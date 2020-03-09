JOHNSTOWN — Warrior Run’s boys basketball team has become accustomed to playing with its backs against the wall this year, and in Saturday’s first-round state playoff game the Defenders also had to play from behind.
District 6 champ Richland jumped out to a nine-point lead in the first quarter and the Rams never looked back in taking a 54-41 PIAA Class 3A victory at Greater Johnstown High School.
After a 22-point first quarter, Richland (18-7) would extend its lead to 13 at the half as the Rams pulled even farther in front by taking a 34-21 advantage.
Senior guard Denver Beachel did his best to keep Warrior Run (15-11) in the game as he tallied a team-high 19 points, which included five 3-pointers, in his final high school game.
In addition, senior forward Ahmahd Keyes also ended his career on a high note by adding 14 points for the Defenders.
Warrior Run coach Eric Wertman knew to be aware of Richland star senior guard Caleb Burke going into Saturday’s contest, and Burke lived up to the hype by scoring a game-high 20 points as well as hitting a pair of treys.
Richland 54, Warrior Run 41
Class 3A first-round game
Saturday at Greater Johnstown H.S.
Warrior Run 13 8 8 12 – 41Richland 22 12 10 10 – 54Warrior Run (15-11) 41
Denver Beachel 7 0-0 19; Braden Bomberger 1 0-1 2; Ethan Hartman 2 0-0 4; Ahmahd Keyes 5 2-4 13; Kade Anzulavich 0 3-4 3; Logan Confer 0 0-0 0; Gabe Hogan 0 0-0 0; Coltin Pentycofe 0 0-0 0; Tyler Pick 0 0-0 0; A.J. Bieber 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
15 5-9 41.
3-point goals:
Beachel 5, Keyes.
Richland (18-7) 54
Charlie Levander 2 0-0 5; Kellan Stahl 1 2-2 5; Caleb Burke 6 6-8 20; Trent Rozich 5 0-0 11; Josh Stem 2 0-0 4; Jordan Ford 1 1-2 3; Koby Bailey 2 0-0 6.
Totals:
19 9-12 54.
3-point goals: Burke 2, Bailey 2, Levander, Stahl, Rozich.
