Warrior Run Boys Soccer
Record: 10-7-1
District 4 Class 2A No. 7 seed
2019 results
Date Opponent Result
Aug. 30 at Millville 2-0, L
Aug. 31 Jersey Shore 3-0, W
Sept. 3 at Lewisburg 6-2, L
Sept. 5 at Shamokiin 9-2, W
Sept. 7 Mifflinburg 2-0, W
Sept. 12 Montoursville 10-0, W
Sept. 14 Selinsgrove 4-2, L
Sept. 17 at Central Columbia 1-0, W
Sept. 19 at Midd-West 2-1, L
Sept. 24 Milton 3-2, L
Sept. 26 at Lewisburg 7-1, L
Sept. 28 Shamokin 8-0, W
Oct. 2 at Line Mountain 8-1, W
Oct. 9 Central Columbia 8-0, W
Oct. 12 at Montoursville 5-2, W
Oct. 14 Midd-West 2-1, L
Oct. 17 at Bloomsburg 4-1, W
Oct. 18 at Milton 0-0 (2 OT), T
2019 Roster
Number Name Position Class
1 Joseph Petrin Fr.
3 Teagan Hagenbuch Fr.
4 Hayden DuRussell FORW/MF Jr.
5 Anderson Bieber FORW/MF Jr.
6 Landan Kurtz D Jr.
7 Carter Temple Fr.
8 Luke Mattox MF/D/FORW So.
9 James Branthingham D/MF Jr.
11 Max Kennel MF/D Jr.
13 Alex Hazzoum FORW/MF Jr.
14 Cody Goodspeed Fr.
15 Noah Pick D Jr.
16 Sam Crawford (C) D Sr.
17 Nathan McCormack D/MF So.
18 Tyrese Hazzoum (C) FOR/S/D Sr.
19 Ryan Singer FORW Sr.
20 Benjamin Potter Fr.
21 Brendan Geiger MF Jr.
22 Penn Patten Fr.
24 Zach Schaeffer (C) MF/D Sr.
26 Ben Temple FORW Sr.
27 Jared Emmert D/MF Sr.
28 Caleb Herman Fr.
29 Logan Confer MF/FORW Jr.
30 Tanner Confair D/FORW So.
31 Ryan Ranck D Jr.
32 Luke Heddings Fr.
34 Kaden Majcher FORW/MF Jr.
37 Tanner Polcyn Fr.
38 Nathan Axtman Fr.
40 Alex Brown Fr.
99 Keegan Jenkins (C) GK Sr.
33/98 Jacob Yoder GK So.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.