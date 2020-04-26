BLOOMSBURG — With the COVID-19 pandemic causing the suspension of our spring seasons, the Bloomsburg University athletic department thanked each senior class for its dedication to their sport this year, and for the last four years with a virtual senior day. Today, the department recognized women’s tennis.
The three members of the women’s tennis senior class — Cassidy Calimer (Egg Harbor City, N.J./Absegami), Taylor Capoferri (Lancaster/Lampeter-Strasburg), and Vitoria Nery (Teresina, Piaui, Brazil/Educandário Santa Maria Goretti) — have helped the Huskies to a 35-18 overall record, including a 5-2 slate to begin the 2019-20 season. The seniors have made the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference team tournament every year since joining Bloomsburg. The trio has accumulated six First Team All-PSAC East and two Second Team All-PSAC East honors among themselves.
Calimer
Major — Pre-physician assistant
Athletic Honors/Awards
PSAC East Freshman of the Year — 2016-17
All-PSAC East First Team — Singles (2016-17, 2018-19)
All-PSAC East First Team — Doubles (2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19)
Athletic Highlights
Posted a 35-26 record in singles and a 43-22 record in doubles matches in four years with Bloomsburg ... Named the PSAC Freshman of the Year after a 6-8 campaign in singles and a 10-6 year in doubles for the 2016-17 season ... Went 11-7 in doubles in 2017-18 and won seven of her final ten doubles matches ... Had a career-best season after going 15-5 in singles and a 15-4 in doubles in 2018-19 ... Opened the year 5-5 in singles and 7-3 in doubles in 2019-20.
Favorite BU Athletics Memory
Every spring break trip that I had with my team was a special memory that I will never forget, but my favorite memory was a match against West Chester in 2018. We were the underdogs against West Chester, and the game was 4-4 with our last singles left on the court, and we won what felt like the longest match of our lives! We have never all cheered together and ran towards our teammate as we did at that moment. I can’t even describe the feeling. It was so special.
Favorite Memory of Bloomsburg University
There are so many good memories it is hard to choose a specific one. I think people are the best memories I have of Bloomsburg. This includes my coaches, professors, classmates, and friends. I have made friends and met people that come from all over the world. I would never have imagined them being a part of my life before my time here in Bloomsburg. My friends are so special they have shaped me into the person that I am today. Without them, I wouldn’t have learned what I have or done the things that I have done. They made Bloomsburg the best college experience that I could ask for, and I am so incredibly grateful for them. Love my Brazilians
Capoferri
Major — Speech pathology
Athletic Honors/Awards
PSAC Scholar-Athlete (2018-19)
All-PSAC East Second Team — Singles (2016-17 at Kutztown)
Athletic Highlights
Posted a career mark of 20-14 in singles and 21-9 in doubles for two years at Bloomsburg ... transferred to BU before the 2018-19 season ... Posted a 12-10 record in singles and a 13-6 record in doubles in her first season with the Huskies ... Began the year 8-4 in singles and 8-3 in doubles in 2019-20.
Favorite BU Athletics Memory
My favorite memory with my team was last year’s spring break. We all grew closer as a team and went undefeated the entire week.
Favorite Memory of Bloomsburg University
My favorite memory at Bloomsburg is being able to meet so many amazing friends and professors in my major. I wouldn’t be where I am now without them, and I am thankful for all of the memories I have at Bloomsburg.
Nery
Major — Criminal justice
Athletic Honors/Awards
All-PSAC East First Team — Doubles (2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19)
All-PSAC East First Team — Singles (2017-18)
All-PSAC East Second Team — Singles (2018-19)
Athletic Highlights
Posted a career 28-21 singles record and a 38-18 doubles record at Bloomsburg ... Had a career-best record of 12-2 in singles and 13-4 in doubles matches in 2018-19 ... Ended the 2018-19 season on a five-match winning streak in doubles and an eight-match winning streak in singles ... Posted a 10-6 record in singles and an 11-7 doubles record in 2017-18 ... Had a 4-7 record in singles matches and a 10-5 record in doubles in 2016-17 ... Had a 2-6 record in singles matches to open 2019-20 and was 4-2 in doubles matches.
Favorite BU Athletics Memory
When I won the clutch match against West Chester on the PSAC eastern division championship, all my teammates ran towards me, we all jumped and laughed, and at that moment I saw that we all were proud of each other.
Favorite Memory of Bloomsburg University
Celebrating my 22nd birthday with a cake and everybody singing happy birthday after one of our matches in Orlando during Spring Break.
