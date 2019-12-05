College wrestling
Recent scores
Ohio State 23, Cornell 9
Fresno State 25, Northern Colorado 15
Chattanooga 19, Ohio 15
North Carolina 19, Applachian State 15
Iowa 32, Wisconsin 3
Loci Haven Mat Town Open tournament winners: 125, Dalton Rohrbach, Lock Have; 133, CJ Manley, Lock Haven; 141, Marcus Robinson, Lock Haven; 149, Luke Karam, Lehigh; 157, Jon Ross, Lock Haven; 165, Austin Bell, Lock Haven; 174, Mitch Hoffman, Bucknell; 184, Aaon Brooks, Penn State; 197, Michael Beard, Penn State; 285, Seth Nevils, Penn State.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
THURSDAY:
Bloomsburg at Bucknell
FRIDAY:
Davidson vs. Long Island at George Mason
VMI at George Mason
Arizona State, Binghamton, Cal Poly, Clarion, Cornell, CSU Bakersfield, Edinboro, Fresno State, Harvard, Hofstra, Iowa State, Kent State, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina State, North Dakota State, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Purdue, Sacred Heart, South Dakota State, The Citadel, Utah Valley, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wyoming at Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational, Las Vegas
Gardner-Webb at George Mason
Long Island vs. VMI at George Mason
Davidson at George Mason
Gardner-Webb vs. Long Island at George Mason
Long Island at George Mason
Rider at Bloomsburg
Cleveland State at Buffalo
Penn State at Lehigh
Central Michigan at Lock Haven
Maryland at Navy
Northern Illinois at Illinois
Princeton at Oklahoma State
Saturday:
American, Army West Point, Columbia, Gardner-Webb, George Mason, Lock Haven, Old Dominion at Patriot Open, hosted by George Mason
Brown, Little Rock, Michigan State, Missouri, Southern Illinois Edwardsville, Wisconsin at Cougar Clash, hosted by Southern Illinois EdwardsvilleAM)
Arizona State, Binghamton, Cal Poly, Clarion, Cornell, CSU Bakersfield, Edinboro, Fresno State, Harvard, Hofstra, Iowa State, Kent State, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina State, North Dakota State, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Purdue, Sacred Heart, South Dakota State, The Citadel, Utah Valley, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wyoming at Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational, Las Vegas
Maryland at Rutgers
Sunday:
Pittsburgh at Drexel
Central Michigan at Rider
Buffalo at West Virginia
Penn at Penn State
Iowa at Princeton
