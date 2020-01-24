WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming College seniors Cody Botts, Keith Batkowski and Stephen Toczylousky each earned a spot on the Academic All-Middle Atlantic Conference Football Team, it was announced on Thursday.
It is the third time Botts, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, earned the award in as many seasons, joining Ryan Umpleby ’15 as the only two Warriors to earn the Academic All-MAC selection three times.
Botts started 31 straight games for the Warriors at left tackle. At 6-2, 285 pounds, Botts helped the Warriors average 378 yards of total offense, including posting more than 500 yards of total offense three weeks in a row. Botts helped Lycoming become the second-ranked rushing offense in the MAC, as the team rushed for 1,550 yards and 20 touchdowns. The history major who is seeking an secondary education certification was a NFF Hampshire Honor Society nominee and a three-time CoSIDA Academic All-District selection.
Batkowski rushed for 348 yards and a touchdown and caught 10 passes for 50 yards and a touchdown at the running back position. He ran a season-high 17 times for 98 yards in a win against FDU-Florham. The psychology major who is seeking an elementary education certificate also compiled 474 kick return yards and 872 all-purpose yards this season. He earned CoSIDA Academic All-District honors.
A 6-2 wide receiver, Toczylousky, a Southern Columbia product and economics major, amassed 806 yards on 36 catches and six touchdowns, leading the Warriors in all three categories.
