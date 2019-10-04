MILTON — The conditions were less than ideal, but the weather did not stop the Southern Columbia varsity field hockey team from posting a 4-1 victory over Milton on Thursday.
The steady rain which fell overnight and throughout the day had tapered to a steady drizzle by game time, but Milton’s natural grass field had taken its share of water by then, making the surface difficult for both teams to navigate during the HAC-I contest.
“At the half, we talked about the things that we had to come back and fix, we weren’t talking, we weren’t passing,” Southern head coach Kelly Konyar said. “They made the adjustments at the half and we were able to put a couple more in the cage. I was a little worried with how they would handle the field and the rain, but I’m proud of what the girls showed today.”
Southern Columbia and Milton played through a scoreless first 20 minutes, but the Tigers dominated the chances in front of the Black Panthers’ net. Milton goalkeeper Larissa Shearer played an excellent game in net and along with a couple of sparkling defensive saves, the two teams appeared to be evenly matched in the early going.
The Tigers’ sustained offensive attack finally broke through when Southern forward Alyssa Bond tapped in a loose ball to finally put one behind Shearer.
Milton answered with its first goal since Sept. 16 against Muncy when Nina Yakicic was able to poke home a loose ball that Southern goalkeeper Jocelyn Madara misplayed near the left side of the cage. Madara attempted to kick the ball clear, but slipped on the wet, muddy surface and actually stepped on the ball instead. Madara’s miscue sent the ball rolling behind her, toward the goal line and after a furious scramble, Yakicic was able to smack it home. Once the ball got behind Madara, the goal was set up by nice stick work from Emma Swanson who recorded the helper on Yakicic’s marker.
“They are fighting really hard,” Milton head coach Jennifer Mabus said after the game. “We’ve had a zero-zero-zero kind of year and I’ve been trying to keep them in a good headspace. Our focus, especially today, was about having fun and I think they had fun today. We got a goal and I was very proud of Nina for getting the goal and Emma for the assist.”
It looked as if Milton would take a tie into halftime, but Southern’s Maddie Wilcox scored her first of two goals on the night with just 15 seconds left in the first half. Wilcox used a blistering shot from a little over 10 yards out to put one past Shearer and give the Tigers the lead just before the break.
In the second half, the Tigers carried the play throughout. Another goal each from Bond and Wilcox put Southern Columbia comfortably in front and though Milton fought until the very end, the Tigers were just too much on this particular afternoon.
“A lot of opportunities in the cage for us and their goalkeeper played extremely well, but we were able to do enough to get the win,” Konyar said. “Some things we have to work on, but I’m proud of them.”
Southern Columbia (5-7) will host Mifflinburg on Monday at 7 p.m. while Milton (0-11) will next be in action at home against Danville on Monday at 4 p.m.
Southern Columbia 4, Milton 1
at Milton
First half
SC— Alyssa Bond (Rylee Petro assist), 5:32 MIL—Nina Yakicic (Emma Swanson assist), 1:42 SC—Maddie Wilcox (unassisted), 0:15
Second half
SC—Bond (unassisted), 15:53 SC—Wilcox (unassisted), 8:31
Shots: SC, 30-2; Corners: SC, 10-2; Saves: MIL, Larissa Shearer (25); SC, Jocelyn Madara (1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.