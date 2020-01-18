LEWISBURG — Basketball is a sport that’s all about timing and for the Lewisburg girls varsity basketball team, the timing of Friday’s Heartland Athletic Conference Division II matchup against first place Central Columbia could not have been worse.
The Green Dragons came into the game banged-up and hampered by several injuries to key players and the Blue Jays — undefeated in HAC-II play — ran Lewisburg ragged in a 60-24 decision. The loss dropped Lewisburg to 4-10 overall and 2-4 in HAC-II competition.
“When you play a team that’s super-aggressive like Central Columbia, you’re going to need all hands on deck and tonight we were without our leading scorer and back-up point guard,” Lewisburg head coach Brent Sample said. “We were a little short-handed tonight and I think it definitely showed that we got a little bit tired out there later in the game. It definitely got away from us.”
Lewisburg was without Roz Noone, the team’s leading scorer, after she suffered an ankle injury against Williamsport.
“She got boxed out on a shot against Williamsport and came down on her ankle,” Sample said. “We don’t know if it’s a sprain or a fracture just yet so we’re playing the waiting game.”
The Green Dragons were down, 7-5 when the Blue Jays went on a 21-0 run over the course of the end of the first quarter all the way through the early second.
Central Columbia used the three-ball to its advantage during the run as they knocked down four 3-pointers, two each from Alyssa Boyd and Ellie Rowe.
“We had to play a zone because they were already running us ragged,” Sample said. “Playing man-to-man against a team that runs like (Central Columbia) just wasn’t an option tonight.”
The Green Dragons actually won the second quarter, 13-12, but Lewisburg was unable to score in double figures in the other three periods of the game and were only able to muster six points as a team in the second half.
Ellie Rowe led all scorers with 19 points and Boyd and Lauren Bull both chipped in eight points for the Blue Jays.
Jamie Fedorjaka led the Green Dragons with 10 points. Regan Llanso had five points and a game-high 10 rebounds.
“It’s getting to the point now where we need to start winning games, otherwise the season is going to be over,” Sample said.
Lewisburg is back in action on Monday as they host Central Mountain in a HAC crossover contest at 7:30 p.m.
Central Columbia 60, Lewisburg 24
Central Columbia 22 10 12 16—60Lewisburg 5 13 4 2—24Central Columbia (10-5, 6-0 HAC-II) 60
Gracia Eckenrode 2 0-0 5; Alyssa Boyd 3 0-0 8; Lindsey Bull 0 0-0 0; Grace Klingerman 1 0-0 2; Ellie Rowe 7 0-0 19; Lauren Bull 4 0-0 8; Madaline Weatherill 1 1-2 3; Alison Groshak 1 1-2 3; Alyx Flick 2 2-2 7; Emmie Rowe 1 0-0 2; Amanda Brosious 1 0-0 3.
Totals:
23 5-6 60.
3-point goals:
E. Rowe (5), Boyd (2), Eckenrode, Brosious, Flick.
Lewisburg (4-10, 2-4 HAC-II) 24
Sophie Kilbride 1 1-9 3; Jamie Fedorjaka 4 0-0 10; Gracie Murphy 1 0-0 2; Regan Llanso 2 1-2 5; Lauren Gross 0 0-2 0; Hope Drumm 2 0-0 4.
Totals
: 10 2-11 24.
3-point goals:
Fedorjaka (2).
JV score: Central Columbia 29, Lewisburg 22. High scorer: Lewisburg, Maddie Materne, 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.