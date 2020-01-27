BALTIMORE, Md. — Ellie Mack scored 22 points and hauled in eight rebounds, but a 21-10 first quarter deficit and 35.4 percent shooting by the Bison were too much to overcome, as Bucknell fell 60-50 to Loyola (Md.) in Reitz Arena Saturday afternoon. With the loss, Bucknell goes to 14-5 on the season and 7-1 in the Patriot League. The Greyhounds improved to 5-14 and 2-6 in league standings.
Loyola outscored Bucknell 24-10 in the paint and posted a 32-23 advantage on the glass. The Greyhounds made 50 percent (7-of-14) of their attempts from beyond the arc and shot 41.3 percent from the floor.
Bucknell shot 35.4 percent for the game, hurt by a 3-for-13 second quarter. The Bison found most of their success from the arc, where they finished 12-for-29 (41.4%). The 12 triples were the most the Bison have made in a game this season.
Bucknell outscored Loyola in both the second and third quarter, but got no closer than three of tying. Loyola also shot 93.8 percent (15-of-16) from the foul line.
All five starters for Loyola scored in double-figures, led by a 16-point effort by Alexis Gray.
Early turnovers by the Bison contributed to the first quarter deficit. Loyola scored nine points off five Bucknell turnovers in the initial 10 minutes. The Greyhounds also shot 50 percent in the first and sank 3-of-4 attempts from beyond the arc. The 21-10 Loyola lead was the largest of the game.
Bucknell made only 3-of-13 attempts in the second quarter but all three makes came from beyond the arc, and the Bison limited the Greyhounds to 2-of-9 for six points with a strong defensive effort. Bucknell entered halftime trailing 27-19.
Bucknell had its best quarter in the third after shooting 50 percent and sinking 5-of-8 3-pointers. The Greyhounds, however, made 6-of-13 and two triples and wouldn’t let the lead go. Bucknell entered the final quarter trailing by five.
After the Greyhounds grabbed the first bucket in the fourth, Bucknell went on a 7-0 run to pull within three of tying. It was as close as Bucknell would get, as the Greyhounds sank enough free throws down the stretch to prevent the comeback.
Mack’s 22 points came from 8-of-18 shooting with six made 3-pointers. The senior also provided three assists and a block. Taylor O’Brien contributed 10 points with a pair of threes, and Abby Kapp scored nine while going 3-for-12 from 3-point range. Tessa Brugler matched Mack with eight boards, three of which were on the offensive end.
Bucknell returns to action on Wednesday when Army visits Sojka Pavilion. Bucknell defeated the Black Knights 63-52 back on Jan. 2. Wednesday’s game is set for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Patriot League Network.
Loyola (Md.) 60, Bucknell 50
Saturday at Loyola
Bucknell 10 9 17 14—50Loyola 21 6 14 19—60Bucknell (14-5)
Ellie Mack 8-18 0-0 22; Taylor O’Brien 3-8 2-2 10; Abby Kapp 3-12 0-0 9; Tessa Brugler 2-6 2-2 6; Ally Johnson 1-3 0-0 3; Tai Johnson 0-1 0-0 0; Autumn Ceppi 0-0 0-0 0; Carly Krsul 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
17-48 4-4 50.
Loyola (5-14)
Alexis Gray 3-5 7-8 16; Stephanie Karcz 6-15 0-0 12; Laryn Edwards 2-5 6-6 11; Hannah Niles 4-9 2-2 11; Delaney Connolly 4-6 0-0 10; Emily McAteer 0-4 0-0 0; Bri Rozzi 0-0 0-0 0; Ashley Hunter 0-2 0-0 0; Ava Therien 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
19-46 15-16 60.
3-point goals: Bucknell 12-29 (Mack 6-10, Kapp 3-12, O’Brien 2-4, A. Johnson 1-2, T. Johnson 0-1). Rebounds: Bucknell 23 (Mack 8); Loyola 7-14 (Gray 3-4, Connolly 2-2, Edwards 1-1, Niles 1-3, Karcz 0-2, McAteer 0-2). Assists: Bucknell 12 (A. Johnson 4); Loyola 10 (Karcz 4). Technical fouls: None. A: 583.
