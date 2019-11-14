MIFFLINBURG — One year after four members of the Mifflinburg Area High School softball team took their talents to the next level, it’s Delaney Good’s turn to follow suit.
Good recently signed her National Letter of Intent to attend Lock Haven University and play softball for the Bald Eagles starting next spring.
“I’m extremely happy for her. Some other schools were looking at her, but (Lock Haven) is the school she wanted to go to — that’s the one she wanted,” said Mifflinburg softball coach Ron Hernandez. “It’s nice to see a kid who gets to go to the school she wants to go to and play for (the Bald Eagles).”
Although she has one year left with the Wildcats, Good, a three-time First Team All-State outfielder, became the fifth member of last year’s District 4 Class 4A championship team to move on to the collegiate ranks. She joins Libby Whittaker (N.C. State), Vanessa Martin (Mount St. Mary’s), Vanessa Boop (Elizabethtown) and Hailey Foresman (Shippensburg), the latter for soccer however.
“I’m extremely proud (of all of them). They put in the work and they worked hard in the offseason, and they turned into team leaders. It’s just due to the work they put in and the goals they set for themselves at a young age,” said Hernandez. “And it continues to help with the program and the younger players — who see them working so hard and they want to follow suit — it’s contagious. They say hitting is contagions, but when you see kids go on to college and play the game they like to play — the younger ones want to keep doing the same thing.”
In her junior season Good led Mifflinburg with 45 hits, 40 runs scored, eight stolen bases and a .549 batting average. In addition, she struck out a mere three times on the season, which was also best on the team.
“Delaney’s best qualities are her mentality and the way she plays the game. She doesn’t get rattled,” said Hernandez. “The work she puts in when she sees a flaw in her game and tries to correct it. She’s one of those players who continually works to improve their game no matter how good she is or thinks she is — she wants to strive to get better.”
For her career, Good, a left-handed batter and thrower, has already reached the 100-hit plateau (114) and is closing in on 100 career runs scored (96). She also is a career .473 hitter with only eight strikeouts to her credit.
And it’s that prowess at the plate and on the base paths that gives coach Hernandez reason to believe Good will be a perfect fit for the Bald Eagles right away.
“Her speed is going to be an asset for them, and her bat as well. She won’t have that long adjustment period that some college players have at the beginning of their careers,” said Mifflinburg’s coach. “She’s played against some tough competition and faced tough pitching throughout (last) season and the summer, and she has no problem playing at a higher level. She’ll fit right in, there’s no doubt in my mind.”
Now with this big decision out of the way, Good will be able to concentrate on her final season on the diamond for the Wildcats, and Hernandez thinks his senior captain will have another outstanding year and be a great team leader.
Good, for her part, is already itching to get back to training for the sport she loves.
“Well, when I think of how good this season is going to be for her, one day after her soccer season ended she asked me when we were starting offseason (workouts),” said Hernandez. “I say she has a lot of pressure off her shoulders and it should be interesting to see how she does this year.
“She’s always been a leader, but she does it a little differently than most captains. I think this year she’s going to enjoy taking that role and really push the girls on the team,” added Mifflinburg’s coach. “It’s going to be a welcome role for her to take and I think she’s looking forward to it.”
