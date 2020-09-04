LEWISBURG – The Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference realigning into a two-division format will surely make things more interesting for area teams this season.
Lewisburg, which was a contender for the HAC-II title a year ago, now moves into Division I where it will have to compete against the likes of Central Mountain (25-3-1, 19-1 HAC-I) and Montoursville (22-9, 16-4).
In 2019 the Green Dragons finished 16-6 as a team (14-6 HAC-II), with the girls moving on to win the District 4 title and the boys finishing fifth.
Despite the division change, Lewisburg will challenge once again this season after losing just two players from last year’s team.
“The boys will have a consistent top three golfers with (Sean) Kelly, (Nick) Mahoney and (Will) Gronlund, but the loss of Brett Herman opens the door for a few of last year’s jayvee players to step up,” said Lewisburg coach Joe Faust. “It’ll be a fun battle for the other positions: Gavin Keiser, Joel Myers, Matt Spaulding or Collin Starr are all capable of filling in the roster spots. I’m looking forward to these qualifiers.”
Mahoney tied for 7th overall in the District 4 championships, while Kelly finished in a tie for 11th.
For the girls, junior Ava Markunas was the District 4 individual champion for the Green Dragons. Markunas then won a playoff to finish seventh at regionals prior to taking 17th at the PIAA Championships.
In addition to Markunas, junior Brynn Wagner was sixth at districts and senior Ryleigh Faust was seventh. The team’s other golfer from that unit – Sarah Mahoney – is now running cross country for the Green Dragons.
“The girls will also have an experienced top three golfers as Ryleigh returns for her fourth season and Ava and Brynn are entering their third,” said coach Faust. “Having three other young female golfers – junior Katie Madden, sophomore Sophie Martin and sophomore Tori Vonderheid - provides a great vision for the future of girls golf at Lewisburg.”
And the goals are set high for Lewisburg – for both boys and girls.
“I would expect both the boys and girls to have a successful season,” said coach Faust. “We have an odd mix on the boys side, where we are young (no seniors), but already experienced, so this is a great position to be in. I’m looking forward to the team and individuals vying for district titles.
“Our team goals would be to double up as District 4 champions on both the boys and girls sides,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Milton
The Black Panthers bring back a solid trio of golfers for new head coach Greg Scoggins, who’s simply happy his golfers get a chance to hit the links this fall.
“Our team is extremely grateful for the opportunity to play, considering the circumstances,” said Scoggins. “We have a great group of kids that have already learned during this time not to take anything for granted, as it could be gone at any point. The game of golf can’t get much better but enjoying each round like it’s your last tends to make it all that more enjoyable.”
Leading the Black Panthers this year are seniors Camden Scoggins and Carter Fedder – a pair of four-year starters – along with fellow seniors Chase Hoffman and Ethan Russell.
“Camden and Carter are fourth-year starters and their knowledge, leadership, and skill set are vital to our success this year. These two young men have paid their dues over the years, and now will play their final year as leaders of the team,” said coach Scoggins. “Both young men will leave a legacy of hard work, determination, and heart when this season is completed. Those attributes are gifts Camden and Carter will leave to our underclassmen and the future of Milton golf.
“Our seniors are the leaders of this team and their play will determine if we have a good or great season. There is no doubt these seniors are ready for that challenge,” said Milton’s coach.
Mifflinburg
Although the Wildcats did not have any wins in 2019, Mifflinburg coach Dan Foss expects his team to get a few victories this season.
“They have improved themselves since last year and look forward to an improved year. My goal is to have one or two golfers at districts, and for all of them to improve and have a love for the game of golf,” said Foss.
On the boys side, half of the golfers that return for Mifflinburg has varsity playing experience: junior Adam Snayberger, senior Braden Dietrich, junior Nick Osborne, senior Hunter Dressler and junior Kolby Roush.
And among the girls, senior Kaylin Foss leads all returnees after she placed third individual at the District 4 meet a year ago.
“(The aforementioned boys) all have match experience, and they have shown nice improvement with their golf game,” said Mifflinburg’s coach. “Our team is well balanced and are all friends. They have a great time together and focus on what I try and teach them to do to improve.
“We also have three new players in Zach Hallenbeck, who is new to golf, plus freshmen Zeb Hunagle and Elizabeth Sheesely, who has shown great potential and will be a great additions to the team,” added coach Foss.
A tough HAC-I awaits Mifflinburg, but coach Foss isn’t much concerned with the outcomes of the upcoming matches.
“Our focus is not on wins and losses. What I want them to remember is the great times they had and to improve themselves so they can enjoy playing the game of golf for a lifetime,” said Mifflinburg’s coach.
Warrior Run
The Defenders posted a promising season in 2019 after they finished .500 in the HAC-III.
Warrior Run, however, is now in the HAC-II following the realignment, and the job for coach Brad Peace’s players has now just got tougher.
“We have a very young team, so I'm not sure if they are completely ready but I'm looking forward to watching them play this season,” said Peace. “My goal is that each golfer will improve over the year and enjoy being able to perform at the best of their ability.”
The Defenders only have a pair of golfers who return with varsity playing experience – sophomore Mason Sheesley and junior Kaelyn Watson.
“I am happy to have several young kids who are part of the team. There is a freshman who has had a lot of success in other tournaments that I am very excited to watch this year - Hannah Raab. It's great to have someone at her level to join the team!” said Peace.
“I'm sure there will be schools with a lot of talent. Each year our division is very competitive. I enjoy watching other schools in our division have golfers who do well. How tough will the year be? Probably very tough, but that's okay. Competition is great for kids to experience.”
Lewisburg Green Dragons
Coach: Joe Faust, 3rd season.
Home course: Bucknell Country Club.
Last year’s records: 16-6, 14-6 HAC-II.
Key losses: Brett Herman (graduated) and Sarah Mahoney (now on Lewisburg’s cross country team).
Boys roster: Sean Kelly, jr.; Will Gronlund, jr.; Nick Mahoney, so.; Jimmy Alexander, sr.; Ryan Donnelly, sr.; Joel Myers, sr.; Kaden Wuerdeman, sr.; Gabe Ferrar, jr.; Gavin Keiser, jr.; Alex Koontz, jr.; Ryan Shabahang, jr.; Matt Spaulding, jr.; Collin Starr, jr.; Connor Wood, jr.; Zach Rutz, so.; Naafay Bajwa, fr.; Zach Engle, fr.
Girls roster: Ryleigh Faust, sr.; Ava Markunas, jr.; Brynn Wagner, jr.; Katie Madden, jr.; Sophie Martin, so.; Tori Vonderheid, so.
Mifflinburg Wildcats
Coach: Dan Foss, 3rd season.
Assistant coach: Ben Dietrich.
Home course: Shade Mountain Golf Couse.
Last year’s record: 0-20 overall and HAC-II.
Key loss: McClenason Wagner.
Boys roster: Braden Dietrich, sr.; Hunter Dressler, sr.; Nicholas Osborne, jr.; Jeremy Page, jr.; Kolby Roush, jr.; Adam Snayberger, jr.; Dylan Stroup, jr.; Logan Driggers, so.; Zach Hallenbeck, so.; Zeb Hufnagle, fr.
Girls roster: Kaylin Foss, sr.; Elizabeth Sheesley, fr.
Milton Black Panthers
Coach: Greg Scoggins, 1st season.
Home course: Wynding Brook Golf Club.
Last year’s record: 5-15 overall and in HAC-II.
Boys roster: Camden Scoggins, sr.; Carter Fedder, sr.; Chase Hoffman, sr.; Ethan Russell, sr.; Andrew Rohrer, jr.; Luke Embeck, jr.; Wyatt Parker, jr.; Isaiah Day, so.; Cade Wirnsberger, so.; Quinnten Keister, fr.; Noah Heimbach, fr.
Girls roster: Jenaka Day, sr.; Helena Watson, sr.; Kendall Fedder, so.
Warrior Run Defenders
Coach: Brad Peace, 9th season.
Home course: Wynding Brook Golf Club.
Last year’s records: 7-14, 6-6 HAC-III.
Key losses: Elliott Kelchner and Sienna Thompkins (team lost a total of seven seniors overall).
Boys roster: Carson Welliver, jr.; Mason Sheesley, so.; Hunter Saul, so.; Ethan Gorton, so.; Abram Masser, so.; Dylan Laubach, fr.; Deekyn Brouse, fr.
Girls roster: Kaelyn Watson, jr.; Kayleigh Bausinger, jr.; Mackenzie Watts, so.; Morgan Way, so.; Reagan Campbell, so.; Emily Trautman, so.; Makayla Day, fr.; Hannah Rabb, fr.
