DUBOISTOWN — Nestled in the valley just south of the Susquehanna River, and high atop the noise and bustle that accompanies life in South Williamsport and Williamsport, is a jewel for nature lovers — the Williamsport Municipal Water Authority Watershed.
Some 10,000 acres of forested land which makes up the watershed rests in the Mosquito Valley. This land is open year round to walkers, hikers and bicyclists, except for select days during deer and bear hunting seasons. Hunters can obtain permits to hunt on the property ahead of each season.
There are several trails, some of which are open to mountain bikers looking for a challenge. Most of the trails are easy enough for novice hikers, or walkers, while others are more challenging with rough, rocky terrain and elevation gains. The proximity of the trails allows for varying lengths depending on your time and fitness, so check the map, available at the trailhead or online (wmsa-wsa.org).
Also unique to these series of trails is the history evident in ruins scattered over many areas of the watershed. Most are from the early German settlers who worked and farmed the land in the years prior to the Civil War. The Remington House ruins are not far from the trailhead and a popular stop for many walkers and hikers.
Manmade springs, an aquaduct and remnants from trout ponds are still visible along Remington Run.
From the trailhead, visitors are asked to sign the register before hitting the trails. The Bluebird trail begins here. The easiest of the trails, it features many of the hardwoods of the area, some of which are labeled for easy identification. This trail is wide and is gravel in many spots. There are open grassy fields in spots, which boast large numbers of deer most mornings.
From the Bluebird — which is blazed blue — hikers and bikers can connect with the Raccoon Mountain Trail, which is longer and features more of an elevation gain. This trail is popular with mountain bikers and ascends to a relatively level area along the face of the mountain. Taking the trail clockwise, to your left is a sharp grade up to the top of the mountain and to your right below is the valley and Mosquito Run.
The trail winds through the forest for a couple of miles before taking a turn to the right, and north, back into the valley. As you near the run, hemlocks become more prevalent as the sound of running water becomes more audible, and the cooler temperatures accompanying the running water are evident.
Raccoon Mountain Trail, blazed green, continues for another couple to several miles before ending up back on the Bluebird, which continues a short distance back to the trailhead. While not super challenging, the Raccoon Mountain Trail is long for hikers or walkers.
Pocowanache Trail can be reached by taking an unmarked trail south off the Bluebird shortly after the Remington Ruins. This trail goes to the aquaduct and ruins of old springs and manmade intakes from decades ago. This short trail connects with Remington Road, where you take a left and walk steadily up until you see an orange blaze pointing you right.
Pocowanache Trail is a couple of miles and features a good ascent to a vista overlooking the Mosquito Valley toward Williamsport. This trail is a single-trek trail and features plenty of laurel and moss-covered stones. All told, the elevation gain to the top point of the Pocowanache is about 1,000 feet.
Several other trails branch off the main, blazed trails in the watershed, making this a great destination for those wanting to see all the wonders Penn’s Woods provide visitors year round.
