, noon Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m. At Edmonton, Alberta Colorado vs. Arizona, 3 p.m. Las Vegas vs. Chicago, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 16
At Toronto Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, noon Philadelphia vs. Montreal, 8 p.m. At Edmonton, Alberta Dallas vs. Calgary, 2 p.m. Las Vegas vs. Chicago, 6:30 p.m. St. Louis vs. Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 17
At Toronto Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, 3 p.m. Boston vs. Carolina, 8 p.m. At Edmonton, Alberta Colorado vs. Arizona, 5:30 p.m. St. Louis vs. Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
At Toronto Philadelphia vs. Montreal, 3 p.m. Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m. At Edmonton, Alberta x-Chicago vs. Las Vegas, TBD x-Calgary vs. Dallas, TBD
Wednesday, Aug. 19
At Toronto x-Montreal vs. Philadelphia, TBD x-Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, TBD x-Carolina vs. Boston, TBD At Edmonton, Alberta x-Arizona vs. Colorado, TBD x-Vancouver vs. St. Louis, TBD
Thursday, Aug. 20
At Toronto x-N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, TBD x-Boston vs. Carolina, TBD At Edmonton, Alberta x-Las Vegas vs. Chicago, TBD x-Dallas vs. Calgary, TBD
Friday, Aug. 21
At Toronto x-Philadelphia vs. Montreal, TBD x-Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, TBD At Edmonton, Alberta x-Colorado vs. Arizona, TBD x-St. Louis vs. Vancouver, TBD
Saturday, Aug. 22
At Toronto x-Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, TBD x-Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders, TBD At Edmonton, Alberta x-Chicago vs. Las Vegas, TBD x-Calgary vs. Dallas, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 23
At Toronto x-Montreal vs. Philadelphia, TBD x-N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, TBD x-Carolina vs. Boston, TBD At Edmonton, Alberta x-Arizona vs. Colorado, TBD x-Vancouver vs. St. Louis, TBD
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of RHP Chandler Shepherd from alternate training site. Optioned RHP David Hess to alternate training site. DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned OF Travis Demeritte to alternate training site. Activated OF Cameron Maybin from 10-day IL. HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated OF Yordan Alvarez from the IL. Optioned RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez to alternate training site. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Invited non-roster SS to spring training. TEXAS RANGERS — Placed C Robinson Chirinos on 10-day IL. Recalled C Jose Trevino from alternate training site.<
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Traded RHP Jesus Tinoco to Miami Marlins for RHP Chad Smith. MIAMI MARLINS — Traded RHP Chad Smith to the Colorado Rockies for RHP Jesus Tinoco. Placed RHP Mike Morin on the 10-day IL retroactive to August 13th. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — 1B/OF Logan Morrison declined outright assignment and elected free agency. NEW YORK METS — Activated INF Robinson Cano from IL. Optioned RHP Drew Smith to alternate training site. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP Austin Davis to alternate training site. Recalled LHP JoJo Romero from alternate training site. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Invited non-roster RHP Jake Jewell to spring training. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Ryne Harper to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Dakota Bacus from alternate training site.<
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed free agents TE Luke Stocker. and OT Scottie Dill. Waived TE Carson Meier. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed free agent DE Datone Jones. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed free agent S Jake Gervase. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed free agents RB Patrick Carr and WR Seth Dawkins.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CHICAGO BULLS — Announced head coach Jim Boylen has been relieved of his duties as head coach.<
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired M Emmanuel Boateng from D.C. United in exchange for D Axel Sjoberg. Acquired D Grant Lillard from Inter Miami FC in exchange for a third round pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft. D.C. UNITED — Acquired D Axel Sjoberg from Columbus Crew in exchange for M Emmanuel Boateng. FC DALLAS — Signed M Andres Ricaurte on loan from Independiente Medellin with option to exercise permanent transfer in December 2021. MINNESOTA UNITED — Loaned D Brent Kallman to El Paso Locomotive FC of the USL Championship league for the remainder of the 2020 season with a right to recall throughout duration of the loan. TORONTO FC — Loaned D Rocco Romeo to Danish second division team HB Koge through June 2021. VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Sold M Inbeom Hwang to Russia’s FC Rubin Kazan.<
National Women’s Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Loaned G Erin McLeod to Ungmennafelag Stjarnan of Iceland’s Urvalsdeild Kvenna through October 20, 2020.<and is suspended form all coaching duties until further notice.
