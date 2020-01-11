MIFFLINBURG — For the first eight minutes of Friday night’s HAC-I showdown between Mifflinburg and Shamokin, the home Wildcats threw everything they had at the division-leading Indians.
At the end of the first quarter, Mifflinburg held a 14-12 lead and showed from the opening tipoff a willingness to play hard and fast, right alongside the Indians.
“Mifflinburg does a great job of playing hard and being active,” Shamokin head coach Chris Zimmerman said. “We knew it was going to be like this and we had a couple days off and haven’t played for a little bit. They were ready to play from the start and it took us a little while to get back in the flow.”
The Wildcats used a balanced scoring attack and tough defense to take the lead in the first. Dante Colon, Cannon Griffith and Jake Young all dropped in four points in the quarter. Mifflinburg’s defense also forced Shamokin into six turnovers in the frame.
The second quarter began just as the first quarter ended, with the teams trading buckets until Shamokin senior small forward Joe Masser began to heat up. Masser scored six points in the second quarter and he and point guard Mason Filarski began to work the inside-out game against the Wildcats’ zone. Filarski scored four points in the second quarter as did guard Brent Reed and the Indians outscored the home team by a 16-6 margin to take a 28-20 lead into the locker room at halftime.
The halftime adjustments that Zimmerman and his staff cooked up at the intermission paid immediate dividends as Filarski hit a three on the Indians’ first possession of the half.
Shamokin would outscore Mifflinburg in the second, third, and fourth quarters on their way to victory. The Indians went inside to Masser and Matt Schiccatano repeatedly in the second half and both big men were smart with their shot selections. If an easy bucket wasn’t readily available, Schiccatano and Masser were content to kick it out to their guards for an outside shot or a reset.
“Inside, (Mifflinburg) wasn’t very big and we had a little more size than them,” Zimmerman said. “We had some spots (in the second half) because of that. You always want to play inside-out and once we opened things up in the point, it opened up some outside opportunities for us as well.”
It was more of the same in the fourth quarter as Masser dropped in 10 of his game-high 20 points in the frame. Filarski also added six points in the period and the Indians outscored the Wildcats, 36-26 in the second half to pull away for a 64-46 road victory.
For the Wildcats, four players scored in double figures, led by Dante Colon’s 13 points. Dylan Doebler, who played a nice all around game with two rebounds, two assists and four steals, added 11 points. Jake Young and Cannon Griffith each scored 10 points for Mifflinburg in the loss. Young and Griffith both tied for the team high in rebounds with six. Rylee Stahl came off the bench and provided great defense and hustle all around for Mifflinburg and he finished with two points, two rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.
As for the HAC-I leaders, Zimmerman liked what he saw out of his team for the final three quarters against Mifflinburg, but he knows they must be better down the stretch as the season heads into a crucial stretch of division games.
“We got the win and we played a lot better in the second half, but there are still a lot of areas where we can get better,” Zimmerman said. “We have a good group and we’re starting to get healthy and starting to kind of get everybody there. We tried to give them a little bit of time off over the holidays and ratchet it up the past couple of days, but now that we’re into the routine, we’re going to be playing Monday, Wednesday and Saturday for about the next three weeks. We’re excited about it, we’re looking forward to the upcoming games here and hopefully just keep getting better.”
Shamokin will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 13 as they travel to Jersey Shore for a HAC-I matchup while Mifflinburg will also return to play Monday at 7:30 p.m. in a non-conference game against Penns Valley.
Shamokin 64, Mifflinburg 46
at Mifflinburg
Shamokin 12 16 16 20 — 64 Mifflinburg 14 6 13 13 — 46
Shamokin (10-2, 5-0 HAC-I) 64
Joe Masser 10 0-0 20; Aaron Frasch 0 1-2 1; Matt Schiccatano 7 0-3 14; Joey Tarr 1 0-0 3; Mason Filarski 7 0-2 15; Colin Seeder 2 0-0 5; Brent Reed 3 0-0 6.
Totals:
30 1-7 64.
3-point goals:
Tarr, Filarski, Seeder.
Mifflinburg (1-10, 0-5 HAC-I) 46
Dylan Doebler 5 1-3 11; Seth Kline 0 0-0 0; Dante Colon 4 4-4 13; Rylee Stahl 1 0-1 2; Cannon Griffith 4 2-2 10; Jake Young 3 4-4 10. Totals: 17 11-14 46.
3-point goals:
Colon.
JV score: Mifflinburg, 40-29. High scorers: Mifflinburg, Levi Yoder, 13; Shamokin, Tarr, 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.