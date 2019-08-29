MILTON — Several local teams took to the links on Wednesday to compete in a HAC-II Division golf match at Wynding Brook Golf Club.
Danville captured the 9-hole tournament with a low team score of 164.
Lewisburg’s Nick Mahoney medaled with a match-low 37.
The Green Dragons also finished second to the Ironmen by one stroke (164).
GolfHeartland Athletic Conference Division IIat Wynding Brook Golf Club, par 35 (9 holes)Team standings:
1. Danville, 164; 2. Lewisburg, 165; 3. Midd-West, 173; 4. Milton, 190; 5. Mifflinburg, 206.
Individual resultsDanville:
Charlie Betz, 39; Luke Ciccarelli, 40; Nick Kline, 41; Mavin James, 44.
Lewisburg:
Nick Mahoney, 37; Will Gronlund, 41; Sean Kelly, 42; Ryleigh Faust, 45.
Midd-West:
Jullian Kranick, 41; Connor Steffen, 42; Brady Wenrick, 44; Nick Whitesel, 46.
Milton:
Anthony Neuer, 42; Camden Scoggins, 49; Carter Fedder, 49; Cade Wirnsberger, 50.
Mifflinburg:
Kaylin Foss, 44; Adam Snayberger, 534; Nick Osborne, 54; Jerrit Foster, 55.
Medalists: 1. Mahoney, Lewisburg, 37; 2. Betz, Danville, 39; 3. Ciccarelli, Danville, 40; 4. (tie) Gronlund, Lewisburg, Kranick, Midd-West, and Kline, Danville, 41.
