WEST POINT, N.Y. — Three Bison scored in double-figures and Bucknell never trailed in the team’s 63-52 Patriot League opening victory over Army West Point at Christl Arena Thursday evening. Bucknell (8-4, 1-0 PL) led by as many as 14 in the second half, but Army (4-8, 0-1 PL) trailed by only five near the start of the fourth quarter. A 10-1 Bison run in the fourth put away any chance at a Black Knight comeback.
Ellie Mack led the team with 13 points and eight rebounds. Tessa Brugler scored 12 and finished one rebound shy of a double-double. Taylor O’Brien contributed 10 points and also wrapped up the evening with three steals and nine boards.
Bucknell was hot out of the gates to begin the game, scoring on four of its first six possessions and sinking two from behind the arc. Although the Bison jumped out to a 14-7 lead, the Black Knights ended the quarter on a 6-0 run to pull within one of tying. Bucknell’s 60 percent field goal percentage in the first quarter was its best of the game.
The Bison grew the lead to as much as nine in the second quarter, but Army again ended the quarter on a run and trailed by just four at the half. Brugler supplied six points and four rebounds in the second quarter alone, contributing to Bucknell’s 16-2 advantage in the paint. 20 of the game’s 26 turnovers were committed in the first 20 minutes.
The third quarter was Bucknell’s best defensively as they limited the Black Knights to 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting and grabbed four steals. Leading 32-29 with 6:51 to play in the third, Bucknell went on a 7-0 run that was capped by an Abby Kapp three to grab its first double-digit lead of the contest. The lead was stretched to 11 when Tai Johnson sank a triple with 12 seconds to go, but Army hit one from the arc at the buzzer to make it a 44-36 game heading into the fourth.
The three at the buzzer turned into a 9-2 Army run that brought the Black Knights as close as four of tying in the final quarter, however, the Bison responded with a 10-1 run that put them up 13 with 3:36 to play in the game. Army was unable to pull within single-digits throughout the remainder of the contest.
“I thought our effort was pretty good,” said head coach Trevor Woodruff. “Too many turnovers, too many missed layups, but they continued to grind. We hung in there, scored just enough, got just enough stops, and a night when you don’t necessarily shoot well you can still win on the road. That’s a good night.”
Mack’s 13 points came from 5-of-9 shooting, while Brugler went 4-for-11 and 4-for-4 at the free throw line. Kapp finished 3-for-5 with two made threes. Marly Walls, Autumn Ceppi, Carly Krsul, and Johnson each tacked on five points.
Army’s Kamryn Hall led the Black Knights with 13 points, and Sarah Bohn added 12 on 4-of-5 shooting. As a team, Army sank 9-of-17 (52.9%) from three, but just 11-of-18 (61.1%) from the foul line.
“You take these road wins,” said Woodruff. “They’re hard to get in any league, so you take them and put them in your pocket and move on. Eyes will be straight forward towards Lafayette as soon as we get home off the bus.”
The victory was Bucknell’s seventh straight over Army. It was also the second straight season the Bison have opened league play 1-0. Up next, Bucknell hosts Lafayette at Sojka Pavilion at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5. The Bison have come out on top in each of the last 10 meetings with the Leopards.
Bucknell 63, Army 52
at Army West Point
Bucknell 14 16 14 19 — 63Army 13 13 10 16 — 52Bucknell (8-4)
Ellie Mack 5-9 2-2 13; Tessa Brugler 4-11 4-4 12; Taylor O’Brien 4-14 1-1 10; Abby Kapp 3-5 0-0 8; Marly Walls 1-6 3-5 5; Tai Johnson 2-5 0-0 5; Autumn Ceppi 2-6 1-1 5; Carly Krsul 2-3 0-1 5.
Totals:
23-59 11-14 63.
Army (4-8)
Kamryn Hall 3-10 6-7 13; Sarah Bohn 4-5 0-0 12; Lindsey Scamman 2-16 4-8 8; Hope Brown 2-6 1-2 7; Alisa Fallon 3-8 0-1 6; Kate Murray 2-5 0-0 6; Morgann Yancey 0-2 0-0 0.
Totals:
16-52 11-18 52.
3-point goals: Bucknell 6-15 (Kapp 2-4, Krsul 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Mack 1-3, O’Brien 1-3, Walls 0-1, Ceppi 0-1); Army 9-17 (Bohn 4-4, Murray 2-3, Brown 2-4, Hall 1-4, Scamman 0-2). Fouled out: Brown. Rebounds: Bucknell 43 (Brugler and O’Brien 9); Army 36 (Scamman 10). Assists: Bucknell 9 (Walls 3); Army 8 (Bohn and Fallon 2). Total fouls: Bucknell 14; Army 16. Technicals: None. A: 690.
