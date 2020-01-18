Local Sports
High school wrestling
Penns Valley 37, Mifflinburg 36
Thursday at Mifflinburg
220:
Quentin Doane (M) pinned Caelob Packer, 1:29.
285:
Emmanuel Ulrich (M) pinned Rylee Brungart, 4:22.
106:
Chase Fleshman (PV) tech. fall Dylan Starr, 15-0, 4:00.
113:
Justin Darlington (PV) dec. Dylan Linn, 4-0.
120:
Brady Struble (M) won by forfeit.
126:
Nate Long (PV) won by forfeit.
132:
Troy Bingaman (M) pinned Malachi Thompson, 1:49.
138:
Clayton Royer (PV) dec. Clayton Reedm, 5-4.
145:
Cody Rokavec (M) won by forfeit.
152:
Malachi DuVall (PV) pinned Dominic Sampsell, 1:24.
160:
Cole Felker (PV) maj. dec. Rylan Shuck, 11-2.
170:
Dristen Wolfe (PV) maj. dec. Jesse Yount, 9-0.
182:
Graham Wiand (M) won by forfeit.
195:
Andrew Sharer (PV) pinned Kaelex Shuck, :58.
Pennsylvania H.S. basketball scores
BOYS
Abington 57, Springfield Montco 31 Albert Gallatin 63, Greensburg Salem 62 Aliquippa 79, Ellwood City 43 Allderdice 65, Brashear 52 Allegheny-Clarion Valley 60, Moniteau 53 Allentown Allen 92, Pleasant Valley 50 Allentown Central Catholic 66, Bethlehem Freedom 60 Altoona 55, Harrisburg 48 Ambridge 64, Beaver Area 37 Annville-Cleona 58, Pequea Valley 35 Archbishop Ryan 57, Lansdale Catholic 45 Archbishop Wood 69, Devon Prep 53 Athens 53, Wyalusing 31 Beaver Falls 75, New Brighton 36 Bedford 60, Bishop McCort 58 Berlin-Brothersvalley 103, Turkeyfoot Valley 59 Bishop Canevin 59, West Greene 40 Bishop Carroll 72, Forest Hills 41 Bishop Guilfoyle 58, Westmont Hilltop 49 Blackhawk 78, Central Valley 59 Blue Ridge 48, Carbondale 41 Boiling Springs 85, Greencastle Antrim 64 Bonner-Prendergast 81, Archbishop Carroll 62 California 72, Carmichaels 65 Cambridge Springs 78, Cochranton 50 Camp Hill Trinity 61, Camp Hill 50 Canon-McMillan 66, Seneca Valley 57 Carlynton 75, Burgettstown 50 Carlynton 75, Burgettstown Ms/hs 50 Cedar Crest 58, Manheim Township 49 Central Bucks East 52, Central Bucks West 48 Central Dauphin 67, Carlisle 48 Central Martinsburg 47, Penns Valley 26 Central York 72, York 56 Chambersburg 55, State College 42 Charleroi 55, Washington 51 Chartiers Valley 60, Trinity 59 Church Farm School 63, Collegium Charter School 56 Clairton 90, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 70 Clearfield 59, Bald Eagle Area 42 Cocalico 41, Manheim Central 39 Conneaut, Ohio 62, Iroquois 38 Dallas 55, Nanticoke Area 45 Danville 78, Lewisburg 61 Delone 50, York County Tech 39 Derry 57, Penns Manor 52 East Pennsboro 61, Middletown 59 East Stroudsburg South 56, Northampton 52 Elizabethtown 64, Ephrata 50 Elk County Catholic 42, Ridgway 32 Episcopal Academy 65, Penn Charter 51 Erie 50, North Allegheny 44 Erie East 49, Unionville 39 Fort Cherry 68, Keystone Oaks 61 Fox Chapel 57, Baldwin 49 Franklin Regional 45, Hampton 42 Frazier 52, Bethlehem Center 48 Friends Central 83, Abington Friends 53 Garnet Valley 65, West Chester Rustin 61 Geibel Catholic 86, Avella 50 General McLane 65, Mentor Christian, Ohio 20 Greater Johnstown 52, Cambria Heights 47 Greensburg Central Catholic 79, St. Joseph 55 Hanover 59, York Catholic 55, OT Harbor Creek 52, Oil City 44 Hempfield Area 57, Peters Township 52 Hickory 77, Conneaut Area 45 High Point 72, Conestoga Christian 59 Hill Freedman 53, Sayre 50 Holy Redeemer 66, MMI Prep 30 Homer-Center 63, Saltsburg 61 Hyde, Maine 76, Berwick 66 Imani Christian Academy 75, Propel Montour High School 26 Jeannette 43, Brentwood 40 Jefferson-Morgan 62, Mapletown 50 Jenkintown 38, Faith Christian Academy 32 Kennedy Catholic 64, Meadville 60 Kennedy Catholic 64, Meadville 60 La Salle 59, Father Judge 49 Lake-Lehman 65, Tunkhannock 53 Lakeview 40, Wilmington, Ohio 37 Lampeter-Strasburg 41, Garden Spot 40 Lancaster Catholic 69, ELCO 55 Lancaster McCaskey 72, Hempfield 55 Lebanon Christian 65, Red Lion Christian 27 Leechburg 65, Propel Andrew Street 41 Lincoln Park Charter 74, Elwood City Riverside 46 Malvern Prep 76, Haverford School 49 Maplewood 69, Saegertown 51 Mars 63, Indiana 37 McKeesport 81, Laurel Highlands 77 Meadowbrook Christian 48, Columbia County Christian 47 Mechanicsburg 68, Red Land 26 Mercyhurst Prep 50, Girard 35 Methacton 70, Perkiomen Valley 47 Montour 49, West Mifflin 34 Moon 46, West Allegheny 42 Moorestown Friends, N.J. 42, George School 26 Moravian Academy 77, Pen Argyl 22 Nazareth Area 44, Bethlehem Catholic 39 Neumann-Goretti 77, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 69 New Castle 56, Hopewell 39 Northeastern 57, South Western 43 Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 80, Marian Catholic 72 Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 87, Shenango 52 Parkland 59, Easton 49 Penn Cambria 68, Central Cambria 57 Philadelphia Central 42, Engineering And Science 39 Philadelphia George Washington 68, New Foundations 63 Philadelphia Northeast def. Penn Treaty, forfeit Philadelphia West Catholic 58, Cardinal O’Hara 55 Philipsburg-Osceola 80, Huntingdon 63 Pittsburgh North Catholic 88, Freedom Area 43 Pittsburgh Obama 53, Perry Traditional Academy 30 Pittston Area 45, Crestwood 34 Plum 46, Armstrong 36 Portage Area 71, Conemaugh Valley 52 Quaker Valley 88, George Jr. Republic 57 Richland 52, Hollidaysburg 45 Ringgold 71, Connellsville 68 Rocky Grove 66, Reynolds 48 Sayre Area 60, Canton 52 Seneca 52, Northwestern 37 Serra Catholic 86, Bentworth 45 Seton-LaSalle 74, Avonworth 46 Sewickley Academy Panthers 54, Mohawk 27 Shady Side Academy 57, Burrell 37 Shaler 73, Kiski Area 60 Sharon 68, Slippery Rock 53 Shipley 69, Germantown Friends 53 Shippensburg 72, Big Spring 51 South Fayette 65, Thomas Jefferson 62 South Park 54, East Allegheny 50 South Side 53, Laurel 45 Southmoreland 53, Elizabeth Forward 52 Springdale 81, Northgate 60 Springside Chestnut Hill 61, Germantown Academy 56 St. Joseph’s Prep 82, Conwell Egan 54 Steel Valley 72, Valley 61 Sto-Rox 62, Apollo-Ridge 60 Stroudsburg 71, Emmaus 59 Sullivan County 59, Lourdes Regional 37 Summit Academy 61, Riverview 60 Tacony Academy 42, Olney Charter 39 The Hill School 63, Blair, N.J. 57 Titusville 61, Fort Leboeuf 47 Tyrone 80, Bellefonte 42 Upper Dublin 44, Hatboro-Horsham 28 Upper St. Clair 94, North Hills 70 Vincentian Academy 91, Rochester 35 Warren 62, Corry 55 Warwick 63, Penn Manor 24 Wellsboro 67, Troy 60 Westinghouse 72, Carrick 53 Wilkes-Barre Area 73, Hazleton Area 63 Winchester Thurston 66, Propel Braddock Hills 50 Wissahickon 59, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 53 Woodland Hills 48, Gateway 43 Wyoming Seminary 72, Northwest Area 24 Wyoming Valley West 56, Berwick 44 Youngsville 45, Eisenhower 30
Cathedral Prep Tournament
Erie Cathedral Prep 54, Thurgood Marshall Academy, D.C. 34
GIRLS
Abington 71, Springfield Montco 40 Abington Heights 65, Honesdale 41 Abraham Lincoln 48, Philadelphia MC&S 7 Allderdice 80, Brashear 18 Altoona 55, Harrisburg 48 Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 59, Springside Chestnut Hill 26 Beaver Area 56, West Allegheny 10 Bentworth 47, Jefferson-Morgan 28 Bermudian Springs 76, Biglerville 48 Bethlehem Catholic 44, Nazareth Area 26 Bethlehem Freedom 35, Allentown Central Catholic 30 Bishop McCort 50, Bedford 44 California 43, Clairton 37 Cambria Heights 80, Greater Johnstown 42 Camp Hill Trinity 47, Camp Hill 28 Canton 39, Sayre Area 25 Central Bucks South 35, Quakertown 31 Central Bucks West 66, Central Bucks East 45 Central Columbia 60, Lewisburg 24 Central Dauphin 64, Carlisle 24 Central Mountain 43, Milton 32 Conrad Weiser 40, Fleetwood 38 Downingtown West 45, Oxford 28 Dunmore 50, Riverside 36 Edison 51, Masterman 21 Elwood City Riverside 54, Propel Andrew Street 21 Engineering And Science 58, Bodine 19 Forest Hills 59, Bishop Carroll 37 Fox Chapel 41, Baldwin 38 Frankford 42, Swenson 16 General McLane 38, Mentor Christian, Ohio 13 Germantown Academy 75, Agnes Irwin 23 Gettysburg 58, Northeastern 28 Glendale 56, West Branch 27 Governor Mifflin 42, Exeter 29 Gratz 57, Science Leadership Center City 23 Hempfield 51, Lancaster McCaskey 24 Jim Thorpe 62, Pottsville 27 Kane Area 49, Curwensville 23 Lampeter-Strasburg 36, Garden Spot 31 Lancaster Catholic 63, ELCO 28 Lansdale Catholic 77, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 17 Lansdale Catholic 77, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 17 Lebanon 66, Conestoga Valley 15 Lebanon Christian 36, Red Lion Christian 30 Lehighton 62, Panther Valley 32 Littlestown 45, Fairfield 18 Loyalsock 54, Hughesville 38 Mahanoy Area 78, Minersville 42 Mars 63, Kiski Area 22 Mastery Charter North 60, Philadelphia Central 34 Mastery Charter South 37, South Philadelphia 27 McKeesport 51, Yough 12 Meadowbrook Christian 29, Columbia County Christian 16 Mercersburg Academy 62, Springdale Prep, Md. 26 Meyersdale 48, Turkeyfoot Valley 25 Midd-West 53, Warrior Run 27 Moorestown Friends, N.J. 42, George School 26 Mountain View 37, Forest City 15 North Allegheny 42, Shaler 36 North Pocono 34, Western Wayne 28 Northern York 49, Waynesboro 29 Notre Dame 50, Episcopal Academy 30 Old Forge 77, Lakeland 51 Oley Valley 40, Brandywine Heights 37 Owen J Roberts 65, Norristown 21 Paul Robeson 44, Philadelphia Northeast 25 Penn Treaty 46, Fels 40 Penns Manor 52, Derry 40 Philadelphia Girls 40, Parkway Center City 20 Philadephia Academy Charter 40, Philadelphia George Washington 33 Pittsburgh Obama 67, Perry Traditional Academy 21 Plymouth-Whitemarsh 67, Wissahickon 23 Prep Charter 53, Overbrook 13 Punxsutawney 46, Bradford 41 Red Lion 48, Spring Grove 40 Riverview 54, Leechburg 19 Roxborough 51, Franklin Learning Center 33 Rush 52, High School of the Future 37 Salem Christian 45, Lincoln Leadership 19 Sankofa Freedom 42, Franklin Towne Charter 40 Schuylkill Valley 54, Daniel Boone 13 Scranton 52, Wallenpaupack 29 Scranton Prep 62, Valley View 33 Selinsgrove 42, Jersey Shore 31 South Williamsport 47, Bloomsburg 41 String Theory Schools 55, Mastbaum 31 Sullivan County 58, Montgomery 30 Susquehanna 53, Lackawanna Trail 29 Tulpehocken 35, Kutztown 31 Twin Valley 34, Muhlenberg 26 West Chester Rustin 60, Academy Park 46 West Greene 58, Bishop Canevin 54 West Lawn Wilson 51, Reading 48 West York 46, York Suburban 42 Westinghouse 71, Carrick 27 Williams Valley 49, Shenandoah Valley 46 Wyoming Area 35, Tunkhannock 32 Wyomissing 72, Antietam 29
National Football League playoffs
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 4
Houston 22, Buffalo 19, OT Tennessee 20, New England 13 Sunday, Jan. 5 Minnesota 26, New Orleans 20, OT Seattle 17, Philadelphia 9
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 11
San Francisco 27, Minnesota 10 Tennessee 28, Baltimore 12
Sunday, Jan. 12
Kansas City 51, Houston 31 Green Bay 28, Seattle 23
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 19
AFC, 3:05 p.m. (CBS) NFC, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26
At Orlando, Fla.
AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
NFC champion vs. AFC champion, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
NFL INJURY REPORT
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league:
TENNESSEE TITANS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — TITANS: QUESTIONABLE: LB Jayon Brown (shoulder), T Jack Conklin (shoulder), LB Rashaan Evans (foot), WR Cody Hollister (ankle), WR Adam Humphries (ankle), CB Adoree’ Jackson (foot), LB David Long (knee). LIMITED: LB Jayon Brown (shoulder), T Jack Conklin (shoulder), LB Rashaan Evans (foot), WR Cody Hollister (ankle), WR Adam Humphries (ankle), CB Adoree’ Jackson (foot), LB David Long (knee). FULL: CB Logan Ryan (illness). CHIEFS: QUESTIONABLE: DT Chris Jones (calf), RB LeSean McCoy (illness), QB Matt Moore (illness). LIMITED: DT Chris Jones (calf), TE Travis Kelce (knee), RB LeSean McCoy (illness), QB Matt Moore (illness). FULL:
CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder), CB Kendall Fuller (knee), DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (neck), C Austin Reiter (wrist), DT Khalen Saunders (knee), G Andrew Wylie (ankle).
GREEN BAY PACKERS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — PACKERS: QUESTIONABLE: RB Dan Vitale (knee). LIMITED: TE Jimmy Graham (not injury related), TE Marcedes Lewis (not injury related), LB Preston Smith (ankle), RB Dan Vitale (knee), CB Tramon Williams (not injury related). FULL: WR Geronimo Allison (illness), S Adrian Amos (chest), T Bryan Bulaga (not injury related), DT Kenny Clark (back), WR Ryan Grant (not injury related), WR Allen Lazard (ankle), LB Blake Martinez (hand), G Billy Turner (ankle). 49ERS: LIMITED: LB Kwon Alexander (pectoral).
