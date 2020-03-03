LEWISBURG — Although the 2019-20 season may not have gone as expected for the Bucknell University men’s basketball team, the Bison are still in the mix to get their seventh Patriot League Tournament championship.
But title No. 7 won’t be easy.
Bucknell (12-19, 8-10 PL) opens tournament play at 7 p.m. tonight as the No. 7–seeded Bison host No. 10 Holy Cross (3-28, 2-16) for a first-round matchup inside Sojka Pavilion.
Playing in the first round isn’t exactly something the Bison are accustomed to doing.
This will be the first time Bucknell has played a first round contest since the Patriot League expanded to a 10-team tournament in 2014.
The Bison, however, were 3-2 in their final five games of the regular season, with wins coming against Colgate and American, the top two seeds in the tournament.
Bucknell though will have to bounce back from a 74-71 loss to Boston University in the regular season finale on Saturday. Javante McCoy hit the tying and go-ahead jumpers in the final two minutes to lift the Terriers to the comeback victory.
“We need to take the positives from some pretty good play over the last five games of the season and continue to work on the other areas,” said Bucknell coach Nathan Davis following Saturday’s game. “The silver lining is that we get one more opportunity to play in front of our home fans on Tuesday night, and let’s see if we can make a run in March.”
A familiarity against Holy Cross, especially in the tournament, will also help Bucknell in tonight’s matchup.
Out of 30 Patriot League Tournaments, this will be the 17th time the Bison and the Crusaders will be facing each other — by far the most played in tournament history.
One of the leaders for Bucknell in tonight’s game will be 6-foot-6, 230-pound junior forward John Meeks, who just earned Third Team All-Patriot League honors on Monday.
Meeks averaged 11.6 points per game and 5.4 rebounds per game for the Bison during the 2019-20 season.
And among the four remaining starters for Bucknell, which was picked to finish second this year in the Patriot League preseason poll, three of them are also scoring in double figures.
Junior guard Jimmy Sotos (6-3, 195) is averaging 18.7 points over his last three games, and he regained the team scoring lead at 11.7 ppg, followed by sophomore guard Andrew Funk (11.0) and senior guard Avi Toomer(10.6). Sotos also leads the Bison with 3.9 assists per game, while starting center Paul Newman (6-9, 245) adds 4.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.
Holy Cross has lost 11 straight games coming into tonight’s contest. The Crusaders haven’t won since beating Lehigh 96-95 in overtime on Jan. 22. Holy Cross does feature the Patriot League’s Rookie of the Year and a Third Team All-Patriot League selection in forward Joe Pridgen, who is the league’s fourth-leading scorer at 17.2 points per game. Pridgen shoots 55.2 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from 3-point distance, and he also grabs 6.7 rebounds per game.
Bucknell did a nice job on Pridgen during the regular season, limiting him to four and 12 points in the two meetings — both wins for the Bison (75-60 on Jan. 5; 69-48 on Feb. 17).
Holy Cross will be buoyed by the fact the Crusaders have played a first-round game on the road twice in the previous four seasons and won them both.
The Crusaders made headlines in 2016 when they were seeded ninth but won four straight road games to claim the Patriot League championship. One of those wins came in double overtime at Sojka Pavilion in the quarterfinals.
Last season, 10th-seeded Holy Cross upset Lafayette in the first round before falling to Bucknell 77-65 in the quarters.
But playing in games like that isn’t anything new for the Bison and Crusaders.
The two teams have combined to win 11 of the last 19 Patriot League titles, with Bucknell defeating Holy Cross in the 2005 and 2006 title tilts, while the Crusaders topped the Bison in the final in 1993 and 2007.
Bucknell leads the all-time series 46-30. The road team has won just 11 of the last 31. Bucknell is 25-11 against Holy Cross in Lewisburg and 18-5 at Sojka Pavilion. Bucknell is 17-16 vs. Holy Cross at the Hart Center, with one of the wins coming in the 2005 Patriot League championship game.
In tonight’s other first-round contest, No. 8 Lehigh hosts No. 9 Loyola (Md.) at Stabler Arena. Live coverage of both games will begin at 7 p.m. on the Patriot League Network.
With a win tonight Bucknell would advance to play American in the Patriot League quarterfinals on Thursday.
Meeks named to All-Patriot League TeamBucknell junior forward John Meeks earned his first career all-conference citation on Monday, when he was named to the All-Patriot League Third Team.
Meeks began the season as the team’s sixth man before joining the starting lineup in late December. He has been the team’s leading scorer for much of the season and now ranks second to Jimmy Sotos by a tenth of a point. Meeks is averaging 11.6 points per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field, 34.9 percent from 3-point range, and 80.3 percent from the foul line.
The Burlington, N.C., native leads the Bison in rebounding at 5.4 per game, a figure that has been on the rise of late. He has logged 7.2 boards over his last nine outings.
Meeks produced double-doubles against Lehigh and Loyola, and he just missed in the Patriot League opener at Army, when he collected a career-high 22 points with nine rebounds.
2019-20 Men’s Basketball All-Patriot League Team and Major AwardsPlayer of the Year:
Sa’eed Nelson, American, Sr., G
Defensive Player of the Year:
Will Rayman, Colgate, Sr., F
Rookie of the Year:
Joe Pridgen, Holy Cross, Fr., F
Coach of the Year:
Matt Langel, Colgate
First-Team All-Patriot League Sa’eed Nelson, American, Sr., G Tommy Funk, Army West Point, Sr., G Max Mahoney, Boston University, Sr. F Will Rayman, Colgate, Sr., F Jordan Burns, Colgate, Jr., G Andrew Kostecka, Loyola Maryland Sr., G
Second-Team All-Patriot League Matt Wilson, Army West Point, Sr., F/C Walter Whyte, Boston University, So., F Rapolas Ivanauskas, Colgate, Sr., F Justin Jaworski, Lafayette, Jr., G Cam Davis, Navy, Jr., G
Third-Team All-Patriot League Javante McCoy, Boston University, Jr., G John Meeks, Bucknell, Jr., F Joe Pridgen, Holy Cross, Fr., F Jordan Cohen, Lehigh, Sr. G Stacy Beckton Jr., American, Jr., G
Patriot League All-Defensive Team Stacy Beckton Jr., American, Jr., G Jonas Harper, Boston University, So., G Max Mahoney, Boston University, Sr., F Will Rayman, Colgate, Sr., F Andrew Kostecka, Loyola Maryland Sr., G
Patriot League All-Rookie Team Ethan Brittain-Watts, Boston University, Fr., G Keegan Records, Colgate, Fr., F Joe Pridgen, Holy Cross, Fr., F Leo O’Boyle, Lafayette, Fr., F Reed Fenton, Lehigh, Fr., G Santi Aldama, Loyola Maryland, Fr. F Golden Dike, Loyola Maryland, Fr., F Cam Spencer, Loyola Maryland, Fr., G
